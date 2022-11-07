Earnings Scheduled For November 7, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• NAPCO Security Techs NSSC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $36.34 million.
• Eagle Pharmaceuticals EGRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $62.08 million.
• Ballard Power Systems BLDP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $26.46 million.
• NiSource NI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
• SemiLEDs LEDS is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Concert Pharma CNCE is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• NRG Energy NRG is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Oxford Square Cap OXSQ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $11.30 million.
• ReWalk Robotics RWLK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.80 million.
• Forza X1 FRZA is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Oncolytics Biotech ONCY is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Helios Technologies HLIO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $218.04 million.
• Ducommun DCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $180.71 million.
• Cactus WHD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $180.92 million.
• Alpha Metallurgical AMR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $16.81 per share on revenue of $931.23 million.
• Ritchie Bros Auctioneers RBA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $410.76 million.
• Franco-Nevada FNV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $446.72 million.
• Delek Logistics Partners DKL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $313.48 million.
• Cronos Group CRON is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $34.31 million.
• Amicus Therapeutics FOLD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $84.22 million.
• First Watch Restaurant Gr FWRG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $180.74 million.
• Axsome Therapeutics AXSM is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.08 per share on revenue of $17.53 million.
• Treehouse Foods THS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
• Centerra Gold CGAU is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Carlyle Group CG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $215.16 million.
• Holly Energy Partners HEP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $139.69 million.
• Mersana Therapeutics MRSN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $13.57 million.
• Viatris VTRS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion.
• BioNTech BNTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.61 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.
• Graham GHM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $37.00 million.
• Essential Utilities WTRG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $391.36 million.
• Delek US Hldgs DK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $3.63 billion.
• CECO Environmental CECE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $95.23 million.
• Ceragon Networks CRNT is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Ryanair Holdings RYAAY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.54 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.
• Shift4 Payments FOUR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $550.44 million.
• Hawaiian Electric Indus HE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $745.51 million.
• Choice Hotels Intl CHH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $367.59 million.
• City Office REIT CIO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $44.71 million.
• Haemonetics HAE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $269.22 million.
• Affiliated Managers Group AMG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.93 per share on revenue of $554.86 million.
• Palantir Technologies PLTR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $470.31 million.
• Blue Apron Hldgs APRN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $118.87 million.
• HF Sinclair DINO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.12 per share on revenue of $8.28 billion.
• Genie Energy GNE is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Rand Capital RAND is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Kosmos Energy KOS is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• 180 Degree Capital TURN is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Pennant Gr PNTG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $115.18 million.
• Kaleyra KLR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $84.83 million.
• Pampa Energia PAM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $412.00 million.
• Revolution Medicines RVMD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $6.28 million.
• Danaos DAC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.26 per share on revenue of $238.60 million.
• Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.45 per share on revenue of $21.59 million.
• Park-Ohio Hldgs PKOH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $428.00 million.
• Diodes DIOD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $521.86 million.
• Vroom VRM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $466.62 million.
• Intl Flavors & Fragrances IFF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.
• Lyft LYFT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
• Monroe Cap MRCC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $13.77 million.
• FRP Holdings FRPH is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Certara CERT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $81.48 million.
• Mueller Water Products MWA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $320.52 million.
• DHT Holdings DHT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $60.36 million.
• Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Theravance Biopharma TBPH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $12.05 million.
• National CineMedia NCMI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $54.20 million.
• DocGo DCGO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $97.78 million.
• Fathom Holdings FTHM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $108.83 million.
• LivePerson LPSN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $122.30 million.
• RxSight RXST is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $10.98 million.
• Trxade Health MEDS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $3.30 million.
• Singular Genomics Sys OMIC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $70 thousand.
• Broadmark Realty Capital BRMK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $28.31 million.
• Pixelworks PXLW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $17.53 million.
• 23andMe Holding ME is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $63.54 million.
• Sabra Health Care REIT SBRA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $155.21 million.
• TrueCar TRUE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $42.62 million.
• Vicarious Surgical RBOT is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Xencor XNCR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $20.96 million.
• Sanmina SANM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.
• Ligand Pharmaceuticals LGND is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $38.28 million.
• FibroGen FGEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $31.59 million.
• American Well AMWL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $68.23 million.
• FS KKR Capital FSK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $402.21 million.
• Hims & Hers Health HIMS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $130.34 million.
• PowerSchool Holdings PWSC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $163.40 million.
• Lightning eMotors ZEV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $8.82 million.
• BRP Group BRP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $231.07 million.
• Gaia GAIA is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Full House Resorts FLL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $44.72 million.
• Qiagen QGEN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $483.63 million.
• Oportun Financial OPRT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $242.62 million.
• Oak Street Health OSH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $539.70 million.
