Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 10:10am   Comments
Share:

 

Thursday's morning session saw 167 companies set new 52-week highs.

Points of Interest:

  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • LendingClub (NYSE:LC)'s stock moved significantly upwards, trading 43.29% up to reach a new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares reached a new 52-week high of $767.89 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.88%.
  • Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares were up 2.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.48.
  • Nike (NYSE:NKE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $166.77. Shares traded up 0.66%.
  • Danaher (NYSE:DHR) shares were up 1.2% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $297.18 for a change of up 1.2%.
  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares were up 0.12% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $92.18 for a change of up 0.12%.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $534.99. Shares traded up 0.84%.
  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $119.13 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.18%.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.26. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session.
  • American Tower (NYSE:AMT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $289.51. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.
  • Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shares were up 2.73% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $100.73.
  • Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) stock hit a yearly high price of $335.20. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
  • ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) stock made a new 52-week high of $608.30 Thursday. The stock was up 3.52% for the day.
  • Diageo (NYSE:DEO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $198.59. Shares traded up 1.49%.
  • S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $427.76. Shares traded up 3.76%.
  • Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) shares were up 0.83% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $205.56.
  • Infosys (NYSE:INFY) shares were up 1.03% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.14.
  • Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) shares hit a yearly high of $209.15. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.06 Thursday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $115.35. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.
  • BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $328.70. Shares traded up 2.15%.
  • ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) shares were up 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.88.
  • IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $703.97 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.93%.
  • Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) stock made a new 52-week high of $99.84 Thursday. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.
  • RELX (NYSE:RELX) shares were up 3.9% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.65.
  • America Movil (NYSE:AMX) shares hit $16.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%.
  • Dollar General (NYSE:DG) shares were up 0.54% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $231.96 for a change of up 0.54%.
  • Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) shares hit $105.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.81%.
  • Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $660.36. Shares traded up 5.52%.
  • Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) stock set a new 52-week high of $335.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.81%.
  • eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $74.13. The stock was up 1.02% for the day.
  • Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares hit a yearly high of $60.19. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.
  • L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) stock made a new 52-week high of $229.88 Thursday. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $152.63 with a daily change of up 0.4%.
  • Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares set a new yearly high of $53.08 this morning. The stock was up 2.37% on the session.
  • DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares were up 0.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $464.94.
  • Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $166.30 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.17%.
  • Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) shares were up 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $405.16.
  • ResMed (NYSE:RMD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $269.67 with a daily change of up 1.14%.
  • Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) stock hit a yearly high price of $122.71. The stock was up 2.21% for the day.
  • Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) shares hit a yearly high of $128.52. The stock traded up 3.73% on the session.
  • SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $343.24. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
  • KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) shares were up 0.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.33.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares were up 1.49% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.07 for a change of up 1.49%.
  • Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) shares set a new yearly high of $1,509.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.85% on the session.
  • Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares were down 0.03% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $301.86.
  • Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $125.59. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.
  • CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $96.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.14%.
  • AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) shares hit $231.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.65%.
  • Equifax (NYSE:EFX) stock hit a yearly high price of $260.51. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
  • McKesson (NYSE:MCK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $205.59. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session.
  • Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.77 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.04%.
  • Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX) stock set a new 52-week high of $87.61 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.02%.
  • Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares set a new 52-week high of $157.57 on Thursday, moving up 0.37%.
  • Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) shares set a new 52-week high of $162.14 on Thursday, moving up 1.14%.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) shares broke to $403.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.29%.
  • Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) shares hit a yearly high of $292.00. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session.
  • Waters (NYSE:WAT) stock set a new 52-week high of $391.17 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%.
  • Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) shares set a new yearly high of $207.79 this morning. The stock was up 4.36% on the session.
  • Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $104.65. The stock traded up 1.24% on the session.
  • TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) shares hit a yearly high of $120.23. The stock traded up 1.26% on the session.
  • Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $192.15 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.93%.
  • Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.67 Thursday. The stock was down 0.56% for the day.
  • Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares broke to $85.71 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.22%.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) shares were up 0.79% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $714.81.
  • L Brands (NYSE:LB) shares set a new yearly high of $79.03 this morning. The stock was up 1.7% on the session.
  • Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) stock set a new 52-week high of $417.98 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%.
  • Charles River (NYSE:CRL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $405.40. Shares traded up 0.82%.
  • SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $78.77. Shares traded up 4.85%.
  • Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) shares broke to $37.19 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.57%.
  • Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) shares set a new 52-week high of $498.93 on Thursday, moving down 2.05%.
  • Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $434.71 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.26%.
  • PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $177.84 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.05%.
  • Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) shares were up 2.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $238.80.
  • Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.94. The stock traded up 1.95% on the session.
  • Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) shares hit a yearly high of $37.46. The stock traded up 1.45% on the session.
  • Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) shares broke to $49.49 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.14%.
  • UDR (NYSE:UDR) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.72 Thursday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
  • LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares set a new yearly high of $52.99 this morning. The stock was up 3.86% on the session.
  • W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $81.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.31%.
  • Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.23 Thursday. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.
  • Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares hit a yearly high of $211.44. The stock traded up 6.37% on the session.
  • Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) stock hit a yearly high price of $227.00. The stock was up 1.37% for the day.
  • Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $242.17 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.83%.
  • Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) stock set a new 52-week high of $100.47 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.02%.
  • Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.05 Thursday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.19 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.12%.
  • Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) shares hit a yearly high of $49.92. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.
  • Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $56.36 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.
  • Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) stock hit a yearly high price of $224.41. The stock was up 2.67% for the day.
  • Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.44 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.78%.
  • Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $98.34. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session.
  • Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) shares were up 6.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.65.
  • Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.23 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.54%.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.59 on Thursday, moving up 0.61%.
  • Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $21.30. Shares traded up 1.15%.
  • Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares hit $28.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.94%.
  • Ternium (NYSE:TX) shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.20.
  • Genpact (NYSE:G) shares were up 1.18% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.84 for a change of up 1.18%.
  • Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) shares hit a yearly high of $129.67. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $61.62 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.56%.
  • Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) shares hit $138.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.92%.
  • Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares hit a yearly high of $127.40. The stock traded up 1.51% on the session.
  • HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ:HCM) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.93 Thursday. The stock was down 2.99% for the day.
  • Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.60 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.1%.
  • Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.48 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.37%.
  • Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $117.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.19%.
  • Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $71.82. Shares traded up 0.52%.
  • Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $87.59.
  • Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.60 Thursday. The stock was up 2.17% for the day.
  • Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) shares hit $126.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.34%.
  • Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $106.13 with a daily change of up 0.07%.
  • Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $148.50. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.
  • Seaboard (AMEX:SEB) stock hit a yearly high price of $4,368.00. The stock was up 4.65% for the day.
  • Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) shares were up 1.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $90.47.
  • AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.49 Thursday. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $146.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 19.29%.
  • Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%.
  • Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) shares were up 0.88% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $83.80 for a change of up 0.88%.
  • Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.14 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.35%.
  • Insperity (NYSE:NSP) shares hit $98.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.78%.
  • ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $111.39. The stock was up 2.79% for the day.
  • MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) shares broke to $49.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.47%.
  • Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.24. The stock was up 2.11% for the day.
  • SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) shares broke to $16.31 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.22%.
  • Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $100.53. Shares traded up 0.18%.
  • American States Water (NYSE:AWR) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $88.37.
  • California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) shares were up 0.7% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.50 for a change of up 0.7%.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.63 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.99%.
  • MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) stock hit a yearly high price of $78.99. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
  • TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) shares were up 0.77% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.27 for a change of up 0.77%.
  • Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) shares set a new 52-week high of $80.95 on Thursday, moving up 1.75%.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $49.00. Shares traded up 3.21%.
  • LendingClub (NYSE:LC) shares broke to $24.45 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 43.29%.
  • Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares were up 0.78% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.65 for a change of up 0.78%.
  • Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.03 Thursday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
  • StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) shares set a new yearly high of $47.23 this morning. The stock was up 1.97% on the session.
  • iStar (NYSE:STAR) shares hit $24.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.52%.
  • Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $100.04 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.59%.
  • Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.77. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
  • Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) shares hit $32.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.37%.
  • Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.42 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.11%.
  • A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) shares hit a yearly high of $13.12. The stock traded up 1.52% on the session.
  • Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE:LOMA) shares were up 1.63% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.16.
  • Western Asset (NYSE:WIW) shares hit a yearly high of $13.49. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.
  • Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE:IIM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.91 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%.
  • Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE:IQI) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.95. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
  • Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.19 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.35%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPI) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.23. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.
  • PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.21 on Thursday, moving up 2.48%.
  • AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) shares set a new yearly high of $11.34 this morning. The stock was up 3.13% on the session.
  • Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) shares were up 5.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.75.
  • MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.63 on Thursday, moving up 0.72%.
  • Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.50. Shares traded up 2.36%.
  • Vista Oil & Gas SAB (NYSE:VIST) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.74 Thursday. The stock was down 1.27% for the day.
  • CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) shares hit $44.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.57%.
  • Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares hit a yearly high of $5.25. The stock traded up 9.05% on the session.
  • PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.48. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.
  • Professional Holding (NASDAQ:PFHD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.01 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.18%.
  • Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) shares were up 3.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.65.
  • Insight Select Income (NYSE:INSI) shares were up 0.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.91 for a change of up 0.02%.
  • Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.45. The stock traded up 16.3% on the session.
  • New Home Co (NYSE:NWHM) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.97 Thursday. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.
  • Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) shares set a new yearly high of $16.57 this morning. The stock was up 4.87% on the session.
  • RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $9.43 with a daily change of down 0.21%.
  • Eaton Vance NY Muni (AMEX:EVY) shares were down 0.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.23 for a change of down 0.26%.
  • J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) shares were up 0.24% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.34 for a change of up 0.24%.
  • Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 19.62%.

 

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.

 

