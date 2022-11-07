ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Earnings Scheduled For November 7, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 7, 2022 3:59 AM | 23 min read
Earnings Scheduled For November 7, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• NAPCO Security Techs NSSC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $36.34 million.

• Eagle Pharmaceuticals EGRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $62.08 million.

• Ballard Power Systems BLDP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $26.46 million.

• NiSource NI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• SemiLEDs LEDS is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Concert Pharma CNCE is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• NRG Energy NRG is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Oxford Square Cap OXSQ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $11.30 million.

• ReWalk Robotics RWLK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.80 million.

• Forza X1 FRZA is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Oncolytics Biotech ONCY is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Helios Technologies HLIO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $218.04 million.

• Ducommun DCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $180.71 million.

• Cactus WHD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $180.92 million.

• Alpha Metallurgical AMR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $16.81 per share on revenue of $931.23 million.

• Ritchie Bros Auctioneers RBA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $410.76 million.

• Franco-Nevada FNV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $446.72 million.

• Delek Logistics Partners DKL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $313.48 million.

• Cronos Group CRON is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $34.31 million.

• Amicus Therapeutics FOLD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $84.22 million.

• First Watch Restaurant Gr FWRG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $180.74 million.

• Axsome Therapeutics AXSM is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.08 per share on revenue of $17.53 million.

• Treehouse Foods THS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Centerra Gold CGAU is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Carlyle Group CG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $215.16 million.

• Holly Energy Partners HEP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $139.69 million.

• Mersana Therapeutics MRSN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $13.57 million.

• Viatris VTRS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion.

• BioNTech BNTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.61 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.

• Graham GHM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $37.00 million.

• Essential Utilities WTRG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $391.36 million.

• Delek US Hldgs DK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $3.63 billion.

• CECO Environmental CECE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $95.23 million.

• Ceragon Networks CRNT is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ryanair Holdings RYAAY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.54 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.

• Shift4 Payments FOUR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $550.44 million.

• Hawaiian Electric Indus HE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $745.51 million.

• Choice Hotels Intl CHH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $367.59 million.

• City Office REIT CIO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $44.71 million.

• Haemonetics HAE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $269.22 million.

• Affiliated Managers Group AMG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.93 per share on revenue of $554.86 million.

• Palantir Technologies PLTR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $470.31 million.

• Blue Apron Hldgs APRN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $118.87 million.

• HF Sinclair DINO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.12 per share on revenue of $8.28 billion.

• Genie Energy GNE is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Rand Capital RAND is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Kosmos Energy KOS is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• 180 Degree Capital TURN is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Pennant Gr PNTG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $115.18 million.

• Kaleyra KLR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $84.83 million.

• Pampa Energia PAM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $412.00 million.

• Revolution Medicines RVMD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $6.28 million.

• Danaos DAC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.26 per share on revenue of $238.60 million.

• Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.45 per share on revenue of $21.59 million.

• Park-Ohio Hldgs PKOH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $428.00 million.

• Diodes DIOD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $521.86 million.

• Vroom VRM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $466.62 million.

• Intl Flavors & Fragrances IFF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.

• Lyft LYFT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Monroe Cap MRCC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $13.77 million.

• FRP Holdings FRPH is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Certara CERT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $81.48 million.

• Mueller Water Products MWA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $320.52 million.

• DHT Holdings DHT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $60.36 million.

• Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Theravance Biopharma TBPH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $12.05 million.

• National CineMedia NCMI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $54.20 million.

• DocGo DCGO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $97.78 million.

• Fathom Holdings FTHM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $108.83 million.

• LivePerson LPSN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $122.30 million.

• RxSight RXST is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $10.98 million.

• Trxade Health MEDS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $3.30 million.

• Singular Genomics Sys OMIC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $70 thousand.

• Broadmark Realty Capital BRMK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $28.31 million.

• Pixelworks PXLW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $17.53 million.

• 23andMe Holding ME is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $63.54 million.

• Sabra Health Care REIT SBRA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $155.21 million.

• TrueCar TRUE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $42.62 million.

• Vicarious Surgical RBOT is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Xencor XNCR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $20.96 million.

• Sanmina SANM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Ligand Pharmaceuticals LGND is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $38.28 million.

• FibroGen FGEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $31.59 million.

• American Well AMWL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $68.23 million.

• FS KKR Capital FSK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $402.21 million.

• Hims & Hers Health HIMS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $130.34 million.

• PowerSchool Holdings PWSC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $163.40 million.

• Lightning eMotors ZEV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $8.82 million.

• BRP Group BRP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $231.07 million.

• Gaia GAIA is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Full House Resorts FLL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $44.72 million.

• Qiagen QGEN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $483.63 million.

• Oportun Financial OPRT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $242.62 million.

• Oak Street Health OSH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $539.70 million.

