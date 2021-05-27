 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 10:27am   Comments
Share:

 

 

Before 10 a.m. ET Thursday, 194 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Areas of Interest:

  • Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)'s stock traded up the highest, moving 103.42% to reach a new 52-week high.

Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

  • Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) shares were up 1.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $166.41.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $76.32.
  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares hit $104.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.12%.
  • Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares broke to $73.84 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.19%.
  • Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) shares hit a yearly high of $88.68. The stock traded up 1.51% on the session.
  • Target (NYSE:TGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $228.84 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.03%.
  • FedEx (NYSE:FDX) shares hit a yearly high of $318.37. The stock traded up 2.13% on the session.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) stock made a new 52-week high of $67.21 Thursday. The stock was up 1.21% for the day.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) shares were up 0.68% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.24 for a change of up 0.68%.
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $162.62 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.41%.
  • Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.22. The stock traded up 2.72% on the session.
  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares were up 1.13% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $105.25.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) stock hit a yearly high price of $92.68. The stock was down 0.11% for the day.
  • Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares set a new yearly high of $14.76 this morning. The stock was up 5.04% on the session.
  • ING Groep (NYSE:ING) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $13.89. Shares traded up 2.53%.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) stock hit a yearly high price of $116.91. The stock was up 3.27% for the day.
  • Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.11. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
  • Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.79 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.21%.
  • BCE (NYSE:BCE) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.03 on Thursday, moving up 0.48%.
  • Wipro (NYSE:WIT) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.97 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.47%.
  • Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) stock set a new 52-week high of $128.56 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.37%.
  • BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.54%.
  • CRH (NYSE:CRH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $52.79 with a daily change of up 2.45%.
  • TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $639.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.12%.
  • NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.87 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.44%.
  • TELUS (NYSE:TU) shares hit a yearly high of $22.62. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.
  • Magna International (NYSE:MGA) stock set a new 52-week high of $100.42 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.7%.
  • Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) shares hit $66.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.08%.
  • Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) shares were up 2.92% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $48.16.
  • Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares set a new 52-week high of $123.02 on Thursday, moving up 1.01%.
  • Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) shares set a new yearly high of $85.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.
  • Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares were up 0.73% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $125.08.
  • Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $120.63 with a daily change of up 0.38%.
  • Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) shares set a new 52-week high of $116.96 on Thursday, moving up 0.61%.
  • NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) stock hit a yearly high price of $80.66. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.
  • Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) shares were up 0.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.73.
  • NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) shares set a new yearly high of $28.16 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.
  • Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.55. The stock traded up 4.0% on the session.
  • News (NASDAQ:NWS) shares were up 0.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.15.
  • Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.03. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.
  • Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $162.51. Shares traded up 0.97%.
  • Centrais Eletricas (NYSE:EBR) shares set a new yearly high of $8.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.98% on the session.
  • Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.87 Thursday. The stock was up 1.98% for the day.
  • Lear (NYSE:LEA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $197.27. Shares traded up 4.04%.
  • DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) shares were up 3.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.69.
  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.00 Thursday. The stock was up 9.36% for the day.
  • ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.21 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares were up 1.45% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $101.30 for a change of up 1.45%.
  • TFI International (NYSE:TFII) stock hit a yearly high price of $95.38. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
  • Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares broke to $24.69 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.68%.
  • Jabil (NYSE:JBL) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.74. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.
  • Olin (NYSE:OLN) shares were up 3.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.81.
  • KT (NYSE:KT) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.90 on Thursday, moving up 1.05%.
  • Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares were up 1.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.91.
  • Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.12 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.43%.
  • Chemours (NYSE:CC) shares set a new yearly high of $36.10 this morning. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.
  • nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.37 Thursday. The stock was up 1.6% for the day.
  • I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.89 Thursday. The stock was up 6.36% for the day.
  • Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.73 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.04%.
  • TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $110.57 with a daily change of up 1.71%.
  • Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares were up 1.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.92.
  • Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $34.84 with a daily change of up 1.68%.
  • CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.82 Thursday. The stock was up 1.42% for the day.
  • Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) shares hit a yearly high of $17.46. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.
  • Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares set a new yearly high of $69.53 this morning. The stock was up 1.94% on the session.
  • Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) stock hit a yearly high price of $403.98. The stock was up 2.06% for the day.
  • Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares were up 1.04% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $105.83.
  • Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares hit a yearly high of $31.12. The stock traded up 1.91% on the session.
  • Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.41. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.
  • Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $14.71 with a daily change of down 0.14%.
  • Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.10. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) shares were up 0.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.61.
  • Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares hit a yearly high of $18.19. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session.
  • Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) shares were up 0.64% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.12.
  • Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.40. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.17 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.05%.
  • Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.51 on Thursday, moving up 1.92%.
  • Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $86.75 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.66%.
  • Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.87. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session.
  • Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $82.98 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.11%.
  • Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) shares hit $14.93 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.34%.
  • Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.70 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.64%.
  • Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) shares were up 9.93% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.92.
  • Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.98 Thursday. The stock was up 1.47% for the day.
  • Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares were up 6.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.59.
  • Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) shares were up 2.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.38 for a change of up 2.26%.
  • InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $79.14 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.79%.
  • Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.04 with a daily change of up 0.46%.
  • Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) shares broke to $23.73 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.69%.
  • Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) shares broke to $15.69 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.84%.
  • Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ:AAWW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $75.98 with a daily change of up 0.11%.
  • Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) shares set a new yearly high of $106.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.95% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE:ETY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.80 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.11%.
  • HNI (NYSE:HNI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $45.90. Shares traded up 1.35%.
  • Guess (NYSE:GES) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.71 Thursday. The stock was up 1.27% for the day.
  • Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.95. The stock was up 2.3% for the day.
  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares broke to $17.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.01%.
  • Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.95 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.31%.
  • Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) shares hit $97.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.15%.
  • BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.38 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.23%.
  • First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.92 Thursday. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.
  • RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) shares hit $27.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.
  • MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $85.34 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.97%.
  • Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares broke to $87.46 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.97%.
  • Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $62.95 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.93%.
  • Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.26 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.32%.
  • Knoll (NYSE:KNL) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.94 on Thursday, moving up 0.9%.
  • NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.19. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares were up 0.47% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $84.25.
  • Boston Private Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:BPFH) shares hit $15.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • CTS (NYSE:CTS) shares were up 1.92% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.16 for a change of up 1.92%.
  • Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.73 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.78%.
  • Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.94 on Thursday, moving up 1.82%.
  • America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) stock made a new 52-week high of $177.45 Thursday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.
  • Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX:NOG) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.90. The stock was up 1.77% for the day.
  • Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE:AWF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.18 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.25%.
  • Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) shares were up 5.0% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $65.28.
  • Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares set a new yearly high of $22.28 this morning. The stock was up 6.44% on the session.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) shares hit a yearly high of $8.59. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session.
  • Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $71.16 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.4%.
  • Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares hit a yearly high of $20.57. The stock traded up 1.74% on the session.
  • Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) stock hit a yearly high price of $70.00. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.
  • Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $19.16 with a daily change of up 2.14%.
  • Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.03 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.52%.
  • Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) shares were down 0.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.97 for a change of down 0.02%.
  • Genesco (NYSE:GCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.91%.
  • HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) shares hit $27.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.28%.
  • John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) shares were up 0.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.50.
  • Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNSL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $9.84 with a daily change of up 7.29%.
  • Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.56 on Thursday, moving down 1.71%.
  • Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE:IIM) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.19 on Thursday, moving up 0.19%.
  • Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) shares broke to $32.87 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.23%.
  • Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE:VTA) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.70 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.26%.
  • Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares broke to $23.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.83%.
  • Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $24.41. Shares traded up 4.04%.
  • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares hit $55.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.33%.
  • Invesco California Value (NYSE:VCV) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.57 on Thursday, moving up 0.11%.
  • Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) shares were up 0.94% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.71 for a change of up 0.94%.
  • GAMCO Global Gold Natural (AMEX:GGN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.06. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.
  • Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.53 on Thursday, moving up 0.48%.
  • Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.26 on Thursday, moving up 0.38%.
  • City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) shares hit $11.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.34%.
  • Regional Management (NYSE:RM) shares were up 1.42% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $47.57.
  • CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) shares were up 0.05% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.05.
  • Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.75. The stock was up 3.9% for the day.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.65. The stock traded down 0.06% on the session.
  • RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) shares hit a yearly high of $23.90. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.
  • R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares set a new yearly high of $6.49 this morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session.
  • American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $32.74 with a daily change of up 2.14%.
  • Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE:AFB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.84. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.
  • EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.42. The stock was up 4.4% for the day.
  • Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.33 on Thursday, moving up 0.61%.
  • Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) shares broke to $11.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.13%.
  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares broke to $24.34 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 18.38%.
  • EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares hit a yearly high of $10.01. The stock traded down 1.52% on the session.
  • Kayne Anderson NextGen (NYSE:KMF) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.25. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
  • Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) shares were up 2.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.83.
  • KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE:KIO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $16.30. Shares traded up 0.32%.
  • PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.08. The stock traded down 2.06% on the session.
  • Western Copper & Gold (AMEX:WRN) shares hit a yearly high of $2.43. The stock traded up 7.21% on the session.
  • Pioneer High IT (NYSE:PHT) shares broke to $10.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.3%.
  • Morgan Stanley India (NYSE:IIF) shares hit a yearly high of $24.65. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
  • Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX:NML) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.88 on Thursday, moving up 0.53%.
  • Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.03 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.43%.
  • Wells Fargo Global (NYSE:EOD) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.73.
  • Bank of Commerce Hldgs (NASDAQ:BOCH) shares were up 0.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.68.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.45 on Thursday, moving up 7.78%.
  • First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) shares set a new yearly high of $13.41 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.
  • SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $17.49. Shares traded up 10.47%.
  • Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) shares hit $45.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.15%.
  • Nuveen Diversified (NYSE:JDD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $10.51 with a daily change of up 0.58%.
  • Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $4.80. Shares traded up 103.42%.
  • Blackstone / GSO (NYSE:BGX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.52. Shares traded up 0.03%.
  • BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.23. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.
  • J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares hit $18.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.63%.
  • Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE:MCN) shares were up 0.37% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.20.
  • iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.94 on Thursday, moving up 8.46%.
  • Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE:AGD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.04 with a daily change of down 0.33%.
  • Gabelli Global Small (NYSE:GGZ) shares hit $16.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%.
  • Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) shares set a new yearly high of $25.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.78% on the session.
  • Wells Fargo Utilities (AMEX:ERH) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.18 Thursday. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.
  • Special Opportunities (NYSE:SPE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $15.43. Shares traded up 0.59%.
  • Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE:DEX) shares set a new yearly high of $10.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.
  • Cushing® NextGen Infra (NYSE:SZC) shares set a new yearly high of $46.54 this morning. The stock was up 1.24% on the session.
  • Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $2.78 with a daily change of up 1.11%.
  • Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.50 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.6%.
  • Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE:VLT) shares were up 0.47% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.37.
  • Tortoise Power & Energy (NYSE:TPZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.47 Thursday. The stock was up 1.83% for the day.
  • Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE:FMO) shares hit $12.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.87%.
  • Bank of the James Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BOTJ) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.50. The stock was up 4.59% for the day.
  • Ashford (AMEX:AINC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.52. The stock traded up 5.5% on the session.
  • Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE:TTP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $23.11 with a daily change of up 1.51%.
  • EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.32 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.13%.

 

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.

 

Related Articles (TD + SZC)

Earnings Scheduled For May 27, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com