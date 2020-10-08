Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

During the morning session on Thursday, 186 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NYSE: TSM) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ).

(NYSE: NTZ). AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: AGE) was the biggest gainer, trading up 265.15% to reach its 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $88.89 with a daily change of up 1.33%.

(NYSE: TSM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $88.89 with a daily change of up 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $325.33. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.

(NYSE: UNH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $325.33. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session. Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares were down 0.02% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $130.93.

(NYSE: NKE) shares were down 0.02% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $130.93. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $364.99.

(NASDAQ: COST) shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $364.99. United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) shares hit $175.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.22%.

(NYSE: UPS) shares hit $175.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.22%. NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares set a new yearly high of $300.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.91% on the session.

(NYSE: NEE) shares set a new yearly high of $300.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.91% on the session. Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares broke to $124.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.02%.

(NASDAQ: QCOM) shares broke to $124.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.02%. ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares hit a yearly high of $505.00. The stock later traded down 0.5% on the session.

(NYSE: NOW) shares hit a yearly high of $505.00. The stock later traded down 0.5% on the session. Target (NYSE: TGT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $163.31. Shares traded up 1.46%.

(NYSE: TGT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $163.31. Shares traded up 1.46%. Square (NYSE: SQ) shares hit a yearly high of $184.04. The stock traded up 1.98% on the session.

(NYSE: SQ) shares hit a yearly high of $184.04. The stock traded up 1.98% on the session. Sea (NYSE: SE) shares set a new yearly high of $171.53 this morning. The stock was up 1.02% on the session.

(NYSE: SE) shares set a new yearly high of $171.53 this morning. The stock was up 1.02% on the session. Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $110.38. Shares later traded down 0.11%.

(NYSE: CNI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $110.38. Shares later traded down 0.11%. Deere (NYSE: DE) shares hit a yearly high of $232.84. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.

(NYSE: DE) shares hit a yearly high of $232.84. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session. Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $807.28.

(NASDAQ: EQIX) shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $807.28. Infosys (NYSE: INFY) shares hit a yearly high of $14.92. The stock traded up 1.93% on the session.

(NYSE: INFY) shares hit a yearly high of $14.92. The stock traded up 1.93% on the session. Humana (NYSE: HUM) shares were up 0.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $434.06 for a change of up 0.86%.

(NYSE: HUM) shares were up 0.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $434.06 for a change of up 0.86%. Dollar General (NYSE: DG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $218.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.23%.

(NYSE: DG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $218.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.23%. Eaton Corp (NYSE: ETN) shares hit $107.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high.

(NYSE: ETN) shares hit $107.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high. Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ: CTSH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $73.43. The stock traded up 1.38% on the session.

(NASDAQ: CTSH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $73.43. The stock traded up 1.38% on the session. TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) stock hit a yearly high price of $105.71. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.

(NYSE: TEL) stock hit a yearly high price of $105.71. The stock was up 0.32% for the day. Amphenol (NYSE: APH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $114.11 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.88%.

(NYSE: APH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $114.11 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.88%. Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares hit a yearly high of $119.89. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session.

(NASDAQ: PTON) shares hit a yearly high of $119.89. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session. PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares hit a yearly high of $136.51. The stock traded up 3.82% on the session.

(NYSE: PPG) shares hit a yearly high of $136.51. The stock traded up 3.82% on the session. Wipro (NYSE: WIT) shares hit $5.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.84%.

(NYSE: WIT) shares hit $5.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.84%. STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) shares set a new yearly high of $33.54 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session.

(NYSE: STM) shares set a new yearly high of $33.54 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session. Ball (NYSE: BLL) stock made a new 52-week high of $88.89 Thursday. The stock was up 1.37% for the day.

(NYSE: BLL) stock made a new 52-week high of $88.89 Thursday. The stock was up 1.37% for the day. Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $218.38. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.

(NYSE: PH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $218.38. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session. Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) stock set a new 52-week high of $126.71 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.56%.

(NASDAQ: ALXN) stock set a new 52-week high of $126.71 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.56%. Fortive (NYSE: FTV) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.11. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.

