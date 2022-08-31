On Wednesday, 238 companies achieved new lows for the year.
Noteworthy Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Verizon Communications VZ was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Palatin Technologies PTN.
- Palatin Technologies PTN's stock came under the most pressure, trading down 2551.06% to reach a new 52-week low.
- Highwoods Props HIW saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 0.0% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:
- Verizon Communications VZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $42.10 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.82%.
- Intel INTC stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.77. The stock was down 1.3% on the session.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD shares set a new 52-week low of $48.78. The stock traded down 0.91%.
- GSK GSK shares fell to $32.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.93%.
- Newmont NEM stock drifted down 0.94% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $41.27.
- Prudential PUK shares hit a yearly low of $21.07. The stock was down 0.59% on the session.
- Haleon HLN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.91. Shares traded down 0.9%.
- Garmin GRMN stock hit $88.63 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.86%.
- Polestar Automotive PSNY shares set a new 52-week low of $7.51. The stock traded down 1.04%.
- Wheaton Precious Metals WPM stock drifted down 0.1% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $30.39.
- Seagate Tech Hldgs STX stock hit a yearly low of $65.10. The stock was down 4.0% for the day.
- Stanley Black & Decker SWK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $87.74 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.04%.
- CNA Financial CNA shares set a new yearly low of $38.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.
- Qorvo QRVO shares fell to $89.64 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.1%.
- AMC Entertainment AMC stock hit $8.68 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.93%.
- Clarivate CLVT stock set a new 52-week low of $11.62 on Wednesday, moving down 2.06%.
- Organon OGN stock hit a yearly low of $28.42. The stock was down 0.61% for the day.
- Elanco Animal Health ELAN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.74. Shares traded down 1.43%.
- Arrow Electronics ARW shares set a new 52-week low of $104.20. The stock traded down 0.82%.
- Syneos Health SYNH stock hit a new 52-week low of $60.55. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.
- CAE CAE stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.37. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.
- Anglogold Ashanti AU stock set a new 52-week low of $13.45 on Wednesday, moving down 0.8%.
- Vornado Realty VNO shares were up 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.25.
- Sotera Health SHC stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.48. The stock was down 1.95% on the session.
- Euronet Worldwide EEFT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $89.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.82%.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $36.20. Shares traded down 1.12%.
- Cousins Props CUZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.13. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.
- Bright Horizons Family BFAM shares reached a new 52-week low of $68.19 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.67%.
- Grupo Aval Acciones AVAL shares fell to $2.97 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.66%.
- Rapid7 RPD stock hit $57.58 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.23%.
- B2Gold BTG shares were down 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.04.
- Highwoods Props HIW shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $30.67.
- Pan American Silver PAAS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.90 and moving down 0.57%.
- Mister Car Wash MCW stock hit $9.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.2%.
- Hanesbrands HBI stock drifted down 2.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.58.
- Semtech SMTC stock hit a new 52-week low of $45.57. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.
- Maravai LifeSciences MRVI shares moved down 0.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.40, drifting down 0.65%.
- Enovis ENOV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $50.69 and moving down 0.51%.
- Novavax NVAX stock set a new 52-week low of $33.53 on Wednesday, moving down 3.61%.
- JBG SMITH Properties JBGS shares moved up 0.75% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.95, drifting up 0.75%.
- TransAlta TAC shares set a new yearly low of $9.20 this morning. The stock was down 0.05% on the session.
- Cogent Comms Hldgs CCOI shares fell to $52.57 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.47%.
- Certara CERT shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.49 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.45%.
- Kennedy-Wilson Holdings KW stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $17.64. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
- Steven Madden SHOO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $29.59 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.27%.
- Hayward Holdings HAYW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.2%.
- Tronox Holdings TROX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.75 and moving down 1.52%.
- NuVasive NUVA stock hit a yearly low of $42.82. The stock was down 1.74% for the day.
- IHS Holding IHS shares moved down 3.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.65, drifting down 3.1%.
- CureVac CVAC shares hit a yearly low of $9.83. The stock was down 2.85% on the session.
- Helios Technologies HLIO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $54.60 and moving down 2.25%.
- American Assets Trust AAT stock drifted down 0.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $27.98.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co HMY shares set a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock traded down 2.94%.
- SolarWinds SWI shares fell to $9.11 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.62%.
- Knowles KN shares set a new yearly low of $15.14 this morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.
- Medifast MED stock hit a yearly low of $124.85. The stock was down 1.59% for the day.
- NexPoint Residential NXRT shares moved up 0.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $52.46, drifting up 0.11%.
- HNI HNI shares fell to $32.14 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.77%.
- Fulgent Genetics FLGT shares were down 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $43.40.
- Compass COMP shares were down 2.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.04.