• Tactile Systems Tech TCMD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $60.05 million.
• ShockWave Medical SWAV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $123.97 million.
• Ocular Therapeutix OCUL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $14.27 million.
• NanoString Technologies NSTG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $35.60 million.
• Viper Energy Partners VNOM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $215.45 million.
• Diamondback Energy FANG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.33 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.
• Ready Capital RC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $81.30 million.
• Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $12.50 million.
• Vishay Precision Group VPG is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Lantern Pharma LTRN is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Alto Ingredients ALTO is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Heliogen HLGN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $5.87 million.
• Superior Gr of Cos SGC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $136.43 million.
• Ramaco Resources METC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $157.86 million.
• Algoma Steel Gr ASTL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $642.85 million.
• Cantaloupe CTLP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $53.58 million.
• Fluent FLNT is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Paltalk PALT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.62 million.
• GrowGeneration GRWG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $57.55 million.
• Ellington Financial EFC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $37.74 million.
• Pacific Biosciences PACB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $35.40 million.
• Q2 Holdings QTWO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $146.80 million.
• Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $13.30 million.
• ARKO ARKO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.
• AppHarvest APPH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.40 million.
• ATI Physical Therapy ATIP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $164.15 million.
• Establishment Labs Hldgs ESTA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $37.73 million.
• Intapp INTA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $76.42 million.
• Newtek Bus Servs NEWT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $21.11 million.
• Fulgent Genetics FLGT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $91.36 million.
• Diamond Offshore Drilling DO is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Primoris Services PRIM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
• Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETFo PZA is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Rover Group ROVR is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Ouster OUST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $11.39 million.
• WM Tech MAPS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $51.15 million.
• Westport Fuel Systems WPRT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $103.62 million.
• Quantum-Si QSI is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• SI-BONE SIBN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $26.43 million.
• SkyWater Technology SKYT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $51.28 million.
• Nelnet NNI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $328.57 million.
• Alliant Energy LNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
• Pactiv Evergreen PTVE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
• Akoya Biosciences AKYA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $17.71 million.
• INDUS Realty Trust INDT is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Five9 FIVN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $195.10 million.
• DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $148.89 million.
• Manitowoc Co MTW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $498.12 million.
• Asure Software ASUR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $21.26 million.
• Benefitfocus BNFT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $56.04 million.
• CTI BioPharma CTIC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $17.17 million.
• FreightCar America RAIL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $99.50 million.
• PetMed Express PETS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $65.55 million.
• CrossAmerica Partners CAPL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $779.50 million.
• BWX Technologies BWXT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $535.27 million.
• Mosaic MOS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.42 per share on revenue of $5.76 billion.
• Fabrinet FN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $630.20 million.
• American Equity Inv AEL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $568.98 million.
• Brighthouse Finl BHF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.
• Apple Hospitality REIT APLE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $331.06 million.
• eHealth EHTH is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.45 per share on revenue of $48.64 million.
• BRT Apartments BRT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $18.74 million.
• Masonite International DOOR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $694.51 million.
• Agile Therapeutics AGRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.33 million.
• Kimball Electronics KE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $385.77 million.
• Welltower OP WELL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
• SolarEdge Technologies SEDG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $822.37 million.
• Veeco Instruments VECO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $170.89 million.
• Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.20 per share on revenue of $413.15 million.
• SmileDirectClub SDC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $98.54 million.
• Cara Therapeutics CARA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $9.83 million.
• 2U TWOU is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $232.04 million.
• TaskUs TASK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $225.50 million.
• Assured Guaranty AGO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $92.15 million.
• Clarus CLAR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $118.26 million.
• Federal Agricultural AGM is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Matrix Service MTRX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $199.61 million.
• Invacare IVC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $197.04 million.
• TripAdvisor TRIP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $441.42 million.
• American States Water AWR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $143.00 million.
• Teradata TDC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $421.61 million.
• AAON AAON is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $223.63 million.
• ICU Medical ICUI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $565.00 million.
• Adtran ADTN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $330.39 million.
• Ashland ASH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $627.74 million.
• Titan Intl TWI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $544.37 million.
• Cabot CBT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
• Brookdale Senior Living BKD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $755.08 million.
• Perdoceo Education PRDO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $159.21 million.
• Unisys UIS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $474.95 million.
• Gladstone Commercial GOOD is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Take-Two Interactive TTWO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
• Clover Health Investments CLOV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $799.46 million.
• Amphastar Pharmaceuticals AMPH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $126.37 million.
• Groupon GRPN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $156.42 million.
• Century Aluminum CENX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $642.07 million.
• ACCO Brands ACCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $484.59 million.
• Activision Blizzard ATVI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
• Eastern Co EML is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• MeridianLink MLNK is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Red Violet RDVT is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