(NYSE: FTV) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.11. The stock was up 0.53% for the day. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $228.33. Shares traded up 6.21%.

(NASDAQ: ROKU) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $228.33. Shares traded up 6.21%. Corning (NYSE: GLW) shares were up 1.57% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.83 for a change of up 1.57%.

(NYSE: GLW) shares were up 1.57% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.83 for a change of up 1.57%. Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) shares hit a yearly high of $112.61. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.

(NASDAQ: CPRT) shares hit a yearly high of $112.61. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session. New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $167.51. Shares traded down 0.21%.

(NYSE: EDU) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $167.51. Shares traded down 0.21%. Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) shares were up 0.89% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $100.82 for a change of up 0.89%.

(NYSE: APTV) shares were up 0.89% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $100.82 for a change of up 0.89%. Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE: MTD) shares set a new yearly high of $1,024.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.

(NYSE: MTD) shares set a new yearly high of $1,024.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session. Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.55. The stock was up 5.85% for the day.

(NYSE: CTVA) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.55. The stock was up 5.85% for the day. Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $361.92 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.99%.

(NYSE: PAYC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $361.92 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.99%. Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $152.92 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.32%.

(NYSE: VMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $152.92 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.32%. EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) shares were up 0.57% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $348.12 for a change of up 0.57%.

(NYSE: EPAM) shares were up 0.57% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $348.12 for a change of up 0.57%. Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares set a new 52-week high of $145.15 on Thursday, moving up 1.38%.

(NASDAQ: ETSY) shares set a new 52-week high of $145.15 on Thursday, moving up 1.38%. Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares set a new yearly high of $110.74 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.23% on the session.

(NASDAQ: EXAS) shares set a new yearly high of $110.74 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.23% on the session. Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $246.56 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.36%.

(NASDAQ: PODD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $246.56 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.36%. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares broke to $58.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.47%.

(NASDAQ: STNE) shares broke to $58.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.47%. Steris (NYSE: STE) stock hit a yearly high price of $186.92. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.

(NYSE: STE) stock hit a yearly high price of $186.92. The stock was up 0.6% for the day. Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares broke to $137.34 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.34%.

(NASDAQ: QRVO) shares broke to $137.34 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.34%. 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $149.47 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.76%.

(NASDAQ: TXG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $149.47 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.76%. SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) stock made a new 52-week high of $313.90 Thursday. The stock later traded down 3.69% for the day.

(NASDAQ: SEDG) stock made a new 52-week high of $313.90 Thursday. The stock later traded down 3.69% for the day. United Rentals (NYSE: URI) stock set a new 52-week high of $201.60 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.27%.

(NYSE: URI) stock set a new 52-week high of $201.60 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.27%. United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) shares hit $5.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.21%.

(NYSE: UMC) shares hit $5.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.21%. IDEX (NYSE: IEX) stock made a new 52-week high of $190.96 Thursday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.

(NYSE: IEX) stock made a new 52-week high of $190.96 Thursday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day. C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) stock set a new 52-week high of $106.65 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%.

(NASDAQ: CHRW) stock set a new 52-week high of $106.65 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%. Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $301.50 with a daily change of up 0.19%.

(NASDAQ: MPWR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $301.50 with a daily change of up 0.19%. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $109.80. Shares later traded down 1.12%.

(NASDAQ: ENPH) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $109.80. Shares later traded down 1.12%. PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) shares broke to $48.70 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.97%.

(NYSE: PHM) shares broke to $48.70 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.97%. argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares set a new yearly high of $275.88 this morning. The stock was up 0.03% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ARGX) shares set a new yearly high of $275.88 this morning. The stock was up 0.03% on the session. Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $89.28. The stock was up 0.01% for the day.

(NYSE: CDAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $89.28. The stock was up 0.01% for the day. Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) shares hit $109.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%.

(NYSE: ZEN) shares hit $109.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%. Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $122.24 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.03%.

(NYSE: FSLY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $122.24 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.03%. Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $199.51. The stock traded up 1.49% on the session.

