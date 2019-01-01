QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.66 - 1.15
Mkt Cap
7.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
2.76
EPS
0.06
Shares
6.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
FP Newspapers Inc is a newspaper publishing company. It is engaged in publishing, printing and distribution of daily and weekly newspapers and specialty products, and advertising materials in Manitoba. It operates the Winnipeg Free Press, the Brandon Sun and other newspapers, printing and media businesses. The company derives key revenue from print advertising and circulation services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FP Newspapers Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FP Newspapers (FPNUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FP Newspapers (OTCPK: FPNUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FP Newspapers's (FPNUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FP Newspapers.

Q

What is the target price for FP Newspapers (FPNUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FP Newspapers

Q

Current Stock Price for FP Newspapers (FPNUF)?

A

The stock price for FP Newspapers (OTCPK: FPNUF) is $1.0346 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:30:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FP Newspapers (FPNUF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on March 29, 2006.

Q

When is FP Newspapers (OTCPK:FPNUF) reporting earnings?

A

FP Newspapers does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FP Newspapers (FPNUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FP Newspapers.

Q

What sector and industry does FP Newspapers (FPNUF) operate in?

A

FP Newspapers is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.