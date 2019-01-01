Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is one of the three largest respiratory care device companies globally. It is the market leader in hospital use humidifiers, masks and related consumables and the number three player in the at-home treatment of sleep apnoea using respiratory devices. Both the hospital and homecare markets for respiratory devices are growing strongly in the developed markets in which Fisher & Paykel has a presence. The company earns 42% of its revenue in the U.S., 32% in Europe, 18% in Asia-Pacific and the remaining 8% in emerging markets. Fisher conducts its own R&D and has thousands of patents and pending applications. It manufactures in New Zealand and Mexico and has a multichannel distribution model.