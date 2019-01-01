QQQ
Rush Enterprises is the only publicly traded, standalone commercial truck dealer in North America. With 120 locations, it sells 5.6% of new class 8 trucks as the largest truck dealer on the continent. Vehicle sales include class 4-8 new trucks as well as range of used commercial vehicles. Aftermarket parts and service are key drivers of profitability as they generate approximately 30% of revenue and 65% of gross profit. Rush's class 8 customers include large fleets (32%), mid-size fleets (16%), vocational customers (40%), and owner-operators (12%). In 2019, Rush generated $5.8 billion in revenue.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9601.180 0.2200
REV1.220B1.312B92.000M

Rush Enterprises Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rush Enterprises's (RUSHA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA) was reported by Credit Suisse on October 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting RUSHA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.53% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)?

A

The stock price for Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA) is $49.78 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) pay a dividend?

A

The next Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) reporting earnings?

A

Rush Enterprises’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rush Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) operate in?

A

Rush Enterprises is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.