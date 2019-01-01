QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
XFuels Inc has operations in the US and Canada and is an energy provider that operates three vertically integrated business units in Oil and Gas production, Oil and Gas Service and Green Energy production and technologies.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

XFuels Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XFuels (XFLS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XFuels (OTCPK: XFLS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are XFuels's (XFLS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for XFuels.

Q

What is the target price for XFuels (XFLS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for XFuels

Q

Current Stock Price for XFuels (XFLS)?

A

The stock price for XFuels (OTCPK: XFLS) is $0.0183 last updated Today at 5:21:21 PM.

Q

Does XFuels (XFLS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XFuels.

Q

When is XFuels (OTCPK:XFLS) reporting earnings?

A

XFuels does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is XFuels (XFLS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XFuels.

Q

What sector and industry does XFuels (XFLS) operate in?

A

XFuels is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.