(NYSE: WHR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $199.51. The stock traded up 1.49% on the session. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were up 4.11% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $197.22.

(NASDAQ: BYND) shares were up 4.11% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $197.22. Charles River (NYSE: CRL) shares set a new 52-week high of $238.63 on Thursday, later moving down 0.24%.

(NYSE: CRL) shares set a new 52-week high of $238.63 on Thursday, later moving down 0.24%. RPM International (NYSE: RPM) shares were up 2.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $90.81.

(NYSE: RPM) shares were up 2.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $90.81. James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) shares were up 2.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.35.

(NYSE: JHX) shares were up 2.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.35. Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) stock hit a yearly high price of $145.51. The stock later traded down 0.22% for the day.

(NYSE: AVLR) stock hit a yearly high price of $145.51. The stock later traded down 0.22% for the day. Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares were up 0.66% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $82.80 for a change of up 0.66%.

(NASDAQ: ENTG) shares were up 0.66% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $82.80 for a change of up 0.66%. Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $209.29 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.13%.

(NASDAQ: ICLR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $209.29 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.13%. Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) shares set a new yearly high of $81.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.

(NYSE: CCK) shares set a new yearly high of $81.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session. Graco (NYSE: GGG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $63.95. Shares traded up 0.13%.

(NYSE: GGG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $63.95. Shares traded up 0.13%. Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $121.93. The stock traded up 1.27% on the session.

(NYSE: ESTC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $121.93. The stock traded up 1.27% on the session. Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $181.51 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.18%.

(NASDAQ: PCTY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $181.51 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.18%. L Brands (NYSE: LB) shares set a new yearly high of $33.66 this morning. The stock was up 0.88% on the session.

(NYSE: LB) shares set a new yearly high of $33.66 this morning. The stock was up 0.88% on the session. Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $141.76 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.18%.

(NASDAQ: FIVN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $141.76 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.18%. Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $59.18 with a daily change of up 1.22%.

(NYSE: PWR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $59.18 with a daily change of up 1.22%. Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) shares hit a yearly high of $76.08. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.

(NYSE: OC) shares hit a yearly high of $76.08. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session. Pentair (NYSE: PNR) shares hit a yearly high of $48.54. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.

(NYSE: PNR) shares hit a yearly high of $48.54. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session. Synnex (NYSE: SNX) shares set a new 52-week high of $156.12 on Thursday, moving up 0.03%.

(NYSE: SNX) shares set a new 52-week high of $156.12 on Thursday, moving up 0.03%. Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE: FND) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $77.45 with a daily change of up 0.9%.

(NYSE: FND) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $77.45 with a daily change of up 0.9%. Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) shares broke to $111.41 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.83%.

(NYSE: BILL) shares broke to $111.41 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.83%. Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $182.44 Thursday morning.

(NASDAQ: MRTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $182.44 Thursday morning. Globant (NYSE: GLOB) shares were up 0.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $197.00 for a change of up 0.37%.

(NYSE: GLOB) shares were up 0.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $197.00 for a change of up 0.37%. IAA (NYSE: IAA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $56.79 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.02%.

(NYSE: IAA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $56.79 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.02%. Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares were up 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.21.

(NYSE: GPS) shares were up 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.21. LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) stock hit a yearly high price of $222.94. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.

(NASDAQ: LHCG) stock hit a yearly high price of $222.94. The stock was up 0.81% for the day. Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares hit $118.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.47%.

(NASDAQ: TNDM) shares hit $118.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.47%. Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) shares hit a yearly high of $60.75. The stock traded up 47.09% on the session.

(NYSE: EV) shares hit a yearly high of $60.75. The stock traded up 47.09% on the session. Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $93.04 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.41%.

(NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $93.04 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.41%. Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) shares broke to $244.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%.

(NYSE: DECK) shares broke to $244.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%. Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $52.55. Shares traded up 4.37%.

(NYSE: NVTA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $52.55. Shares traded up 4.37%. iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $247.99 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.49%.

(NASDAQ: IRTC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $247.99 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.49%. Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) shares were up 1.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.65 for a change of up 1.17%.

