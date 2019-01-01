QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/83.5K
Div / Yield
0.28/3.12%
52 Wk
7.69 - 10.54
Mkt Cap
17.1B
Payout Ratio
13.41
Open
-
P/E
4.49
Shares
1.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
3i Group PLC is a closed-ended investment fund. It is an international investor engaged in private equity, infrastructure, and debt management. Its business segments are Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The private equity segment invests in business services, consumer, healthcare and industrial sectors. Its infrastructure segment invests in utilities, transportation, and social infrastructure. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the UK and also has a presence in Northern Europe and North America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

3i Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 3i Group (TGOPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 3i Group (OTCPK: TGOPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 3i Group's (TGOPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 3i Group.

Q

What is the target price for 3i Group (TGOPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 3i Group

Q

Current Stock Price for 3i Group (TGOPY)?

A

The stock price for 3i Group (OTCPK: TGOPY) is $8.81 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:45:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 3i Group (TGOPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 24, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 12, 2012.

Q

When is 3i Group (OTCPK:TGOPY) reporting earnings?

A

3i Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 3i Group (TGOPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 3i Group.

Q

What sector and industry does 3i Group (TGOPY) operate in?

A

3i Group is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.