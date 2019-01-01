QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/17.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.21
Mkt Cap
34.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
31.81
Shares
214.7M
Outstanding
Filtronic PLC designs and manufactures a broad range of customized RF, microwave and millimetre-wave components and subsystems. Its products are used in mobile wireless communication equipment, point-to-point communication systems, and adjacent defense sectors. The company's customers base includes international original equipment manufacturers as well as a wide range of mobile phone network operators. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and the Rest of the world.

Filtronic Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Filtronic (FLTCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Filtronic (OTCPK: FLTCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Filtronic's (FLTCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Filtronic.

Q

What is the target price for Filtronic (FLTCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Filtronic

Q

Current Stock Price for Filtronic (FLTCF)?

A

The stock price for Filtronic (OTCPK: FLTCF) is $0.16 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 15:41:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Filtronic (FLTCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Filtronic.

Q

When is Filtronic (OTCPK:FLTCF) reporting earnings?

A

Filtronic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Filtronic (FLTCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Filtronic.

Q

What sector and industry does Filtronic (FLTCF) operate in?

A

Filtronic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.