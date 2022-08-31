On Wednesday, 238 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Noteworthy Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:

Verizon Communications VZ was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Palatin Technologies PTN .

. Palatin Technologies PTN 's stock came under the most pressure, trading down 2551.06% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock came under the most pressure, trading down 2551.06% to reach a new 52-week low. Highwoods Props HIW saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 0.0% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

Verizon Communications VZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $42.10 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.82%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $42.10 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.82%. Intel INTC stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.77. The stock was down 1.3% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.77. The stock was down 1.3% on the session. Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD shares set a new 52-week low of $48.78. The stock traded down 0.91%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $48.78. The stock traded down 0.91%. GSK GSK shares fell to $32.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.93%.

shares fell to $32.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.93%. Newmont NEM stock drifted down 0.94% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $41.27.

stock drifted down 0.94% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $41.27. Prudential PUK shares hit a yearly low of $21.07. The stock was down 0.59% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $21.07. The stock was down 0.59% on the session. Haleon HLN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.91. Shares traded down 0.9%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.91. Shares traded down 0.9%. Garmin GRMN stock hit $88.63 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.86%.

stock hit $88.63 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.86%. Polestar Automotive PSNY shares set a new 52-week low of $7.51. The stock traded down 1.04%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.51. The stock traded down 1.04%. Wheaton Precious Metals WPM stock drifted down 0.1% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $30.39.

stock drifted down 0.1% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $30.39. Seagate Tech Hldgs STX stock hit a yearly low of $65.10. The stock was down 4.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $65.10. The stock was down 4.0% for the day. Stanley Black & Decker SWK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $87.74 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.04%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $87.74 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.04%. CNA Financial CNA shares set a new yearly low of $38.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $38.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session. Qorvo QRVO shares fell to $89.64 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.1%.

shares fell to $89.64 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.1%. AMC Entertainment AMC stock hit $8.68 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.93%.

stock hit $8.68 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.93%. Clarivate CLVT stock set a new 52-week low of $11.62 on Wednesday, moving down 2.06%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.62 on Wednesday, moving down 2.06%. Organon OGN stock hit a yearly low of $28.42. The stock was down 0.61% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $28.42. The stock was down 0.61% for the day. Elanco Animal Health ELAN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.74. Shares traded down 1.43%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.74. Shares traded down 1.43%. Arrow Electronics ARW shares set a new 52-week low of $104.20. The stock traded down 0.82%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $104.20. The stock traded down 0.82%. Syneos Health SYNH stock hit a new 52-week low of $60.55. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $60.55. The stock was down 0.06% on the session. CAE CAE stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.37. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.37. The stock was down 0.36% on the session. Anglogold Ashanti AU stock set a new 52-week low of $13.45 on Wednesday, moving down 0.8%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.45 on Wednesday, moving down 0.8%. Vornado Realty VNO shares were up 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.25.

shares were up 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.25. Sotera Health SHC stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.48. The stock was down 1.95% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.48. The stock was down 1.95% on the session. Euronet Worldwide EEFT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $89.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.82%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $89.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.82%. ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $36.20. Shares traded down 1.12%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $36.20. Shares traded down 1.12%. Cousins Props CUZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.13. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.13. The stock was up 0.19% on the session. Bright Horizons Family BFAM shares reached a new 52-week low of $68.19 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.67%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $68.19 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.67%. Grupo Aval Acciones AVAL shares fell to $2.97 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.66%.

shares fell to $2.97 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.66%. Rapid7 RPD stock hit $57.58 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.23%.

stock hit $57.58 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.23%. B2Gold BTG shares were down 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.04.

shares were down 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.04. Highwoods Props HIW shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $30.67.

shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $30.67. Pan American Silver PAAS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.90 and moving down 0.57%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.90 and moving down 0.57%. Mister Car Wash MCW stock hit $9.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.2%.

stock hit $9.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.2%. Hanesbrands HBI stock drifted down 2.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.58.

stock drifted down 2.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.58. Semtech SMTC stock hit a new 52-week low of $45.57. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $45.57. The stock was down 2.35% on the session. Maravai LifeSciences MRVI shares moved down 0.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.40, drifting down 0.65%.

shares moved down 0.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.40, drifting down 0.65%. Enovis ENOV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $50.69 and moving down 0.51%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $50.69 and moving down 0.51%. Novavax NVAX stock set a new 52-week low of $33.53 on Wednesday, moving down 3.61%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $33.53 on Wednesday, moving down 3.61%. JBG SMITH Properties JBGS shares moved up 0.75% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.95, drifting up 0.75%.

