Maui Land & Pineapple Co Inc (ML&P) is a landholding and operating company. ML&P owns, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate. It operates in three segments: Real Estate, which consists of land planning, entitlement, development, and sales activities; Leasing operations include residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, industrial land and property leases; and Resort Amenities segment, which includes the management of operations of Kapalua Club, a private, non-equity club program. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Leasing segment.