Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2020 10:16am   Comments
During the morning session on Thursday, 186 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

  • Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ).
  • AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: AGE) was the biggest gainer, trading up 265.15% to reach its 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:

  • Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $88.89 with a daily change of up 1.33%.
  • UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $325.33. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.
  • Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares were down 0.02% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $130.93.
  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $364.99.
  • United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) shares hit $175.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.22%.
  • NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares set a new yearly high of $300.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.91% on the session.
  • Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares broke to $124.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.02%.
  • ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares hit a yearly high of $505.00. The stock later traded down 0.5% on the session.
  • Target (NYSE: TGT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $163.31. Shares traded up 1.46%.
  • Square (NYSE: SQ) shares hit a yearly high of $184.04. The stock traded up 1.98% on the session.
  • Sea (NYSE: SE) shares set a new yearly high of $171.53 this morning. The stock was up 1.02% on the session.
  • Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $110.38. Shares later traded down 0.11%.
  • Deere (NYSE: DE) shares hit a yearly high of $232.84. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.
  • Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $807.28.
  • Infosys (NYSE: INFY) shares hit a yearly high of $14.92. The stock traded up 1.93% on the session.
  • Humana (NYSE: HUM) shares were up 0.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $434.06 for a change of up 0.86%.
  • Dollar General (NYSE: DG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $218.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.23%.
  • Eaton Corp (NYSE: ETN) shares hit $107.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high.
  • Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ: CTSH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $73.43. The stock traded up 1.38% on the session.
  • TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) stock hit a yearly high price of $105.71. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.
  • Amphenol (NYSE: APH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $114.11 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.88%.
  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares hit a yearly high of $119.89. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session.
  • PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares hit a yearly high of $136.51. The stock traded up 3.82% on the session.
  • Wipro (NYSE: WIT) shares hit $5.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.84%.
  • STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) shares set a new yearly high of $33.54 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session.
  • Ball (NYSE: BLL) stock made a new 52-week high of $88.89 Thursday. The stock was up 1.37% for the day.
  • Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $218.38. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) stock set a new 52-week high of $126.71 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.56%.
  • Fortive (NYSE: FTV) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.11. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
  • Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $228.33. Shares traded up 6.21%.
  • Corning (NYSE: GLW) shares were up 1.57% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.83 for a change of up 1.57%.
  • Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) shares hit a yearly high of $112.61. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.
  • New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $167.51. Shares traded down 0.21%.
  • Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) shares were up 0.89% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $100.82 for a change of up 0.89%.
  • Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE: MTD) shares set a new yearly high of $1,024.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.
  • Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.55. The stock was up 5.85% for the day.
  • Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $361.92 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.99%.
  • Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $152.92 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.32%.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) shares were up 0.57% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $348.12 for a change of up 0.57%.
  • Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares set a new 52-week high of $145.15 on Thursday, moving up 1.38%.
  • Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares set a new yearly high of $110.74 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.23% on the session.
  • Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $246.56 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.36%.
  • StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares broke to $58.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.47%.
  • Steris (NYSE: STE) stock hit a yearly high price of $186.92. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.
  • Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares broke to $137.34 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.34%.
  • 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $149.47 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.76%.
  • SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) stock made a new 52-week high of $313.90 Thursday. The stock later traded down 3.69% for the day.
  • United Rentals (NYSE: URI) stock set a new 52-week high of $201.60 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.27%.
  • United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) shares hit $5.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.21%.
  • IDEX (NYSE: IEX) stock made a new 52-week high of $190.96 Thursday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) stock set a new 52-week high of $106.65 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%.
  • Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $301.50 with a daily change of up 0.19%.
  • Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $109.80. Shares later traded down 1.12%.
  • PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) shares broke to $48.70 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.97%.
  • argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares set a new yearly high of $275.88 this morning. The stock was up 0.03% on the session.
  • Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $89.28. The stock was up 0.01% for the day.
  • Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) shares hit $109.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%.
  • Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $122.24 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.03%.
  • Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $199.51. The stock traded up 1.49% on the session.
  • Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were up 4.11% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $197.22.
  • Charles River (NYSE: CRL) shares set a new 52-week high of $238.63 on Thursday, later moving down 0.24%.
  • RPM International (NYSE: RPM) shares were up 2.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $90.81.
  • James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) shares were up 2.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.35.
  • Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) stock hit a yearly high price of $145.51. The stock later traded down 0.22% for the day.
  • Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares were up 0.66% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $82.80 for a change of up 0.66%.
  • Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $209.29 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.13%.
  • Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) shares set a new yearly high of $81.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.
  • Graco (NYSE: GGG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $63.95. Shares traded up 0.13%.
  • Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $121.93. The stock traded up 1.27% on the session.
  • Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $181.51 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.18%.
  • L Brands (NYSE: LB) shares set a new yearly high of $33.66 this morning. The stock was up 0.88% on the session.
  • Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $141.76 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.18%.
  • Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $59.18 with a daily change of up 1.22%.
  • Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) shares hit a yearly high of $76.08. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.
  • Pentair (NYSE: PNR) shares hit a yearly high of $48.54. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.
  • Synnex (NYSE: SNX) shares set a new 52-week high of $156.12 on Thursday, moving up 0.03%.
  • Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE: FND) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $77.45 with a daily change of up 0.9%.
  • Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) shares broke to $111.41 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.83%.
  • Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $182.44 Thursday morning.
  • Globant (NYSE: GLOB) shares were up 0.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $197.00 for a change of up 0.37%.
  • IAA (NYSE: IAA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $56.79 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.02%.
  • Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares were up 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.21.
  • LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) stock hit a yearly high price of $222.94. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares hit $118.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.47%.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) shares hit a yearly high of $60.75. The stock traded up 47.09% on the session.
  • Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $93.04 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.41%.
  • Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) shares broke to $244.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%.
  • Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $52.55. Shares traded up 4.37%.
  • iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $247.99 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.49%.
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) shares were up 1.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.65 for a change of up 1.17%.
  • Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.25 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.42%.
  • TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares were up 2.73% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $186.19 for a change of up 2.73%.
  • Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) shares were up 1.41% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.40 for a change of up 1.41%.
  • Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.02 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 1.45%.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) stock set a new 52-week high of $95.76 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.46%.
  • EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) stock set a new 52-week high of $142.76 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.94%.
  • BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $98.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.45%.
  • Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) shares set a new yearly high of $75.23 this morning. The stock was up 1.39% on the session.
  • Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) shares were up 0.33% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.98.
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares broke to $80.37 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%.
  • Timken (NYSE: TKR) shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.08.
  • NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) shares hit $67.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.63%.
  • Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI) shares hit a yearly high of $40.30. The stock traded up 2.02% on the session.
  • Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ: TENB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $42.13 with a daily change of up 0.34%.
  • TFI International (NYSE: TFII) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $47.77. Shares later traded down 0.25%.
  • Turning Point (NASDAQ: TPTX) shares hit a yearly high of $97.30. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session.
  • Chemours (NYSE: CC) shares broke to $23.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.01%.
  • Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM) shares were up 1.97% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.55.
  • TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.09 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.1%.
  • Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.00 on Thursday, moving up 2.03%.
  • Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) shares set a new yearly high of $114.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.2% on the session.
  • Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $45.86. Shares traded up 0.64%.
  • Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE: APAM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.18 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.92%.
  • Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares set a new yearly high of $37.31 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.
  • M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE: MDC) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.78 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.95%.
  • Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) shares were up 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.58.
  • SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.25. Shares traded up 0.46%.
  • SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $85.57 with a daily change of up 0.05%.
  • Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.81 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.44%.
  • Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $47.48. Shares traded up 1.74%.
  • Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $194.34. The stock later traded down 1.58% on the session.
  • PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $64.75. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares were up 0.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $132.24.
  • Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) shares hit $62.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.81%.
  • Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares were up 4.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.54.
  • Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $46.00 with a daily change of up 1.53%.
  • SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.11%.
  • CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $51.75. Shares traded up 16.33%.
  • SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.50 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.27%.
  • BlackRock Science (NYSE: BSTZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.73 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.48%.
  • Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $57.15. Shares traded up 0.69%.
  • Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA) shares were down 0.37% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.75.
  • Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) shares were up 2.72% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $131.19 for a change of up 2.72%.
  • Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.05 on Thursday, moving up 5.63%.
  • Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.75. The stock was up 5.76% for the day.
  • Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) shares were up 2.06% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.25.
  • Livent (NYSE: LTHM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.53 with a daily change of up 0.92%.
  • Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $67.58 for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) shares hit $27.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.08%.
  • Omega Flex (NASDAQ: OFLX) shares hit a yearly high of $172.00. The stock later traded down 3.13% on the session.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares were up 1.0% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.10.
  • Avaya Hldgs (NYSE: AVYA) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.74. The stock was up 1.88% for the day.
  • Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) shares were up 7.2% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.45 for a change of up 7.2%.
  • Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.06 on Thursday, moving up 0.04%.
  • Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares set a new yearly high of $28.38 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.07% on the session.
  • TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) shares broke to $48.75 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high.
  • Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.50 Thursday. The stock later traded down 1.87% for the day.
  • Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.45. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.
  • Cornerstone Building (NYSE: CNR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.96 on Thursday morning, moving up 8.83%.
  • Quanterix (NASDAQ: QTRX) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.00 on Thursday, moving up 1.15%.
  • TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) shares were down 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.29.
  • CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI) shares were up 1.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $84.29.
  • Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ: MLAB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $275.50 with a daily change of up 0.76%.
  • BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $14.92 with a daily change of up 6.13%.
  • GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.50 on Thursday, later moving down 3.74%.
  • Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) shares broke to $21.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%.
  • Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.49. The stock was up 2.42% for the day.
  • Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.68 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.02%.
  • ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) shares were up 0.65% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.17.
  • IES Holdings (NASDAQ: IESC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $39.45 with a daily change of up 1.56%.
  • Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.04 Thursday. The stock was up 2.73% for the day.
  • Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ: ECHO) shares hit $28.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.14%.
  • MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) shares set a new yearly high of $42.96 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.12% on the session.
  • SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.41. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.
  • Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) shares were up 0.56% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.15 for a change of up 0.56%.
  • Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares were up 32.85% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.45.
  • Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ: BCLI) shares hit $17.61 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.35%.
  • Blackrock Health Sciences (NYSE: BME) shares were up 0.34% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.32 for a change of up 0.34%.
  • Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE: HVT) shares were up 2.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.58 for a change of up 2.31%.
  • Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.35. The stock later traded down 0.03% on the session.
  • Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ: AOSL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company later traded down 1.6%.
  • Superior Group (NASDAQ: SGC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.80 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.38%.
  • Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) shares hit $10.41 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.58%.
  • Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) shares hit $23.89 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.76%.
  • Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ: GRIF) shares set a new yearly high of $57.95 this morning. The stock was up 2.15% on the session.
  • Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ: OESX) shares hit $8.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.77%.
  • A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.10 Thursday. The stock later traded down 0.59% for the day.
  • LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.49 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.22%.
  • TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) shares hit $23.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.04%.
  • Leaf Group (NYSE: LEAF) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.23 Thursday. The stock was up 10.41% for the day.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFV) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.72 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 0.82%.
  • Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.24 on Thursday morning, moving up 8.27%.
  • AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: AGE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.65 on Thursday morning, moving up 265.15%.
  • Aberdeen Japan Equity (NYSE: JEQ) shares hit a yearly high of $8.48. The stock traded up 3.67% on the session.
  • Consumer Pf Servs (NASDAQ: CPSS) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.12. The stock was up 41.57% for the day.
  • Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.07. The stock traded up 2.33% on the session.

 

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

