Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/19.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.98 - 10.51
Mkt Cap
24.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.85
Shares
4.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 6:20AM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 4:51PM
Benzinga - Apr 12, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Apr 9, 2021, 7:23AM
Benzinga - Mar 9, 2021, 9:06AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Interpace Biosciences Inc is engaged in the life sciences industry. It provides complex molecular analysis for the early diagnosis and treatment of cancer and supporting the development of targeted therapeutics. It operates under one segment which is the business of developing and selling diagnostic clinical and pharma services.

Analyst Ratings

Interpace Biosciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Interpace Biosciences (IDXG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Interpace Biosciences (OTCQX: IDXG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Interpace Biosciences's (IDXG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Interpace Biosciences.

Q

What is the target price for Interpace Biosciences (IDXG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Interpace Biosciences (OTCQX: IDXG) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IDXG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Interpace Biosciences (IDXG)?

A

The stock price for Interpace Biosciences (OTCQX: IDXG) is $5.85 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:31:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Interpace Biosciences (IDXG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Interpace Biosciences.

Q

When is Interpace Biosciences (OTCQX:IDXG) reporting earnings?

A

Interpace Biosciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Interpace Biosciences (IDXG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Interpace Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Interpace Biosciences (IDXG) operate in?

A

Interpace Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.