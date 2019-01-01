QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Maui Land & Pineapple Co Inc (ML&P) is a landholding and operating company. ML&P owns, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate. It operates in three segments: Real Estate, which consists of land planning, entitlement, development, and sales activities; Leasing operations include residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, industrial land and property leases; and Resort Amenities segment, which includes the management of operations of Kapalua Club, a private, non-equity club program. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Leasing segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

Maui Land & Pineapple Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Maui Land & Pineapple Co (MLP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Co (NYSE: MLP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Maui Land & Pineapple Co's (MLP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Maui Land & Pineapple Co (MLP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Maui Land & Pineapple Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Maui Land & Pineapple Co (MLP)?

A

The stock price for Maui Land & Pineapple Co (NYSE: MLP) is $10.0696 last updated Today at 2:50:01 PM.

Q

Does Maui Land & Pineapple Co (MLP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 1, 1999 to stockholders of record on March 8, 2000.

Q

When is Maui Land & Pineapple Co (NYSE:MLP) reporting earnings?

A

Maui Land & Pineapple Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Maui Land & Pineapple Co (MLP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Maui Land & Pineapple Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Maui Land & Pineapple Co (MLP) operate in?

A

Maui Land & Pineapple Co is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.