(NASDAQ: ADPT) shares were up 1.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.65 for a change of up 1.17%. Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.25 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.42%.

(NYSE: DAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.25 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.42%. TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares were up 2.73% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $186.19 for a change of up 2.73%.

(NYSE: BLD) shares were up 2.73% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $186.19 for a change of up 2.73%. Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) shares were up 1.41% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.40 for a change of up 1.41%.

(NYSE: VRT) shares were up 1.41% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.40 for a change of up 1.41%. Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.02 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 1.45%.

(NASDAQ: PLUG) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.02 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 1.45%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) stock set a new 52-week high of $95.76 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.46%.

(NASDAQ: RARE) stock set a new 52-week high of $95.76 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.46%. EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) stock set a new 52-week high of $142.76 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.94%.

(NYSE: EGP) stock set a new 52-week high of $142.76 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.94%. BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $98.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.45%.

(NASDAQ: BL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $98.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.45%. Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) shares set a new yearly high of $75.23 this morning. The stock was up 1.39% on the session.

(NASDAQ: APPN) shares set a new yearly high of $75.23 this morning. The stock was up 1.39% on the session. Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) shares were up 0.33% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.98.

(NYSE: WMS) shares were up 0.33% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.98. Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares broke to $80.37 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%.

(NASDAQ: ARNA) shares broke to $80.37 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%. Timken (NYSE: TKR) shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.08.

(NYSE: TKR) shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.08. NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) shares hit $67.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.63%.

(NYSE: NEP) shares hit $67.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.63%. Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI) shares hit a yearly high of $40.30. The stock traded up 2.02% on the session.

(NASDAQ: DNLI) shares hit a yearly high of $40.30. The stock traded up 2.02% on the session. Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ: TENB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $42.13 with a daily change of up 0.34%.

(NASDAQ: TENB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $42.13 with a daily change of up 0.34%. TFI International (NYSE: TFII) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $47.77. Shares later traded down 0.25%.

(NYSE: TFII) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $47.77. Shares later traded down 0.25%. Turning Point (NASDAQ: TPTX) shares hit a yearly high of $97.30. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session.

(NASDAQ: TPTX) shares hit a yearly high of $97.30. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session. Chemours (NYSE: CC) shares broke to $23.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.01%.

(NYSE: CC) shares broke to $23.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.01%. Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM) shares were up 1.97% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.55.

(NASDAQ: INSM) shares were up 1.97% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.55. TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.09 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.1%.

(NASDAQ: TGTX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.09 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.1%. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.00 on Thursday, moving up 2.03%.

(NASDAQ: FATE) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.00 on Thursday, moving up 2.03%. Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) shares set a new yearly high of $114.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.2% on the session.

(NYSE: IBP) shares set a new yearly high of $114.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.2% on the session. Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $45.86. Shares traded up 0.64%.

(NYSE: HASI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $45.86. Shares traded up 0.64%. Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE: APAM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.18 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.92%.

(NYSE: APAM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.18 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.92%. Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares set a new yearly high of $37.31 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.

(NASDAQ: APPS) shares set a new yearly high of $37.31 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session. M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE: MDC) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.78 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.95%.

(NYSE: MDC) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.78 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.95%. Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) shares were up 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.58.

(NASDAQ: DIOD) shares were up 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.58. SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.25. Shares traded up 0.46%.

(NASDAQ: SPWR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.25. Shares traded up 0.46%. SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $85.57 with a daily change of up 0.05%.

(NASDAQ: SPSC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $85.57 with a daily change of up 0.05%. Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.81 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.44%.

(NASDAQ: CWST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.81 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.44%. Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $47.48. Shares traded up 1.74%.

(NYSE: WOR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $47.48. Shares traded up 1.74%. Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $194.34. The stock later traded down 1.58% on the session.

(NYSE: DQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $194.34. The stock later traded down 1.58% on the session. PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $64.75. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session.

(NYSE: PJT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $64.75. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session. Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares were up 0.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $132.24.

(NYSE: IIPR) shares were up 0.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $132.24. Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) shares hit $62.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.81%.

