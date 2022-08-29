Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 273 companies set new 52-week lows.
Things to Consider About Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI.
- Athersys ATHX saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 2215.46% to hit its new 52-week low.
- Innodata INOD's stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 0.0% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.
The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Monday:
- Abbott Laboratories ABT stock hit a yearly low of $101.21. The stock was down 0.56% for the day.
- Comcast CMCSA shares were down 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.41.
- Intel INTC shares fell to $32.81 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.42%.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD shares were down 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $49.28.
- GSK GSK stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.98. The stock was down 0.5% on the session.
- Fortinet FTNT shares made a new 52-week low of $48.57 on Monday. The stock was down 1.82% for the day.
- Vodafone Group VOD shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.50 on Monday morning, moving up 0.11%.
- Welltower OP WELL stock drifted up 0.06% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $76.47.
- Newmont NEM stock set a new 52-week low of $42.74 on Monday, moving down 0.58%.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA shares set a new yearly low of $35.63 this morning. The stock was down 0.56% on the session.
- Prudential PUK stock hit $21.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.21%.
- Polestar Automotive PSNY shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.09 on Monday morning, moving down 3.34%.
- Avantor AVTR shares set a new yearly low of $25.15 this morning. The stock was down 1.08% on the session.
- VF VFC shares fell to $40.69 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.23%.
- Koninklijke Philips PHG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.67 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.24%.
- Wheaton Precious Metals WPM shares fell to $31.21 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.95%.
- Boston Properties BXP shares made a new 52-week low of $80.03 on Monday. The stock was down 1.37% for the day.
- CNA Financial CNA stock hit a new 52-week low of $39.49. The stock was down 1.34% on the session.
- Teleflex TFX shares set a new 52-week low of $220.72. The stock traded down 0.82%.
- Liberty Global LBTYK stock hit $21.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.37%.
- Smith & Nephew SNN shares set a new yearly low of $23.48 this morning. The stock was down 0.69% on the session.
- Fresenius Medical Care FMS shares hit a yearly low of $16.98. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.
- Liberty Global LBTYA shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.89 on Monday morning, moving down 0.25%.
- WPP WPP shares hit a yearly low of $43.00. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.
- AMC Entertainment AMC stock set a new 52-week low of $8.91 on Monday, moving down 1.47%.
- AppLovin APP shares set a new 52-week low of $25.04. The stock traded down 2.47%.
- Sealed Air SEE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $53.35 and moving down 1.62%.
- Dentsply Sirona XRAY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $33.28 and moving down 0.68%.
- Mohawk Industries MHK shares moved up 0.23% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $108.00, drifting up 0.23%.
- Syneos Health SYNH shares hit a yearly low of $60.85. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.
- The Western Union WU stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.02. The stock was down 1.12% on the session.
- Kilroy Realty KRC stock hit a new 52-week low of $49.07. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.
- IAC IAC stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $63.66. Shares traded down 0.55%.
- DXC Technology DXC stock drifted down 0.86% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.99.
- QuidelOrtho QDEL shares set a new yearly low of $79.92 this morning. The stock was down 1.65% on the session.
- Vornado Realty VNO stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $26.52. Shares traded down 1.33%.
- Sotera Health SHC shares hit a yearly low of $17.06. The stock was down 1.83% on the session.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM shares made a new 52-week low of $39.95 on Monday. The stock was down 2.22% for the day.
- Euronet Worldwide EEFT stock set a new 52-week low of $90.69 on Monday, moving down 1.05%.
- Cousins Props CUZ shares moved down 1.61% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $27.32, drifting down 1.61%.
- Azenta AZTA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $53.92. Shares traded down 3.25%.
- Bright Horizons Family BFAM shares moved down 1.28% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $69.79, drifting down 1.28%.
- Integra Lifesciences IART stock broke to a new 52-week low of $47.84 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.52%.
- RingCentral RNG stock hit a new 52-week low of $41.64. The stock was down 1.69% on the session.
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $70.95. Shares traded down 1.49%.
- ManpowerGroup MAN shares were down 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $72.83.
- Grupo Aval Acciones AVAL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.05 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.97%.
- Rapid7 RPD stock hit $59.17 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.69%.
- Douglas Emmett DEI stock hit $19.65 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.15%.