• Tactile Systems Tech TCMD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $60.05 million.

• ShockWave Medical SWAV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $123.97 million.

• Ocular Therapeutix OCUL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $14.27 million.

• NanoString Technologies NSTG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $35.60 million.

• Viper Energy Partners VNOM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $215.45 million.

• Diamondback Energy FANG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.33 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.

• Ready Capital RC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $81.30 million.

• Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $12.50 million.

• Vishay Precision Group VPG is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Lantern Pharma LTRN is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Alto Ingredients ALTO is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Heliogen HLGN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $5.87 million.

• Superior Gr of Cos SGC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $136.43 million.

• Ramaco Resources METC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $157.86 million.

• Algoma Steel Gr ASTL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $642.85 million.

• Cantaloupe CTLP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $53.58 million.

• Fluent FLNT is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Paltalk PALT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.62 million.

• GrowGeneration GRWG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $57.55 million.

• Ellington Financial EFC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $37.74 million.

• Pacific Biosciences PACB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $35.40 million.

• Q2 Holdings QTWO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $146.80 million.

• Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $13.30 million.

• ARKO ARKO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.

• AppHarvest APPH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.40 million.

• ATI Physical Therapy ATIP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $164.15 million.

• Establishment Labs Hldgs ESTA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $37.73 million.

• Intapp INTA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $76.42 million.

• Newtek Bus Servs NEWT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $21.11 million.

• Fulgent Genetics FLGT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $91.36 million.

• Diamond Offshore Drilling DO is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Primoris Services PRIM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETFo PZA is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Rover Group ROVR is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ouster OUST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $11.39 million.

• WM Tech MAPS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $51.15 million.

• Westport Fuel Systems WPRT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $103.62 million.

• Quantum-Si QSI is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SI-BONE SIBN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $26.43 million.

• SkyWater Technology SKYT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $51.28 million.

• Nelnet NNI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $328.57 million.

• Alliant Energy LNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Pactiv Evergreen PTVE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Akoya Biosciences AKYA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $17.71 million.

• INDUS Realty Trust INDT is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Five9 FIVN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $195.10 million.

• DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $148.89 million.

• Manitowoc Co MTW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $498.12 million.

• Asure Software ASUR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $21.26 million.

• Benefitfocus BNFT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $56.04 million.

• CTI BioPharma CTIC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $17.17 million.

• FreightCar America RAIL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $99.50 million.

• PetMed Express PETS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $65.55 million.

• CrossAmerica Partners CAPL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $779.50 million.

• BWX Technologies BWXT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $535.27 million.

• Mosaic MOS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.42 per share on revenue of $5.76 billion.

• Fabrinet FN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $630.20 million.

• American Equity Inv AEL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $568.98 million.

• Brighthouse Finl BHF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• Apple Hospitality REIT APLE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $331.06 million.

• eHealth EHTH is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.45 per share on revenue of $48.64 million.

• BRT Apartments BRT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $18.74 million.

• Masonite International DOOR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $694.51 million.

• Agile Therapeutics AGRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.33 million.

• Kimball Electronics KE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $385.77 million.

• Welltower OP WELL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• SolarEdge Technologies SEDG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $822.37 million.

• Veeco Instruments VECO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $170.89 million.

• Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.20 per share on revenue of $413.15 million.

• SmileDirectClub SDC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $98.54 million.

• Cara Therapeutics CARA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $9.83 million.

• 2U TWOU is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $232.04 million.

• TaskUs TASK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $225.50 million.

• Assured Guaranty AGO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $92.15 million.

• Clarus CLAR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $118.26 million.

• Federal Agricultural AGM is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Matrix Service MTRX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $199.61 million.

• Invacare IVC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $197.04 million.

• TripAdvisor TRIP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $441.42 million.

• American States Water AWR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $143.00 million.

• Teradata TDC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $421.61 million.

• AAON AAON is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $223.63 million.

• ICU Medical ICUI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $565.00 million.

• Adtran ADTN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $330.39 million.

• Ashland ASH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $627.74 million.

• Titan Intl TWI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $544.37 million.

• Cabot CBT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Brookdale Senior Living BKD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $755.08 million.

• Perdoceo Education PRDO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $159.21 million.

• Unisys UIS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $474.95 million.

• Gladstone Commercial GOOD is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Take-Two Interactive TTWO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Clover Health Investments CLOV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $799.46 million.

• Amphastar Pharmaceuticals AMPH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $126.37 million.

• Groupon GRPN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $156.42 million.

• Century Aluminum CENX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $642.07 million.

• ACCO Brands ACCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $484.59 million.

• Activision Blizzard ATVI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• Eastern Co EML is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• MeridianLink MLNK is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Red Violet RDVT is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-UEEarnings ScheduledEarnings