(NASDAQ: REGI) shares hit $62.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.81%. Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares were up 4.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.54.

(NASDAQ: UPWK) shares were up 4.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.54. Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $46.00 with a daily change of up 1.53%.

(NASDAQ: SPT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $46.00 with a daily change of up 1.53%. SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.11%.

(NASDAQ: SWTX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.11%. CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $51.75. Shares traded up 16.33%.

(NASDAQ: CDNA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $51.75. Shares traded up 16.33%. SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.50 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.27%.

(NASDAQ: SCPL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.50 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.27%. BlackRock Science (NYSE: BSTZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.73 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.48%.

(NYSE: BSTZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.73 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.48%. Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $57.15. Shares traded up 0.69%.

(NYSE: FIX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $57.15. Shares traded up 0.69%. Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA) shares were down 0.37% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.75.

(NASDAQ: RUSHA) shares were down 0.37% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.75. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) shares were up 2.72% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $131.19 for a change of up 2.72%.

(NASDAQ: MDGL) shares were up 2.72% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $131.19 for a change of up 2.72%. Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.05 on Thursday, moving up 5.63%.

(NASDAQ: PACB) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.05 on Thursday, moving up 5.63%. Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.75. The stock was up 5.76% for the day.

(NASDAQ: VCYT) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.75. The stock was up 5.76% for the day. Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) shares were up 2.06% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.25.

(NASDAQ: KURA) shares were up 2.06% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.25. Livent (NYSE: LTHM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.53 with a daily change of up 0.92%.

(NYSE: LTHM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.53 with a daily change of up 0.92%. Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $67.58 for a change of 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ: AAWW) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $67.58 for a change of 0.0% (flat). Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) shares hit $27.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.08%.

(NYSE: OMI) shares hit $27.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.08%. Omega Flex (NASDAQ: OFLX) shares hit a yearly high of $172.00. The stock later traded down 3.13% on the session.

(NASDAQ: OFLX) shares hit a yearly high of $172.00. The stock later traded down 3.13% on the session. Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares were up 1.0% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.10.

(NASDAQ: MRNS) shares were up 1.0% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.10. Avaya Hldgs (NYSE: AVYA) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.74. The stock was up 1.88% for the day.

(NYSE: AVYA) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.74. The stock was up 1.88% for the day. Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) shares were up 7.2% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.45 for a change of up 7.2%.

(NYSE: CCS) shares were up 7.2% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.45 for a change of up 7.2%. Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.06 on Thursday, moving up 0.04%.

(NASDAQ: FRHC) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.06 on Thursday, moving up 0.04%. Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares set a new yearly high of $28.38 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.07% on the session.

(NASDAQ: PRPL) shares set a new yearly high of $28.38 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.07% on the session. TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) shares broke to $48.75 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ: TTGT) shares broke to $48.75 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high. Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.50 Thursday. The stock later traded down 1.87% for the day.

(NYSE: VSTO) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.50 Thursday. The stock later traded down 1.87% for the day. Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.45. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.

(NASDAQ: STOK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.45. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session. Cornerstone Building (NYSE: CNR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.96 on Thursday morning, moving up 8.83%.

(NYSE: CNR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.96 on Thursday morning, moving up 8.83%. Quanterix (NASDAQ: QTRX) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.00 on Thursday, moving up 1.15%.

(NASDAQ: QTRX) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.00 on Thursday, moving up 1.15%. TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) shares were down 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.29.

(NASDAQ: TPIC) shares were down 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.29. CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI) shares were up 1.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $84.29.

(NASDAQ: CSWI) shares were up 1.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $84.29. Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ: MLAB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $275.50 with a daily change of up 0.76%.

(NASDAQ: MLAB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $275.50 with a daily change of up 0.76%. BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $14.92 with a daily change of up 6.13%.

(NYSE: BSIG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $14.92 with a daily change of up 6.13%. GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.50 on Thursday, later moving down 3.74%.

(NASDAQ: GPRO) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.50 on Thursday, later moving down 3.74%. Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) shares broke to $21.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%.

