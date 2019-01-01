|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Filtronic (OTCPK: FLTCF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Filtronic.
There is no analysis for Filtronic
The stock price for Filtronic (OTCPK: FLTCF) is $0.16 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 15:41:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Filtronic.
Filtronic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Filtronic.
Filtronic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.