- CI&T CINT shares fell to $8.54 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.29%.
- Cyxtera Technologies CYXT stock hit a yearly low of $6.10. The stock was down 3.62% for the day.
- Equinox Gold EQX shares hit a yearly low of $3.44. The stock was up 0.83% on the session.
- Himax Technologies HIMX shares set a new yearly low of $6.18 this morning. The stock was down 1.9% on the session.
- Proto Labs PRLB stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $38.25. Shares traded down 1.46%.
- CareDx CDNA shares were down 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.13.
- Brookline Bancorp BRKL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.54 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.59%.
- JELD-WEN Holding JELD shares set a new 52-week low of $11.39. The stock traded down 1.89%.
- Rackspace Tech RXT shares fell to $4.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.3%.
- Trinseo TSE stock drifted down 1.02% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.91.
- BrightView Holdings BV shares made a new 52-week low of $9.92 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.1% for the day.
- Pros Holdings PRO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.63 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.86%.
- Office Props IT OPI stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.79. The stock was up 0.41% on the session.
- Deluxe DLX shares fell to $19.69 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.6%.
- Standard Motor Products SMP stock set a new 52-week low of $36.87 on Wednesday, moving down 5.29%.
- Cerus CERS shares made a new 52-week low of $4.09 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.08% for the day.
- Tuya TUYA stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.26. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.
- Abercrombie & Fitch ANF stock drifted down 4.81% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.23.
- Arrival ARVL shares were down 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.11.
- Eventbrite EB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.05 and moving down 2.07%.
- Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO shares were down 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.69.
- CEVA CEVA shares moved down 2.22% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $29.02, drifting down 2.22%.
- Fortuna Silver Mines FSM shares moved down 0.86% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.25, drifting down 0.86%.
- SomaLogic SLGC stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.63. The stock was down 1.22% on the session.
- Domo DOMO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.55%.
- SmartRent SMRT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.15 and moving down 2.6%.
- Phibro Animal Health PAHC shares set a new yearly low of $14.80 this morning. The stock was down 4.0% on the session.
- Clarus CLAR shares fell to $15.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.06%.
- Iamgold IAG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.74%.
- Insteel Indus IIIN shares hit a yearly low of $28.94. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.
- ACCO Brands ACCO shares set a new 52-week low of $6.01. The stock traded down 0.57%.
- Tremor Intl TRMR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.55 and moving down 2.91%.
- Endeavour Silver EXK shares set a new yearly low of $2.86 this morning. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.
- 2U TWOU shares set a new 52-week low of $7.08. The stock traded down 1.93%.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor MX stock set a new 52-week low of $11.58 on Wednesday, moving down 2.03%.
- Pitney Bowes PBI shares set a new 52-week low of $2.92. The stock traded down 1.52%.
- Blackrock Enhanced Intl BGY shares set a new 52-week low of $4.86. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
- Industrial Logistics ILPT shares were down 2.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.65.
- Hyster-Yale Materials HY stock hit a new 52-week low of $29.21. The stock was down 2.74% on the session.
- Maverix Metals MMX stock drifted down 0.45% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.32.
- Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO shares set a new 52-week low of $3.66. The stock traded down 2.08%.
- Niu Technologies NIU stock drifted down 0.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.73.
- RMR Group RMR stock set a new 52-week low of $26.40 on Wednesday, moving up 0.58%.
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals EGRX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $32.98. Shares traded down 1.78%.
- Atlanticus Holdings ATLC shares were down 1.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $29.60.
- LendingTree TREE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.37 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.99%.
- Bluegreen Vacations BVH shares set a new yearly low of $21.08 this morning. The stock was down 0.75% on the session.
- Orthofix Medical OFIX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $19.82 and moving down 0.52%.
- Sema4 Holdings SMFR stock drifted down 4.76% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.00.
- Offerpad Solutions OPAD shares set a new yearly low of $1.51 this morning. The stock was down 2.24% on the session.
- Community Health Systems CYH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.71 and moving down 3.53%.
- Silver Crest Acquisition SLCR stock drifted down 4.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.96.
- Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH stock hit $8.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.97%.
- Diversified Healthcare DHC stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.49. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.
- Tutor Perini TPC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.87%.
- Jianzhi Education Tech JZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.55 on Wednesday morning, moving down 11.13%.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.22. The stock was down 3.62% on the session.
- Upland Software UPLD stock hit a yearly low of $10.14. The stock was down 4.32% for the day.
- Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares were down 10.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.62.
- Traeger COOK shares hit a yearly low of $2.56. The stock was down 4.26% on the session.
- Betterware de Mexico SAPI BWMX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.04 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.85%.
- Franklin Street Props FSP shares moved down 0.74% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.83, drifting down 0.74%.
- Universal Electronics UEIC shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.16 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.28%.