shares moved up 0.75% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.95, drifting up 0.75%. TransAlta TAC shares set a new yearly low of $9.20 this morning. The stock was down 0.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.20 this morning. The stock was down 0.05% on the session. Cogent Comms Hldgs CCOI shares fell to $52.57 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.47%.

shares fell to $52.57 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.47%. Certara CERT shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.49 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.45%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.49 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.45%. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings KW stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $17.64. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $17.64. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). Steven Madden SHOO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $29.59 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.27%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $29.59 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.27%. Hayward Holdings HAYW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.2%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.2%. Tronox Holdings TROX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.75 and moving down 1.52%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.75 and moving down 1.52%. NuVasive NUVA stock hit a yearly low of $42.82. The stock was down 1.74% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $42.82. The stock was down 1.74% for the day. IHS Holding IHS shares moved down 3.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.65, drifting down 3.1%.

shares moved down 3.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.65, drifting down 3.1%. CureVac CVAC shares hit a yearly low of $9.83. The stock was down 2.85% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.83. The stock was down 2.85% on the session. Helios Technologies HLIO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $54.60 and moving down 2.25%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $54.60 and moving down 2.25%. American Assets Trust AAT stock drifted down 0.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $27.98.

stock drifted down 0.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $27.98. Harmony Gold Mining Co HMY shares set a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock traded down 2.94%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock traded down 2.94%. SolarWinds SWI shares fell to $9.11 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.62%.

shares fell to $9.11 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.62%. Knowles KN shares set a new yearly low of $15.14 this morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $15.14 this morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session. Medifast MED stock hit a yearly low of $124.85. The stock was down 1.59% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $124.85. The stock was down 1.59% for the day. NexPoint Residential NXRT shares moved up 0.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $52.46, drifting up 0.11%.

shares moved up 0.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $52.46, drifting up 0.11%. HNI HNI shares fell to $32.14 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.77%.

shares fell to $32.14 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.77%. Fulgent Genetics FLGT shares were down 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $43.40.

shares were down 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $43.40. Compass COMP shares were down 2.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.04.

shares were down 2.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.04. CI&T CINT shares fell to $8.54 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.29%.

shares fell to $8.54 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.29%. Cyxtera Technologies CYXT stock hit a yearly low of $6.10. The stock was down 3.62% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.10. The stock was down 3.62% for the day. Equinox Gold EQX shares hit a yearly low of $3.44. The stock was up 0.83% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.44. The stock was up 0.83% on the session. Himax Technologies HIMX shares set a new yearly low of $6.18 this morning. The stock was down 1.9% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.18 this morning. The stock was down 1.9% on the session. Proto Labs PRLB stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $38.25. Shares traded down 1.46%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $38.25. Shares traded down 1.46%. CareDx CDNA shares were down 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.13.

shares were down 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.13. Brookline Bancorp BRKL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.54 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.59%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.54 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.59%. JELD-WEN Holding JELD shares set a new 52-week low of $11.39. The stock traded down 1.89%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.39. The stock traded down 1.89%. Rackspace Tech RXT shares fell to $4.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.3%.

shares fell to $4.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.3%. Trinseo TSE stock drifted down 1.02% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.91.

stock drifted down 1.02% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.91. BrightView Holdings BV shares made a new 52-week low of $9.92 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.1% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.92 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.1% for the day. Pros Holdings PRO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.63 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.86%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.63 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.86%. Office Props IT OPI stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.79. The stock was up 0.41% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.79. The stock was up 0.41% on the session. Deluxe DLX shares fell to $19.69 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.6%.

shares fell to $19.69 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.6%. Standard Motor Products SMP stock set a new 52-week low of $36.87 on Wednesday, moving down 5.29%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $36.87 on Wednesday, moving down 5.29%. Cerus CERS shares made a new 52-week low of $4.09 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.08% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.09 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.08% for the day. Tuya TUYA stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.26. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.26. The stock was down 1.15% on the session. Abercrombie & Fitch ANF stock drifted down 4.81% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.23.

stock drifted down 4.81% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.23. Arrival ARVL shares were down 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.11.

shares were down 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.11. Eventbrite EB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.05 and moving down 2.07%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.05 and moving down 2.07%. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO shares were down 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.69.

shares were down 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.69. CEVA CEVA shares moved down 2.22% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $29.02, drifting down 2.22%.

