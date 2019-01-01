|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ: AKYA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Akoya Biosciences’s space includes: Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO), Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY), Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS), IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL).
The latest price target for Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ: AKYA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting AKYA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 89.57% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ: AKYA) is $10.55 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Akoya Biosciences.
Akoya Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Akoya Biosciences.
Akoya Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.