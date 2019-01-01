|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Interpace Biosciences (OTCQX: IDXG) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Interpace Biosciences.
The latest price target for Interpace Biosciences (OTCQX: IDXG) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IDXG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Interpace Biosciences (OTCQX: IDXG) is $5.85 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:31:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Interpace Biosciences.
Interpace Biosciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Interpace Biosciences.
Interpace Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.