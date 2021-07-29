Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Thursday's morning session saw 167 companies set new 52-week highs.
Points of Interest:
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- LendingClub (NYSE:LC)'s stock moved significantly upwards, trading 43.29% up to reach a new 52-week high.
During the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares reached a new 52-week high of $767.89 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.88%.
- Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares were up 2.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.48.
- Nike (NYSE:NKE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $166.77. Shares traded up 0.66%.
- Danaher (NYSE:DHR) shares were up 1.2% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $297.18 for a change of up 1.2%.
- Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares were up 0.12% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $92.18 for a change of up 0.12%.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $534.99. Shares traded up 0.84%.
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $119.13 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.18%.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.26. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session.
- American Tower (NYSE:AMT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $289.51. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shares were up 2.73% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $100.73.
- Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) stock hit a yearly high price of $335.20. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
- ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) stock made a new 52-week high of $608.30 Thursday. The stock was up 3.52% for the day.
- Diageo (NYSE:DEO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $198.59. Shares traded up 1.49%.
- S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $427.76. Shares traded up 3.76%.
- Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) shares were up 0.83% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $205.56.
- Infosys (NYSE:INFY) shares were up 1.03% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.14.
- Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) shares hit a yearly high of $209.15. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.06 Thursday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
- Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $115.35. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.
- BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $328.70. Shares traded up 2.15%.
- ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) shares were up 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.88.
- IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $703.97 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.93%.
- Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) stock made a new 52-week high of $99.84 Thursday. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.
- RELX (NYSE:RELX) shares were up 3.9% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.65.
- America Movil (NYSE:AMX) shares hit $16.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%.
- Dollar General (NYSE:DG) shares were up 0.54% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $231.96 for a change of up 0.54%.
- Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) shares hit $105.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.81%.
- Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $660.36. Shares traded up 5.52%.
- Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) stock set a new 52-week high of $335.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.81%.
- eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $74.13. The stock was up 1.02% for the day.
- Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares hit a yearly high of $60.19. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.
- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) stock made a new 52-week high of $229.88 Thursday. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $152.63 with a daily change of up 0.4%.
- Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares set a new yearly high of $53.08 this morning. The stock was up 2.37% on the session.
- DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares were up 0.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $464.94.
- Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $166.30 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.17%.
- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) shares were up 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $405.16.
- ResMed (NYSE:RMD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $269.67 with a daily change of up 1.14%.
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) stock hit a yearly high price of $122.71. The stock was up 2.21% for the day.
- Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) shares hit a yearly high of $128.52. The stock traded up 3.73% on the session.
- SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $343.24. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
- KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) shares were up 0.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.33.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares were up 1.49% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.07 for a change of up 1.49%.
- Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) shares set a new yearly high of $1,509.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.85% on the session.
- Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares were down 0.03% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $301.86.
- Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $125.59. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.
- CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $96.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.14%.
- AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) shares hit $231.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.65%.
- Equifax (NYSE:EFX) stock hit a yearly high price of $260.51. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
- McKesson (NYSE:MCK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $205.59. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session.
- Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.77 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.04%.
- Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX) stock set a new 52-week high of $87.61 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.02%.
- Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares set a new 52-week high of $157.57 on Thursday, moving up 0.37%.
- Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) shares set a new 52-week high of $162.14 on Thursday, moving up 1.14%.
- West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) shares broke to $403.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.29%.
- Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) shares hit a yearly high of $292.00. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session.
- Waters (NYSE:WAT) stock set a new 52-week high of $391.17 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%.
- Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) shares set a new yearly high of $207.79 this morning. The stock was up 4.36% on the session.
- Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $104.65. The stock traded up 1.24% on the session.
- TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) shares hit a yearly high of $120.23. The stock traded up 1.26% on the session.
- Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $192.15 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.93%.
- Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.67 Thursday. The stock was down 0.56% for the day.
- Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares broke to $85.71 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.22%.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) shares were up 0.79% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $714.81.
- L Brands (NYSE:LB) shares set a new yearly high of $79.03 this morning. The stock was up 1.7% on the session.
- Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) stock set a new 52-week high of $417.98 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%.
- Charles River (NYSE:CRL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $405.40. Shares traded up 0.82%.
- SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $78.77. Shares traded up 4.85%.
- Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) shares broke to $37.19 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.57%.
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) shares set a new 52-week high of $498.93 on Thursday, moving down 2.05%.
- Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $434.71 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.26%.
- PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $177.84 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.05%.
- Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) shares were up 2.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $238.80.
- Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.94. The stock traded up 1.95% on the session.
- Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) shares hit a yearly high of $37.46. The stock traded up 1.45% on the session.
- Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) shares broke to $49.49 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.14%.
- UDR (NYSE:UDR) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.72 Thursday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
- LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares set a new yearly high of $52.99 this morning. The stock was up 3.86% on the session.