(NASDAQ: VCEL) shares broke to $21.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%. Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.49. The stock was up 2.42% for the day.

(NASDAQ: PSNL) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.49. The stock was up 2.42% for the day. Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.68 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.02%.

(NASDAQ: CSTL) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.68 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.02%. ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) shares were up 0.65% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.17.

(NASDAQ: ARCB) shares were up 0.65% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.17. IES Holdings (NASDAQ: IESC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $39.45 with a daily change of up 1.56%.

(NASDAQ: IESC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $39.45 with a daily change of up 1.56%. Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.04 Thursday. The stock was up 2.73% for the day.

(NASDAQ: CAMT) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.04 Thursday. The stock was up 2.73% for the day. Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ: ECHO) shares hit $28.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.14%.

(NASDAQ: ECHO) shares hit $28.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.14%. MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) shares set a new yearly high of $42.96 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.12% on the session.

(NASDAQ: MYRG) shares set a new yearly high of $42.96 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.12% on the session. SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.41. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.

(NASDAQ: SIBN) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.41. The stock was down 0.62% for the day. Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) shares were up 0.56% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.15 for a change of up 0.56%.

(NYSE: NLS) shares were up 0.56% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.15 for a change of up 0.56%. Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares were up 32.85% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.45.

(NASDAQ: ATEC) shares were up 32.85% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.45. Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ: BCLI) shares hit $17.61 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.35%.

(NASDAQ: BCLI) shares hit $17.61 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.35%. Blackrock Health Sciences (NYSE: BME) shares were up 0.34% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.32 for a change of up 0.34%.

(NYSE: BME) shares were up 0.34% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.32 for a change of up 0.34%. Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE: HVT) shares were up 2.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.58 for a change of up 2.31%.

(NYSE: HVT) shares were up 2.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.58 for a change of up 2.31%. Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.35. The stock later traded down 0.03% on the session.

(NASDAQ: CLAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.35. The stock later traded down 0.03% on the session. Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ: AOSL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company later traded down 1.6%.

(NASDAQ: AOSL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company later traded down 1.6%. Superior Group (NASDAQ: SGC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.80 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.38%.

(NASDAQ: SGC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.80 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.38%. Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) shares hit $10.41 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.58%.

(NASDAQ: LQDT) shares hit $10.41 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.58%. Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) shares hit $23.89 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.76%.

(NASDAQ: CLFD) shares hit $23.89 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.76%. Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ: GRIF) shares set a new yearly high of $57.95 this morning. The stock was up 2.15% on the session.

(NASDAQ: GRIF) shares set a new yearly high of $57.95 this morning. The stock was up 2.15% on the session. Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ: OESX) shares hit $8.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.77%.

(NASDAQ: OESX) shares hit $8.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.77%. A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.10 Thursday. The stock later traded down 0.59% for the day.

(NASDAQ: AMRK) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.10 Thursday. The stock later traded down 0.59% for the day. LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.49 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.22%.

(NASDAQ: LYTS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.49 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.22%. TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) shares hit $23.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.04%.

(NASDAQ: TA) shares hit $23.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.04%. Leaf Group (NYSE: LEAF) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.23 Thursday. The stock was up 10.41% for the day.

(NYSE: LEAF) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.23 Thursday. The stock was up 10.41% for the day. Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFV) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.72 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 0.82%.

(NASDAQ: BGFV) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.72 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 0.82%. Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.24 on Thursday morning, moving up 8.27%.

(NASDAQ: ACRS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.24 on Thursday morning, moving up 8.27%. AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: AGE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.65 on Thursday morning, moving up 265.15%.

(AMEX: AGE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.65 on Thursday morning, moving up 265.15%. Aberdeen Japan Equity (NYSE: JEQ) shares hit a yearly high of $8.48. The stock traded up 3.67% on the session.

(NYSE: JEQ) shares hit a yearly high of $8.48. The stock traded up 3.67% on the session. Consumer Pf Servs (NASDAQ: CPSS) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.12. The stock was up 41.57% for the day.

(NASDAQ: CPSS) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.12. The stock was up 41.57% for the day. Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.07. The stock traded up 2.33% on the session.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.