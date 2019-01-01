Assa Abloy has the world's largest installed base of locks, protecting some of the most security-sensitive buildings, including the European Parliament in Brussels. Three fourths of its revenue comes from government and commercial customers. The company's product base is centred on electromechanical locks, which require identification to unlock with a keycard, biometric scan, or PIN. The company's products are sold directly to security systems integrators, locksmiths, hardware stores, and original equipment manufacturers.