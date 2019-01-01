QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Speed Commerce Inc is a provider of flexible end-to-end e-commerce services to retailers and manufacturers. It provides Web platform development and hosting, order management, fulfillment, logistics and contact center services, which provide clients with transaction-based services and information management tools. It manages fulfillment center from four facilities located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri, and Texas, utilizing automation technology, such as unit sortation, pick-to-pack conveyors and radio frequency (RF) scanning.

Speed Commerce Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Speed Commerce (SPDC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Speed Commerce (OTCEM: SPDC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Speed Commerce's (SPDC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Speed Commerce.

Q

What is the target price for Speed Commerce (SPDC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Speed Commerce

Q

Current Stock Price for Speed Commerce (SPDC)?

A

The stock price for Speed Commerce (OTCEM: SPDC) is $0.00001 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:21:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Speed Commerce (SPDC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Speed Commerce.

Q

When is Speed Commerce (OTCEM:SPDC) reporting earnings?

A

Speed Commerce does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Speed Commerce (SPDC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Speed Commerce.

Q

What sector and industry does Speed Commerce (SPDC) operate in?

A

Speed Commerce is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.