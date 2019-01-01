QQQ
Range
14.91 - 14.91
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/3.4K
Div / Yield
0.91/6.13%
52 Wk
13.57 - 17.5
Mkt Cap
248.7M
Payout Ratio
103.57
Open
14.91
P/E
16.88
EPS
0.41
Shares
16.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 13, 2021, 12:27PM
Benzinga - Apr 13, 2021, 7:49AM
Acadian Timber Corp is a Canada-based supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company's operating segments include NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. It generates maximum revenue from the NB Timberlands segment. The company's product includes softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products.

Acadian Timber Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Acadian Timber (ACAZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Acadian Timber (OTCPK: ACAZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Acadian Timber's (ACAZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Acadian Timber.

Q

What is the target price for Acadian Timber (ACAZF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Acadian Timber (OTCPK: ACAZF) was reported by CIBC on April 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting ACAZF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.05% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Acadian Timber (ACAZF)?

A

The stock price for Acadian Timber (OTCPK: ACAZF) is $14.9054 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:10:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Acadian Timber (ACAZF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Acadian Timber (OTCPK:ACAZF) reporting earnings?

A

Acadian Timber does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Acadian Timber (ACAZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Acadian Timber.

Q

What sector and industry does Acadian Timber (ACAZF) operate in?

A

Acadian Timber is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.