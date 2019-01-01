Speed Commerce Inc is a provider of flexible end-to-end e-commerce services to retailers and manufacturers. It provides Web platform development and hosting, order management, fulfillment, logistics and contact center services, which provide clients with transaction-based services and information management tools. It manages fulfillment center from four facilities located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri, and Texas, utilizing automation technology, such as unit sortation, pick-to-pack conveyors and radio frequency (RF) scanning.