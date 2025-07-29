Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Barclays BCS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $9.35 billion.

• AudioCodes AUDC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $60.05 million.

• AstraZeneca AZN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $14.07 billion.

• Stellantis STLA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Koninklijke Philips PHG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion.

• Expro Gr Hldgs XPRO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $400.09 million.

• Procter & Gamble PG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $20.84 billion.

• Perfect PERF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $16.15 million.

• NexPoint Residential NXRT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $63.21 million.

• Merck & Co MRK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $15.85 billion.

• Graphic Packaging Holding GPK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• Corning GLW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion.

• GATX GATX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $427.07 million.

• ConnectOne Bancorp CNOB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $84.00 million.

• CBRE Group CBRE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $9.42 billion.

• Brightstar Lottery BRSL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $626.48 million.

• Exagen XGN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $16.18 million.

• GeneDx Holdings WGS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $85.23 million.

• UnitedHealth Group UNH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.63 per share on revenue of $111.57 billion.

• Sysco SYY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $21.01 billion.

• PJT Partners PJT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $386.52 million.

• Norfolk Southern NSC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.29 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion.

• Neogen NEOG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $222.02 million.

• Anywhere Real Estate HOUS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• DTE Energy DTE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.

• Constellium CSTM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• Asbury Automotive Group ABG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.85 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion.

• Nomura Holdings NMR is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals KNSA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $145.24 million.

• SoFi Technologies SOFI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $804.79 million.

• Royal Caribbean Gr RCL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.09 per share on revenue of $4.55 billion.

• Lithia Motors LAD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $9.71 per share on revenue of $9.55 billion.

• JetBlue Airways JBLU is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.

• Incyte INCY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Hubbell HUBB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.38 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Ecolab ECL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion.

• Boeing BA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.38 per share on revenue of $21.77 billion.

• Associated Cap Gr AC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion.

• Stanley Black & Decker SWK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.

• uniQure QURE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $5.83 million.

• PayPal Holdings PYPL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $8.09 billion.

• Polaris PII is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Johnson Controls Intl JCI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $5.99 billion.

• Herc Holdings HRI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $984.18 million.

• Franklin Electric FELE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $566.86 million.

• Eagle Materials EXP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.71 per share on revenue of $613.47 million.

• CommVault Systems CVLT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $268.25 million.

• Civeo CVEO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $163.94 million.

• Carrier Global CARR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $6.08 billion.

• Camden National CAC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $61.24 million.

• Armstrong World Indus AWI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $404.08 million.

• American Tower AMT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.

• Alkermes ALKS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $340.26 million.

• United Parcel Service UPS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $20.85 billion.

• SES AI SES is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $215.56 million.

• Repligen RGEN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $175.47 million.

• NeoGenomics NEO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $182.76 million.

• ImmunoPrecise Antibodies IPA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $5.98 million.

• Spotify Technology SPOT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $4.93 billion.

• CECO Environmental CECO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $178.91 million.

• Bandwidth BAND is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $178.80 million.

• TriMas TRS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $251.60 million.

• Ares Capital ARCC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $748.92 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Qorvo QRVO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $775.76 million.

• Varonis Systems VRNS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $147.81 million.

• Mercury General MCY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• InvenTrust Properties IVT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $72.67 million.

• Pebblebrook Hotel PEB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $401.05 million.

• CTO Realty Growth CTO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $36.97 million.

• Highwoods Props HIW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $202.87 million.

• Acadia Realty Trust AKR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $88.13 million.

• BXP BXP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $835.19 million.

• Essex Property Trust ESS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.99 per share on revenue of $467.42 million.

• Ind Logistics Props Tr ILPT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $111.75 million.

• Regency Centers REG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $370.26 million.

• Community Healthcare CHCT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $30.34 million.

• Diamond Hill Investment DHIL is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• MARA Holdings MARA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $225.74 million.

• Booking Holdings BKNG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $50.33 per share on revenue of $6.55 billion.