- Polestar Automotive PSNYW shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.58 on Monday morning, moving up 0.62%.
- Teradata TDC stock hit a yearly low of $32.67. The stock was down 2.01% for the day.
- Pan American Silver PAAS stock hit $15.57 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.51%.
- Enstar Gr ESGR stock drifted down 0.79% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $185.10.
- YETI Holdings YETI stock set a new 52-week low of $36.89 on Monday, moving down 2.1%.
- Simply Good Foods SMPL stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $30.68. Shares traded down 0.51%.
- Hanesbrands HBI shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.80 on Monday morning, moving down 1.83%.
- Semtech SMTC shares were down 3.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $47.04.
- Pegasystems PEGA shares made a new 52-week low of $35.69 on Monday. The stock was down 1.43% for the day.
- WeWork WE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.08 and moving down 2.49%.
- Maravai LifeSciences MRVI shares hit a yearly low of $21.82. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.
- Nordstrom JWN shares fell to $17.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.19%.
- NewMarket NEU shares made a new 52-week low of $284.97 on Monday. The stock was down 0.49% for the day.
- Enovis ENOV shares made a new 52-week low of $51.31 on Monday. The stock was down 1.53% for the day.
- Novavax NVAX stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.56. The stock was down 0.17% on the session.
- Perficient PRFT stock hit a yearly low of $78.53. The stock was down 2.25% for the day.
- ACI Worldwide ACIW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.62 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.2%.
- Prestige Consumer PBH shares moved down 2.52% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $51.18, drifting down 2.52%.
- JBG SMITH Properties JBGS shares set a new yearly low of $22.16 this morning. The stock was down 1.22% on the session.
- Kennedy-Wilson Holdings KW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $18.02 and moving down 0.21%.
- Steven Madden SHOO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $30.33 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.08%.
- SiTime SITM shares hit a yearly low of $111.42. The stock was down 3.31% on the session.
- NuVasive NUVA shares set a new 52-week low of $42.91. The stock traded down 0.67%.
- Krispy Kreme DNUT stock set a new 52-week low of $11.78 on Monday, moving down 0.5%.
- Hain Celestial Group HAIN shares set a new 52-week low of $20.83. The stock traded up 0.28%.
- Hudson Pacific Properties HPP shares set a new 52-week low of $13.25. The stock traded down 0.89%.
- Duck Creek Technologies DCT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.09%.
- InterDigital IDCC shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $51.02.
- SolarWinds SWI shares made a new 52-week low of $9.19 on Monday. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.
- Piedmont Office Realty PDM stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.87. Shares traded down 0.41%.
- NexPoint Residential NXRT stock set a new 52-week low of $53.91 on Monday, moving down 2.14%.
- Brandywine Realty Trust BDN stock drifted down 0.62% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.96.
- Fulgent Genetics FLGT shares were down 2.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $45.10.
- LiveRamp Holdings RAMP shares set a new 52-week low of $20.30. The stock traded down 1.06%.
- Integral Ad Science IAS stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.66. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.
- Emergent BioSolutions EBS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.03 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.74%.
- CI&T CINT shares hit a yearly low of $8.80. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.
- Cyxtera Technologies CYXT stock hit a yearly low of $6.52. The stock was down 3.24% for the day.
- Centerspace CSR shares hit a yearly low of $74.76. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.
- Equinox Gold EQX stock hit a yearly low of $3.67. The stock was down 0.36% for the day.
- Fastly FSLY stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.08. The stock was down 0.92% on the session.
- Green Dot GDOT shares moved down 2.42% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.50, drifting down 2.42%.
- Proto Labs PRLB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $39.08 and moving down 0.73%.
- Zuora ZUO stock set a new 52-week low of $8.00 on Monday, moving down 0.49%.
- JELD-WEN Holding JELD shares made a new 52-week low of $11.43 on Monday. The stock was down 2.04% for the day.
- Centerra Gold CGAU shares were down 2.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.38.
- Innoviva INVA shares made a new 52-week low of $13.10 on Monday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.
- Office Props IT OPI shares hit a yearly low of $18.02. The stock was down 1.03% on the session.
- LivePerson LPSN stock drifted up 1.08% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.88.
- Forrester Res FORR stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $41.25. Shares traded down 1.01%.
