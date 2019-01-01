QQQ
Range
18.86 - 18.9
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/2.1K
Div / Yield
0.23/1.16%
52 Wk
18.05 - 26.46
Mkt Cap
10.9B
Payout Ratio
42.32
Open
18.9
P/E
32.9
Shares
577.1M
Outstanding
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is one of the three largest respiratory care device companies globally. It is the market leader in hospital use humidifiers, masks and related consumables and the number three player in the at-home treatment of sleep apnoea using respiratory devices. Both the hospital and homecare markets for respiratory devices are growing strongly in the developed markets in which Fisher & Paykel has a presence. The company earns 42% of its revenue in the U.S., 32% in Europe, 18% in Asia-Pacific and the remaining 8% in emerging markets. Fisher conducts its own R&D and has thousands of patents and pending applications. It manufactures in New Zealand and Mexico and has a multichannel distribution model.

Fisher & Paykel Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fisher & Paykel (FSPKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fisher & Paykel (OTCPK: FSPKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fisher & Paykel's (FSPKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fisher & Paykel.

Q

What is the target price for Fisher & Paykel (FSPKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fisher & Paykel

Q

Current Stock Price for Fisher & Paykel (FSPKF)?

A

The stock price for Fisher & Paykel (OTCPK: FSPKF) is $18.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:39:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fisher & Paykel (FSPKF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on November 25, 2002.

Q

When is Fisher & Paykel (OTCPK:FSPKF) reporting earnings?

A

Fisher & Paykel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fisher & Paykel (FSPKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fisher & Paykel.

Q

What sector and industry does Fisher & Paykel (FSPKF) operate in?

A

Fisher & Paykel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.