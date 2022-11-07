Earnings Scheduled For November 7, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• NAPCO Security Techs NSSC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $36.34 million.

• Eagle Pharmaceuticals EGRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $62.08 million.

• Ballard Power Systems BLDP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $26.46 million.

• NiSource NI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• SemiLEDs LEDS is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Concert Pharma CNCE is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• NRG Energy NRG is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Oxford Square Cap OXSQ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $11.30 million.

• ReWalk Robotics RWLK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.80 million.

• Forza X1 FRZA is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Oncolytics Biotech ONCY is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Helios Technologies HLIO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $218.04 million.

• Ducommun DCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $180.71 million.

• Cactus WHD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $180.92 million.

• Alpha Metallurgical AMR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $16.81 per share on revenue of $931.23 million.

• Ritchie Bros Auctioneers RBA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $410.76 million.

• Franco-Nevada FNV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $446.72 million.

• Delek Logistics Partners DKL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $313.48 million.

• Cronos Group CRON is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $34.31 million.

• Amicus Therapeutics FOLD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $84.22 million.

• First Watch Restaurant Gr FWRG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $180.74 million.

• Axsome Therapeutics AXSM is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.08 per share on revenue of $17.53 million.

• Treehouse Foods THS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Centerra Gold CGAU is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Carlyle Group CG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $215.16 million.

• Holly Energy Partners HEP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $139.69 million.

• Mersana Therapeutics MRSN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $13.57 million.

• Viatris VTRS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion.

• BioNTech BNTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.61 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.

• Graham GHM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $37.00 million.

• Essential Utilities WTRG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $391.36 million.

• Delek US Hldgs DK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $3.63 billion.

• CECO Environmental CECE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $95.23 million.

• Ceragon Networks CRNT is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ryanair Holdings RYAAY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.54 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.

• Shift4 Payments FOUR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $550.44 million.

• Hawaiian Electric Indus HE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $745.51 million.

• Choice Hotels Intl CHH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $367.59 million.

• City Office REIT CIO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $44.71 million.

• Haemonetics HAE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $269.22 million.

• Affiliated Managers Group AMG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.93 per share on revenue of $554.86 million.

• Palantir Technologies PLTR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $470.31 million.

• Blue Apron Hldgs APRN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $118.87 million.

• HF Sinclair DINO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.12 per share on revenue of $8.28 billion.

• Genie Energy GNE is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Rand Capital RAND is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Kosmos Energy KOS is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• 180 Degree Capital TURN is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Pennant Gr PNTG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $115.18 million.

• Kaleyra KLR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $84.83 million.

• Pampa Energia PAM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $412.00 million.

• Revolution Medicines RVMD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $6.28 million.

• Danaos DAC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.26 per share on revenue of $238.60 million.

• Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.45 per share on revenue of $21.59 million.

• Park-Ohio Hldgs PKOH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $428.00 million.

• Diodes DIOD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $521.86 million.

• Vroom VRM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $466.62 million.

• Intl Flavors & Fragrances IFF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.

• Lyft LYFT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Monroe Cap MRCC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $13.77 million.

• FRP Holdings FRPH is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Certara CERT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $81.48 million.

• Mueller Water Products MWA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $320.52 million.

• DHT Holdings DHT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $60.36 million.

• Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Theravance Biopharma TBPH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $12.05 million.

• National CineMedia NCMI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $54.20 million.

• DocGo DCGO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $97.78 million.

• Fathom Holdings FTHM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $108.83 million.

• LivePerson LPSN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $122.30 million.

• RxSight RXST is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $10.98 million.

• Trxade Health MEDS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $3.30 million.

• Singular Genomics Sys OMIC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $70 thousand.

• Broadmark Realty Capital BRMK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $28.31 million.

• Pixelworks PXLW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $17.53 million.

• 23andMe Holding ME is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $63.54 million.

• Sabra Health Care REIT SBRA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $155.21 million.

• TrueCar TRUE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $42.62 million.

• Vicarious Surgical RBOT is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Xencor XNCR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $20.96 million.

• Sanmina SANM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Ligand Pharmaceuticals LGND is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $38.28 million.

• FibroGen FGEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $31.59 million.

• American Well AMWL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $68.23 million.

• FS KKR Capital FSK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $402.21 million.

• Hims & Hers Health HIMS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $130.34 million.

• PowerSchool Holdings PWSC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $163.40 million.

• Lightning eMotors ZEV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $8.82 million.

• BRP Group BRP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $231.07 million.

• Gaia GAIA is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Full House Resorts FLL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $44.72 million.

• Qiagen QGEN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $483.63 million.

• Oportun Financial OPRT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $242.62 million.

• Oak Street Health OSH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $539.70 million.