- Abercrombie & Fitch ANF shares fell to $15.28 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.08%.
- Lion Electric LEV shares fell to $3.90 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.62%.
- Arrival ARVL stock drifted down 0.85% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.13.
- CEVA CEVA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $29.84 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.95%.
- 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS stock set a new 52-week low of $8.71 on Monday, moving up 0.45%.
- Orion Office REIT ONL shares hit a yearly low of $9.82. The stock was up 0.56% on the session.
- 2U TWOU shares fell to $7.12 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.36%.
- Pitney Bowes PBI shares moved down 1.48% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.97, drifting down 1.48%.
- Industrial Logistics ILPT stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.80. The stock was down 2.18% on the session.
- Maverix Metals MMX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.45 and moving down 1.07%.
- Faraday Future FFIE shares fell to $1.39 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.49%.
- I-MAB IMAB shares moved down 6.5% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.57, drifting down 6.5%.
- Sema4 Holdings SMFR shares made a new 52-week low of $1.08 on Monday. The stock was down 1.35% for the day.
- Bluegreen Vacations BVH stock hit a yearly low of $21.85. The stock was down 1.03% for the day.
- Orthofix Medical OFIX stock set a new 52-week low of $20.45 on Monday, moving down 1.92%.
- Starry Group Holdings STRY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.37 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.02%.
- Diversified Healthcare DHC shares moved down 1.26% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.54, drifting down 1.26%.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX shares hit a yearly low of $2.43. The stock was down 2.78% on the session.
- Vintage Wine Estates VWE shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.84 on Monday morning, moving down 2.33%.
- Regional Mgmt RM shares were down 2.67% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $35.50.
- Traeger COOK stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.72. The stock was down 3.7% on the session.
- Babylon Holdings BBLN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.66 and moving up 1.13%.
- NI Holdings NODK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.75%.
- Provident Bancorp PVBC stock drifted down 1.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.37.
- Purple Innovation PRPL stock set a new 52-week low of $2.85 on Monday, moving up 1.9%.
- Astra Space ASTR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.89 and moving down 3.97%.
- Intercure INCR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.12 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.83%.
- PFSweb PFSW shares set a new 52-week low of $9.78. The stock traded up 0.91%.
- SelectQuote SLQT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.36 and moving down 24.31%.
- Fossil Group FOSL stock hit $4.31 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.25%.
- Whole Earth Brands FREE stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.29. The stock was down 2.93% on the session.
- Glatfelter GLT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.63 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.99%.
- TrueCar TRUE stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.20. The stock was down 2.42% on the session.
- Enthusiast Gaming EGLX shares fell to $1.33 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.2%.
- Molecular Partners MOLN stock set a new 52-week low of $5.77 on Monday, moving down 6.53%.
- eHealth EHTH shares were down 5.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.96.
- SuRo Capital SSSS shares hit a yearly low of $6.20. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.
- Oportun Financial OPRT shares set a new yearly low of $5.68 this morning. The stock was down 1.89% on the session.
- Superior Gr of Cos SGC stock hit $11.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.18%.
- Metalla Royalty MTA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.02 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.22%.
- Owlet OWLT stock hit a yearly low of $1.52. The stock was down 1.89% for the day.
- Redwire RDW stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.70. Shares traded down 6.53%.
- Bright Green BGXX shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Monday morning, moving down 7.72%.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN stock drifted down 2.86% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.76.
- Mobilicom MOBBW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.12%.
- Latch LTCH shares set a new 52-week low of $0.86. The stock traded down 5.14%.
- XBiotech XBIT shares fell to $4.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.86%.
- Innovate VATE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Monday. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.
- Co-Diagnostics CODX shares set a new yearly low of $3.45 this morning. The stock was down 2.25% on the session.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.45. Shares traded down 1.33%.
- Lakeland Industries LAKE shares moved down 3.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.65, drifting down 3.73%.
- Compugen CGEN shares hit a yearly low of $1.19. The stock was down 2.03% on the session.
- Arcimoto FUV shares moved up 7.55% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.09, drifting up 7.55%.
- NeuroPace NPCE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.83 and moving up 1.76%.
- Innodata INOD shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.41.
- EMCORE EMKR stock drifted up 1.84% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.37.
- 9F JFU shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Monday morning, moving down 1.69%.
