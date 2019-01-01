QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/740.3K
Div / Yield
0.82/3.24%
52 Wk
1.1 - 28.9
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
67.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 5:00PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 9:12AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 4:37PM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
InvenTrust Properties Corp is a US based company qualified as a REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust). It owns, manages, acquires and develops a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate located across the United States. The company also owns properties in development and partially owns properties through joint ventures, as well as investments in marketable securities and other assets. The company focuses on investing in an open-air retail platform comprised of grocery-anchored centers and necessity-based power centers. InvenTrust operates through single segment i.e. Investments in real estate properties.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-24
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.380
REV53.580M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

InvenTrust Properties Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy InvenTrust Properties (IVT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of InvenTrust Properties (NYSE: IVT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are InvenTrust Properties's (IVT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for InvenTrust Properties (IVT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for InvenTrust Properties

Q

Current Stock Price for InvenTrust Properties (IVT)?

A

The stock price for InvenTrust Properties (NYSE: IVT) is $25.285 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does InvenTrust Properties (IVT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2021.

Q

When is InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) reporting earnings?

A

InvenTrust Properties’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is InvenTrust Properties (IVT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for InvenTrust Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does InvenTrust Properties (IVT) operate in?

A

InvenTrust Properties is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.