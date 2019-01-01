3i Group PLC is a closed-ended investment fund. It is an international investor engaged in private equity, infrastructure, and debt management. Its business segments are Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The private equity segment invests in business services, consumer, healthcare and industrial sectors. Its infrastructure segment invests in utilities, transportation, and social infrastructure. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the UK and also has a presence in Northern Europe and North America.