InvenTrust Properties Corp is a US based company qualified as a REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust). It owns, manages, acquires and develops a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate located across the United States. The company also owns properties in development and partially owns properties through joint ventures, as well as investments in marketable securities and other assets. The company focuses on investing in an open-air retail platform comprised of grocery-anchored centers and necessity-based power centers. InvenTrust operates through single segment i.e. Investments in real estate properties.