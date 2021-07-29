Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Thursday's morning session saw 167 companies set new 52-week highs.

Points of Interest:

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:NTEC) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. LendingClub (NYSE:LC)'s stock moved significantly upwards, trading 43.29% up to reach a new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares reached a new 52-week high of $767.89 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.88%.

(NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares were up 2.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.48. Nike (NYSE:NKE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $166.77. Shares traded up 0.66%.

(NYSE:NVO) shares were up 0.12% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $92.18 for a change of up 0.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $534.99. Shares traded up 0.84%.

(NYSE:BMY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.26. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session. American Tower (NYSE:AMT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $289.51. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.

(NYSE:EL) stock hit a yearly high price of $335.20. The stock was up 0.98% for the day. ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) stock made a new 52-week high of $608.30 Thursday. The stock was up 3.52% for the day.

(NYSE:SPGI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $427.76. Shares traded up 3.76%. Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) shares were up 0.83% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $205.56.

(NASDAQ:ADP) shares hit a yearly high of $209.15. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session. Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.06 Thursday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BNTX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $328.70. Shares traded up 2.15%. ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) shares were up 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.88.

(NYSE:EMR) stock made a new 52-week high of $99.84 Thursday. The stock was up 0.42% for the day. RELX (NYSE:RELX) shares were up 3.9% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.65.

(NYSE:DG) shares were up 0.54% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $231.96 for a change of up 0.54%. Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) shares hit $105.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.81%.

(NYSE:VEEV) stock set a new 52-week high of $335.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.81%. eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $74.13. The stock was up 1.02% for the day.

(NYSE:LHX) stock made a new 52-week high of $229.88 Thursday. The stock was up 0.37% for the day. Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $152.63 with a daily change of up 0.4%.

(NASDAQ:DXCM) shares were up 0.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $464.94. Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $166.30 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.17%.

(NYSE:RMD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $269.67 with a daily change of up 1.14%. Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) stock hit a yearly high price of $122.71. The stock was up 2.21% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SBAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $343.24. The stock was up 0.21% for the day. KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) shares were up 0.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.33.

(NYSE:MTD) shares set a new yearly high of $1,509.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.85% on the session. Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares were down 0.03% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $301.86.

(NYSE:CBRE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $96.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.14%. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) shares hit $231.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.65%.

(NYSE:MCK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $205.59. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session. Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.77 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.04%.

(NASDAQ:GRMN) shares set a new 52-week high of $157.57 on Thursday, moving up 0.37%. Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) shares set a new 52-week high of $162.14 on Thursday, moving up 1.14%.

(NYSE:LH) shares hit a yearly high of $292.00. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session. Waters (NYSE:WAT) stock set a new 52-week high of $391.17 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%.

(NASDAQ:HZNP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $104.65. The stock traded up 1.24% on the session. TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) shares hit a yearly high of $120.23. The stock traded up 1.26% on the session.

(NYSE:AVTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.67 Thursday. The stock was down 0.56% for the day. Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares broke to $85.71 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.22%.

(NYSE:LB) shares set a new yearly high of $79.03 this morning. The stock was up 1.7% on the session. Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) stock set a new 52-week high of $417.98 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%.

(NASDAQ:SSNC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $78.77. Shares traded up 4.85%. Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) shares broke to $37.19 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.57%.

(NASDAQ:MPWR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $434.71 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.26%. PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $177.84 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.05%.

(NYSE:DT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.94. The stock traded up 1.95% on the session. Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) shares hit a yearly high of $37.46. The stock traded up 1.45% on the session.

(NYSE:UDR) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.72 Thursday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day. LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares set a new yearly high of $52.99 this morning. The stock was up 3.86% on the session.

(NASDAQ:OTEX) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.23 Thursday. The stock was up 0.77% for the day. Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares hit a yearly high of $211.44. The stock traded up 6.37% on the session.

(NASDAQ:RGEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $242.17 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.83%. Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) stock set a new 52-week high of $100.47 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.02%.

(NYSE:CLF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.19 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.12%. Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) shares hit a yearly high of $49.92. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.

(NYSE:JLL) stock hit a yearly high price of $224.41. The stock was up 2.67% for the day. Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.44 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.78%.

(NYSE:SCI) shares were up 6.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.65. Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.23 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.54%.

(NYSE:CSAN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $21.30. Shares traded up 1.15%. Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares hit $28.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.94%.

(NYSE:G) shares were up 1.18% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.84 for a change of up 1.18%. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) shares hit a yearly high of $129.67. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LECO) shares hit $138.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.92%. Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares hit a yearly high of $127.40. The stock traded up 1.51% on the session.

(NYSE:STAG) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.60 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.1%. Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.48 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.37%.

(NASDAQ:DSGX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $71.82. Shares traded up 0.52%. Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $87.59.

(NASDAQ:CIGI) shares hit $126.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.34%. Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $106.13 with a daily change of up 0.07%.

(AMEX:SEB) stock hit a yearly high price of $4,368.00. The stock was up 4.65% for the day. Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) shares were up 1.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $90.47.

(NASDAQ:SAVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $146.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 19.29%. Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%.

(NYSE:LXP) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.14 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.35%. Insperity (NYSE:NSP) shares hit $98.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.78%.

(NYSE:MXL) shares broke to $49.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.47%. Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.24. The stock was up 2.11% for the day.

(NYSE:ITGR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $100.53. Shares traded up 0.18%. American States Water (NYSE:AWR) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $88.37.

(NASDAQ:PRFT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.63 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.99%. MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) stock hit a yearly high price of $78.99. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HLIO) shares set a new 52-week high of $80.95 on Thursday, moving up 1.75%. Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $49.00. Shares traded up 3.21%.

(NASDAQ:IRWD) shares were up 0.78% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.65 for a change of up 0.78%. Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.03 Thursday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.

(NYSE:STAR) shares hit $24.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.52%. Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $100.04 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.59%.

(NASDAQ:RDWR) shares hit $32.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.37%. Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.42 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.11%.

(NYSE:LOMA) shares were up 1.63% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.16. Western Asset (NYSE:WIW) shares hit a yearly high of $13.49. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.

(NYSE:IQI) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.95. The stock was up 0.36% for the day. Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.19 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.35%.

(NASDAQ:PAVM) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.21 on Thursday, moving up 2.48%. AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) shares set a new yearly high of $11.34 this morning. The stock was up 3.13% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MCBS) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.63 on Thursday, moving up 0.72%. Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.50. Shares traded up 2.36%.

(NASDAQ:CYBE) shares hit $44.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.57%. Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares hit a yearly high of $5.25. The stock traded up 9.05% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PFHD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.01 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.18%. Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) shares were up 3.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.65.

(NASDAQ:HBP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.45. The stock traded up 16.3% on the session. New Home Co (NYSE:NWHM) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.97 Thursday. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.

(NASDAQ:RFIL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $9.43 with a daily change of down 0.21%. Eaton Vance NY Muni (AMEX:EVY) shares were down 0.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.23 for a change of down 0.26%.

