Rush Enterprises is the only publicly traded, standalone commercial truck dealer in North America. With 120 locations, it sells 5.6% of new class 8 trucks as the largest truck dealer on the continent. Vehicle sales include class 4-8 new trucks as well as range of used commercial vehicles. Aftermarket parts and service are key drivers of profitability as they generate approximately 30% of revenue and 65% of gross profit. Rush's class 8 customers include large fleets (32%), mid-size fleets (16%), vocational customers (40%), and owner-operators (12%). In 2019, Rush generated $5.8 billion in revenue.