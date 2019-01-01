QQQ
Sector: Real Estate. Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
J. W. Mays Inc is a real estate company. It is engaged in the leasing of real estate and operates a number of commercial real estate properties in New York. The company leases its properties to retail, restaurant, commercial, and other tenants. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Circleville, Fishkill, Jamaica, Levittown, and Massapequa.

J. W. Mays Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy J. W. Mays (MAYS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of J. W. Mays (NASDAQ: MAYS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are J. W. Mays's (MAYS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for J. W. Mays (MAYS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for J. W. Mays

Q

Current Stock Price for J. W. Mays (MAYS)?

A

The stock price for J. W. Mays (NASDAQ: MAYS) is $39.01 last updated Today at 2:30:03 PM.

Q

Does J. W. Mays (MAYS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for J. W. Mays.

Q

When is J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) reporting earnings?

A

J. W. Mays’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 7, 2022.

Q

Is J. W. Mays (MAYS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for J. W. Mays.

Q

What sector and industry does J. W. Mays (MAYS) operate in?

A

J. W. Mays is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.