- Yiren Digital YRD shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Monday morning, moving down 0.98%.
- Boxed BOXD shares fell to $1.12 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
- Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.07. Shares traded up 0.4%.
- Audacy AUD shares set a new 52-week low of $0.53. The stock traded down 1.88%.
- Treasure Global TGL shares hit a yearly low of $3.62. The stock was down 1.67% on the session.
- Leafly Holdings LFLY shares moved down 5.52% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.70, drifting down 5.52%.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE shares set a new 52-week low of $2.88. The stock traded up 0.34%.
- Unity Biotechnology UBX stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.47. Shares traded down 7.83%.
- Quince Therapeutics QNCX stock hit $1.73 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.78%.
- Applied Molecular AMTI stock hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 4.9% for the day.
- Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock drifted up 0.35% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.41.
- Genius Gr GNS shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.46 on Monday morning, moving down 4.58%.
- Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares made a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Monday. The stock was down 2.11% for the day.
- Integra Resources ITRG shares were down 2.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.62.
- Jianzhi Education Tech JZ shares were down 49.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.21.
- Pulse Biosciences PLSE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.22 and moving down 1.92%.
- Lifevantage LFVN shares made a new 52-week low of $3.71 on Monday. The stock was down 1.83% for the day.
- Palatin Technologies PTN shares fell to $0.18 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.7%.
- CareCloud MTBC shares hit a yearly low of $2.96. The stock was down 2.3% on the session.
- Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares set a new yearly low of $2.26 this morning. The stock was down 3.85% on the session.
- Molecular Templates MTEM shares were down 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.72.
- Kalera KAL shares fell to $1.69 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.1%.
- MAIA Biotechnology MAIA shares set a new 52-week low of $3.52. The stock traded down 2.89%.
- Athersys ATHX stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.98. Shares traded up 2215.46%.
- Virax Biolabs Group VRAX shares were down 1.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.01.
- Quanergy Systems QNGY shares set a new yearly low of $0.27 this morning. The stock was down 4.81% on the session.
- Reborn Coffee REBN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.51 and moving down 6.43%.
- Erytech Pharma ERYP stock hit a yearly low of $0.94. The stock was down 2.08% for the day.
- Cryptyde TYDE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.83 on Monday morning, moving down 3.53%.
- Humanigen HGEN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 14.44%.
- Nocera NCRA shares fell to $1.82 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.47%.
- Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock hit a yearly low of $1.15. The stock was down 1.89% for the day.
- Innovative Eyewear LUCY stock hit a yearly low of $2.83. The stock was down 1.85% for the day.
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares hit a yearly low of $0.48. The stock was down 1.53% on the session.
- Venus Concept VERO shares hit a yearly low of $0.31. The stock was down 10.13% on the session.
- Agrify AGFY shares set a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock traded down 8.12%.
- BiomX PHGE shares hit a yearly low of $0.57. The stock was up 0.93% on the session.
- Harbor Custom Dev HCDI stock set a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Monday, moving down 1.68%.
- Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock set a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Monday, moving down 11.39%.
- TOP Ships TOPS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.28. Shares traded down 3.45%.
- Nephros NEPH shares fell to $1.35 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.64%.
- Bruush Oral Care BRSH shares set a new 52-week low of $1.65. The stock traded down 8.94%.
- Save Foods SVFD stock hit a yearly low of $2.71. The stock was down 1.06% for the day.
- IMAC Holdings BACK shares set a new 52-week low of $0.44. The stock traded down 10.0%.
- Code Chain New Continent CCNC stock hit $0.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.09%.
- China Pharma Holding CPHI stock hit a yearly low of $0.18. The stock was up 4.99% for the day.
- Statera BioPharma STAB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.19 and moving down 0.5%.
- Unique Fabricating UFAB stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.81. The stock was down 0.89% on the session.
- Revelation Biosciences REVB stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.39. Shares traded down 3.87%.
- Edible Garden EDBL shares made a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Monday. The stock was down 8.09% for the day.
- Clarus Therapeutics Hldgs CRXT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 29.93%.
- SCWorx WORX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Monday morning, moving down 6.12%.
- Eastside Distilling EAST stock hit a yearly low of $0.46. The stock was down 6.12% for the day.
- First Wave BioPharma FWBI stock hit $3.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.78%.