• Wesbanco WSBC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $259.75 million.

• UMB Financial UMBF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $636.34 million.

• Tetra Technologies TTI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $172.26 million.

• Teladoc Health TDOC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $621.94 million.

• Stag Industrial STAG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $206.52 million.

• Mondelez International MDLZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $8.85 billion.

• LendingClub LC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $226.76 million.

• FTAI Aviation FTAI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $650.68 million.

• Freshworks FRSH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $198.86 million.

• Expand Energy EXE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.

• Clearwater Paper CLW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $397.00 million.

• Chemed CHE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.72 per share on revenue of $622.29 million.

• BlueLinx Hldgs BXC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $782.00 million.

• Axis Capital Holdings AXS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• Artisan Partners Asset APAM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $274.90 million.

• Arch Capital Group ACGL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $4.42 billion.

• W.P. Carey WPC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $415.40 million.

• Werner Enterprises WERN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $735.28 million.

• Sensata Technologies ST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $933.40 million.

• Starbucks SBUX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $9.30 billion.

• RE/MAX Holdings RMAX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $73.63 million.

• NMI Holdings NMIH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $172.33 million.

• First Interstate BancSys FIBK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $253.58 million.

• Okeanis Eco Tankers ECO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $51.88 million.

• Cheesecake Factory CAKE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $947.10 million.

• Enel Chile ENIC is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Zurn Elkay Water Solns ZWS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $424.87 million.

• Titan America TTAM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $437.21 million.

• Ternium TX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion.

• Seagate Tech Hldgs STX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.

• Safe Bulkers SB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $62.08 million.

• Ryerson Holding RYI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Red Rock Resorts RRR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $486.92 million.

• PPG Indus PPG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion.

• O-I Glass OI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• Frontier Comms Parent Inc FYBR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Fabrinet FN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $495.99 million.

• Caesars Entertainment CZR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion.

• Citizens CIA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $257.95 million.

• Avis Budget Gr CAR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.

• Ashland ASH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $473.30 million.

• Kadant KAI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $246.09 million.

• Visa V is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $9.86 billion.

• Republic Services RSG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $4.27 billion.

• Nextracker NXT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $848.80 million.

• Landstar System LSTR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• LSB Industries LXU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $158.52 million.

• Logitech International LOGI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Houlihan Lokey HLI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $583.45 million.

• First Commonwealth FCF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $125.74 million.

• Four Corners Property Tr FCPT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $71.70 million.

• ExlService Hldgs EXLS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $506.80 million.

• Electronic Arts EA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Algoma Steel Group ASTL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $515.80 million.

• Ferrovial FER is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Franklin Street Props FSP is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Rocky Brands RCKY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $102.53 million.

• Unum Gr UNM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.

• TPG RE Finance Trust TRTX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $29.05 million.

• Teradyne TER is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $648.89 million.

• Penumbra PEN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $327.56 million.

• PagerDuty PD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $287.81 million.

• Nabors Industries NBR is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.73 per share on revenue of $839.73 million.

• Global Industrial GIC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $351.81 million.

• Tigo Energy TYGO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $21.43 million.

• Camping World Holdings CWH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

• Purple Innovation PRPL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $103.24 million.

• Precision Drilling PDS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $290.53 million.

• Luxfer Holdings LXFR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $98.20 million.

• Cimpress CMPR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $844.33 million.

• Quad/Graphics QUAD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $560.51 million.

• Orion Gr Hldgs ORN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $197.49 million.

• Northwest Bancshares NWBI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $148.60 million.

• JBG SMITH Properties JBGS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BrightSpire Capital BRSP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $52.70 million.

• Beta Bionics BBNX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $19.70 million.

• AtriCure ATRC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $130.16 million.

• Apollo Comml Real Est ARI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $46.49 million.

• American Assets Trust AAT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $108.58 million.

• BayFirst Financial BAFN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