- W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $81.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.31%.
- Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.23 Thursday. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.
- Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares hit a yearly high of $211.44. The stock traded up 6.37% on the session.
- Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) stock hit a yearly high price of $227.00. The stock was up 1.37% for the day.
- Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $242.17 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.83%.
- Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) stock set a new 52-week high of $100.47 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.02%.
- Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.05 Thursday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
- Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.19 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.12%.
- Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) shares hit a yearly high of $49.92. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.
- Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $56.36 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.
- Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) stock hit a yearly high price of $224.41. The stock was up 2.67% for the day.
- Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.44 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.78%.
- Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $98.34. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session.
- Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) shares were up 6.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.65.
- Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.23 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.54%.
- CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.59 on Thursday, moving up 0.61%.
- Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $21.30. Shares traded up 1.15%.
- Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares hit $28.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.94%.
- Ternium (NYSE:TX) shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.20.
- Genpact (NYSE:G) shares were up 1.18% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.84 for a change of up 1.18%.
- Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) shares hit a yearly high of $129.67. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.
- Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $61.62 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.56%.
- Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) shares hit $138.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.92%.
- Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares hit a yearly high of $127.40. The stock traded up 1.51% on the session.
- HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ:HCM) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.93 Thursday. The stock was down 2.99% for the day.
- Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.60 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.1%.
- Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.48 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.37%.
- Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $117.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.19%.
- Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $71.82. Shares traded up 0.52%.
- Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $87.59.
- Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.60 Thursday. The stock was up 2.17% for the day.
- Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) shares hit $126.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.34%.
- Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $106.13 with a daily change of up 0.07%.
- Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $148.50. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.
- Seaboard (AMEX:SEB) stock hit a yearly high price of $4,368.00. The stock was up 4.65% for the day.
- Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) shares were up 1.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $90.47.
- AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.49 Thursday. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $146.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 19.29%.
- Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%.
- Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) shares were up 0.88% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $83.80 for a change of up 0.88%.
- Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.14 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.35%.
- Insperity (NYSE:NSP) shares hit $98.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.78%.
- ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $111.39. The stock was up 2.79% for the day.
- MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) shares broke to $49.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.47%.
- Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.24. The stock was up 2.11% for the day.
- SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) shares broke to $16.31 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.22%.
- Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $100.53. Shares traded up 0.18%.
- American States Water (NYSE:AWR) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $88.37.
- California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) shares were up 0.7% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.50 for a change of up 0.7%.
- Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.63 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.99%.
- MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) stock hit a yearly high price of $78.99. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
- TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) shares were up 0.77% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.27 for a change of up 0.77%.
- Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) shares set a new 52-week high of $80.95 on Thursday, moving up 1.75%.
- Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $49.00. Shares traded up 3.21%.
- LendingClub (NYSE:LC) shares broke to $24.45 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 43.29%.
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares were up 0.78% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.65 for a change of up 0.78%.
- Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.03 Thursday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
- StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) shares set a new yearly high of $47.23 this morning. The stock was up 1.97% on the session.
- iStar (NYSE:STAR) shares hit $24.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.52%.
- Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $100.04 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.59%.
- Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.77. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
- Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) shares hit $32.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.37%.
- Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.42 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.11%.
- A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) shares hit a yearly high of $13.12. The stock traded up 1.52% on the session.
- Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE:LOMA) shares were up 1.63% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.16.
- Western Asset (NYSE:WIW) shares hit a yearly high of $13.49. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.
- Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE:IIM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.91 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%.
- Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE:IQI) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.95. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
- Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.19 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.35%.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPI) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.23. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.21 on Thursday, moving up 2.48%.
- AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) shares set a new yearly high of $11.34 this morning. The stock was up 3.13% on the session.
- Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) shares were up 5.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.75.
- MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.63 on Thursday, moving up 0.72%.
- Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.50. Shares traded up 2.36%.
- Vista Oil & Gas SAB (NYSE:VIST) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.74 Thursday. The stock was down 1.27% for the day.
- CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) shares hit $44.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.57%.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares hit a yearly high of $5.25. The stock traded up 9.05% on the session.
- PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.48. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.
- Professional Holding (NASDAQ:PFHD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.01 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.18%.
- Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) shares were up 3.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.65.
- Insight Select Income (NYSE:INSI) shares were up 0.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.91 for a change of up 0.02%.
- Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.45. The stock traded up 16.3% on the session.
- New Home Co (NYSE:NWHM) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.97 Thursday. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.
- Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) shares set a new yearly high of $16.57 this morning. The stock was up 4.87% on the session.
- RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $9.43 with a daily change of down 0.21%.
- Eaton Vance NY Muni (AMEX:EVY) shares were down 0.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.23 for a change of down 0.26%.
- J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) shares were up 0.24% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.34 for a change of up 0.24%.
- Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 19.62%.
