|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.190
|REV
|5.080M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of J. W. Mays (NASDAQ: MAYS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in J. W. Mays’s space includes: FRP Holdings (NASDAQ:FRPH), IRSA Inversiones y (NYSE:IRS), Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP), Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) and Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO).
There is no analysis for J. W. Mays
The stock price for J. W. Mays (NASDAQ: MAYS) is $39.01 last updated Today at 2:30:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for J. W. Mays.
J. W. Mays’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 7, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for J. W. Mays.
J. W. Mays is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.