- Meta Materials MMAT shares fell to $0.76 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.62%.
- Nano Labs NA shares hit a yearly low of $5.01. The stock was up 0.96% on the session.
- Ouster OUST shares hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 2.43% on the session.
- Xos XOS stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.51. The stock was down 3.46% on the session.
- AEye LIDR shares set a new yearly low of $1.55 this morning. The stock was down 4.27% on the session.
- LL Flooring Holdings LL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.56%.
- Purple Innovation PRPL shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.81 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.58%.
- Cato CATO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.82. Shares traded down 2.7%.
- Fossil Group FOSL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.21 and moving down 3.85%.
- PFSweb PFSW shares made a new 52-week low of $9.44 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.04% for the day.
- Unifi UFI shares set a new yearly low of $11.36 this morning. The stock was down 1.04% on the session.
- Starbox Group Hldgs STBX shares fell to $4.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.48%.
- Doma Holdings DOMA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.60 and moving up 2.11%.
- TROOPS TROO stock hit a yearly low of $1.96. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
- TrueCar TRUE stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.17. The stock was down 0.68% on the session.
- SelectQuote SLQT shares were down 10.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.12.
- Quotient Technology QUOT stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.83. The stock was down 1.6% on the session.
- Oportun Financial OPRT shares set a new 52-week low of $5.26. The stock traded down 1.31%.
- eHealth EHTH stock hit $6.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.5%.
- Citi Trends CTRN shares made a new 52-week low of $19.13 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.73% for the day.
- USD Partners USDP shares moved up 0.41% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.79, drifting up 0.41%.
- Hempacco HPCO shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.18 on Wednesday morning, moving down 10.93%.
- Barnes & Noble Education BNED shares hit a yearly low of $1.90. The stock was up 14.21% on the session.
- Delta Apparel DLA stock drifted up 0.75% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.10.
- Caledonia Mining CMCL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.75 and moving down 1.97%.
- Vera Bradley VRA shares hit a yearly low of $3.98. The stock was down 10.22% on the session.
- XBiotech XBIT shares set a new yearly low of $4.01 this morning. The stock was down 1.69% on the session.
- Magic Empire Global MEGL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.40 and moving down 5.32%.
- GAN GAN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.28%.
- Express EXPR stock hit $1.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 20.31%.
- Lakeland Industries LAKE shares fell to $13.40 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.28%.
- ChromaDex CDXC stock hit a yearly low of $1.36. The stock was up 3.57% for the day.
- IO Biotech IOBT stock hit $3.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.61%.
- Kaleyra KLR shares hit a yearly low of $1.53. The stock was down 3.73% on the session.
- Unity Biotechnology UBX stock hit $0.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.0%.
- GoHealth GOCO stock hit $0.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.7%.
- Ventoux CCM Acquisition VTAQ shares made a new 52-week low of $9.55 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.85% for the day.
- Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.32. Shares traded down 0.74%.
- AMC Entertainment APE shares made a new 52-week low of $4.73 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.17% for the day.
- Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.01. The stock was down 3.82% on the session.
- Integra Resources ITRG stock hit a yearly low of $0.57. The stock was up 2.88% for the day.
- Neonode NEON shares made a new 52-week low of $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.51% for the day.
- Tessco Technologies TESS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.01 and moving down 1.76%.
- Vaccinex VCNX stock drifted down 0.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.89.
- Takung Art TKAT shares were down 3.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.53.
- Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.82. Shares traded up 1.97%.
- Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock set a new 52-week low of $1.38 on Wednesday, moving down 0.36%.
- Digital Ally DGLY shares were down 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.55.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP stock hit $0.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.05%.
- Forza X1 FRZA shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.11%.
- Cryptyde TYDE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.7%.
- Humanigen HGEN shares were down 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.22.
- First High-School Edu FHS shares fell to $0.60 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.74%.
- BiomX PHGE shares made a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.09% for the day.
- CohBar CWBR shares set a new yearly low of $0.15 this morning. The stock was down 3.92% on the session.
- RiceBran Tech RIBT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.32 and moving down 3.95%.
- Bruush Oral Care BRSH shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.65%.
- Navidea Biopharmaceutical NAVB shares set a new yearly low of $0.34 this morning. The stock was down 5.81% on the session.
- ContraFect CFRX shares moved down 1.88% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.25, drifting down 1.88%.
- E-Home Household Service EJH stock hit a yearly low of $0.20. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.
- Infobird Co IFBD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.67%.
- Rubicon Technology RBCN shares were down 14.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.18.
- Oblong OBLG shares set a new 52-week low of $0.25. The stock traded down 2.96%.
- Crown ElectroKinetics CRKN stock set a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Wednesday, moving down 14.04%.
- Palatin Technologies PTN shares were up 2551.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.36.
