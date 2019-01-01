QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/30.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.58
Mkt Cap
55.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
381.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
DynaCERT Inc is engaged in the design, engineering, testing, manufacturing and distribution of a transportable hydrogen generator system. The system injects hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold, resulting in improved fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions. The company's product is HydraGEN, which produces hydrogen and oxygen on demand and is designed for on-road applications. All the activities of the group are carried out in Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

DynaCERT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DynaCERT (DYFSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DynaCERT (OTCQX: DYFSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DynaCERT's (DYFSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DynaCERT.

Q

What is the target price for DynaCERT (DYFSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DynaCERT

Q

Current Stock Price for DynaCERT (DYFSF)?

A

The stock price for DynaCERT (OTCQX: DYFSF) is $0.1455 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:59:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DynaCERT (DYFSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DynaCERT.

Q

When is DynaCERT (OTCQX:DYFSF) reporting earnings?

A

DynaCERT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DynaCERT (DYFSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DynaCERT.

Q

What sector and industry does DynaCERT (DYFSF) operate in?

A

DynaCERT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.