• Tactile Systems Tech TCMD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $60.05 million.

• ShockWave Medical SWAV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $123.97 million.

• Ocular Therapeutix OCUL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $14.27 million.

• NanoString Technologies NSTG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $35.60 million.

• Viper Energy Partners VNOM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $215.45 million.

• Diamondback Energy FANG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.33 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.

• Ready Capital RC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $81.30 million.

• Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $12.50 million.

• Vishay Precision Group VPG is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Lantern Pharma LTRN is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Alto Ingredients ALTO is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Heliogen HLGN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $5.87 million.

• Superior Gr of Cos SGC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $136.43 million.

• Ramaco Resources METC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $157.86 million.

• Algoma Steel Gr ASTL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $642.85 million.

• Cantaloupe CTLP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $53.58 million.

• Fluent FLNT is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Paltalk PALT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.62 million.

• GrowGeneration GRWG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $57.55 million.

• Ellington Financial EFC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $37.74 million.

• Pacific Biosciences PACB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $35.40 million.

• Q2 Holdings QTWO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $146.80 million.

• Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $13.30 million.

• ARKO ARKO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.

• AppHarvest APPH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.40 million.

• ATI Physical Therapy ATIP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $164.15 million.

• Establishment Labs Hldgs ESTA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $37.73 million.

• Intapp INTA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $76.42 million.

• Newtek Bus Servs NEWT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $21.11 million.

• Fulgent Genetics FLGT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $91.36 million.

• Diamond Offshore Drilling DO is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Primoris Services PRIM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETFo PZA is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Rover Group ROVR is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ouster OUST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $11.39 million.

• WM Tech MAPS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $51.15 million.

• Westport Fuel Systems WPRT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $103.62 million.

• Quantum-Si QSI is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SI-BONE SIBN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $26.43 million.

• SkyWater Technology SKYT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $51.28 million.

• Nelnet NNI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $328.57 million.

• Alliant Energy LNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Pactiv Evergreen PTVE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Akoya Biosciences AKYA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $17.71 million.

• INDUS Realty Trust INDT is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Five9 FIVN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $195.10 million.

• DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $148.89 million.

• Manitowoc Co MTW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $498.12 million.

• Asure Software ASUR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $21.26 million.

• Benefitfocus BNFT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $56.04 million.

• CTI BioPharma CTIC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $17.17 million.

• FreightCar America RAIL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $99.50 million.

• PetMed Express PETS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $65.55 million.

• CrossAmerica Partners CAPL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $779.50 million.

• BWX Technologies BWXT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $535.27 million.

• Mosaic MOS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.42 per share on revenue of $5.76 billion.

• Fabrinet FN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $630.20 million.

• American Equity Inv AEL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $568.98 million.

• Brighthouse Finl BHF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• Apple Hospitality REIT APLE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $331.06 million.

• eHealth EHTH is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.45 per share on revenue of $48.64 million.

• BRT Apartments BRT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $18.74 million.

• Masonite International DOOR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $694.51 million.

• Agile Therapeutics AGRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.33 million.

• Kimball Electronics KE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $385.77 million.

• Welltower OP WELL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• SolarEdge Technologies SEDG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $822.37 million.

• Veeco Instruments VECO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $170.89 million.

• Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.20 per share on revenue of $413.15 million.

• SmileDirectClub SDC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $98.54 million.

• Cara Therapeutics CARA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $9.83 million.

• 2U TWOU is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $232.04 million.

• TaskUs TASK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $225.50 million.

• Assured Guaranty AGO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $92.15 million.

• Clarus CLAR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $118.26 million.

• Federal Agricultural AGM is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Matrix Service MTRX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $199.61 million.

• Invacare IVC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $197.04 million.

• TripAdvisor TRIP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $441.42 million.

• American States Water AWR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $143.00 million.

• Teradata TDC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $421.61 million.

• AAON AAON is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $223.63 million.

• ICU Medical ICUI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $565.00 million.

• Adtran ADTN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $330.39 million.

• Ashland ASH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $627.74 million.

• Titan Intl TWI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $544.37 million.

• Cabot CBT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Brookdale Senior Living BKD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $755.08 million.

• Perdoceo Education PRDO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $159.21 million.

• Unisys UIS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $474.95 million.

• Gladstone Commercial GOOD is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Take-Two Interactive TTWO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Clover Health Investments CLOV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $799.46 million.

• Amphastar Pharmaceuticals AMPH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $126.37 million.

• Groupon GRPN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $156.42 million.

• Century Aluminum CENX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $642.07 million.

• ACCO Brands ACCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $484.59 million.

• Activision Blizzard ATVI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• Eastern Co EML is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• MeridianLink MLNK is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Red Violet RDVT is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

