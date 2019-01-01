QQQ
Range
10.21 - 11.4
Vol / Avg.
63.8K/174.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.58 - 28.96
Mkt Cap
392.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11.4
P/E
-
EPS
-0.31
Shares
37.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Akoya Biosciences Inc is an an innovative life sciences technology company. It is delivering spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. It offers the most comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for high-parameter tissue analysis from discovery through clinical and translational research, enabling the development of more precise therapies for immuno-oncology and other drug development applications.

Earnings

Akoya Biosciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ: AKYA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Akoya Biosciences's (AKYA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ: AKYA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting AKYA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 89.57% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Akoya Biosciences (AKYA)?

A

The stock price for Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ: AKYA) is $10.55 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Akoya Biosciences.

Q

When is Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) reporting earnings?

A

Akoya Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Akoya Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) operate in?

A

Akoya Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.