shares moved down 2.22% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $29.02, drifting down 2.22%. Fortuna Silver Mines FSM shares moved down 0.86% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.25, drifting down 0.86%.

shares moved down 0.86% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.25, drifting down 0.86%. SomaLogic SLGC stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.63. The stock was down 1.22% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.63. The stock was down 1.22% on the session. Domo DOMO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.55%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.55%. SmartRent SMRT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.15 and moving down 2.6%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.15 and moving down 2.6%. Phibro Animal Health PAHC shares set a new yearly low of $14.80 this morning. The stock was down 4.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $14.80 this morning. The stock was down 4.0% on the session. Clarus CLAR shares fell to $15.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.06%.

shares fell to $15.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.06%. Iamgold IAG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.74%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.74%. Insteel Indus IIIN shares hit a yearly low of $28.94. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $28.94. The stock was down 0.74% on the session. ACCO Brands ACCO shares set a new 52-week low of $6.01. The stock traded down 0.57%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.01. The stock traded down 0.57%. Tremor Intl TRMR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.55 and moving down 2.91%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.55 and moving down 2.91%. Endeavour Silver EXK shares set a new yearly low of $2.86 this morning. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.86 this morning. The stock was down 0.84% on the session. 2U TWOU shares set a new 52-week low of $7.08. The stock traded down 1.93%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.08. The stock traded down 1.93%. MagnaChip Semiconductor MX stock set a new 52-week low of $11.58 on Wednesday, moving down 2.03%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.58 on Wednesday, moving down 2.03%. Pitney Bowes PBI shares set a new 52-week low of $2.92. The stock traded down 1.52%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.92. The stock traded down 1.52%. Blackrock Enhanced Intl BGY shares set a new 52-week low of $4.86. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.86. The stock traded 0.0% (flat). Industrial Logistics ILPT shares were down 2.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.65.

shares were down 2.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.65. Hyster-Yale Materials HY stock hit a new 52-week low of $29.21. The stock was down 2.74% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $29.21. The stock was down 2.74% on the session. Maverix Metals MMX stock drifted down 0.45% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.32.

stock drifted down 0.45% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.32. Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO shares set a new 52-week low of $3.66. The stock traded down 2.08%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.66. The stock traded down 2.08%. Niu Technologies NIU stock drifted down 0.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.73.

stock drifted down 0.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.73. RMR Group RMR stock set a new 52-week low of $26.40 on Wednesday, moving up 0.58%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $26.40 on Wednesday, moving up 0.58%. Eagle Pharmaceuticals EGRX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $32.98. Shares traded down 1.78%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $32.98. Shares traded down 1.78%. Atlanticus Holdings ATLC shares were down 1.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $29.60.

shares were down 1.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $29.60. LendingTree TREE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.37 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.99%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.37 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.99%. Bluegreen Vacations BVH shares set a new yearly low of $21.08 this morning. The stock was down 0.75% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $21.08 this morning. The stock was down 0.75% on the session. Orthofix Medical OFIX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $19.82 and moving down 0.52%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $19.82 and moving down 0.52%. Sema4 Holdings SMFR stock drifted down 4.76% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.00.

stock drifted down 4.76% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.00. Offerpad Solutions OPAD shares set a new yearly low of $1.51 this morning. The stock was down 2.24% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.51 this morning. The stock was down 2.24% on the session. Community Health Systems CYH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.71 and moving down 3.53%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.71 and moving down 3.53%. Silver Crest Acquisition SLCR stock drifted down 4.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.96.

stock drifted down 4.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.96. Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH stock hit $8.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.97%.

stock hit $8.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.97%. Diversified Healthcare DHC stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.49. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.49. The stock was down 0.06% on the session. Tutor Perini TPC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.87%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.87%. Jianzhi Education Tech JZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.55 on Wednesday morning, moving down 11.13%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.55 on Wednesday morning, moving down 11.13%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.22. The stock was down 3.62% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.22. The stock was down 3.62% on the session. Upland Software UPLD stock hit a yearly low of $10.14. The stock was down 4.32% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.14. The stock was down 4.32% for the day. Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares were down 10.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.62.

shares were down 10.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.62. Traeger COOK shares hit a yearly low of $2.56. The stock was down 4.26% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.56. The stock was down 4.26% on the session. Betterware de Mexico SAPI BWMX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.04 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.85%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.04 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.85%. Franklin Street Props FSP shares moved down 0.74% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.83, drifting down 0.74%.

shares moved down 0.74% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.83, drifting down 0.74%. Universal Electronics UEIC shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.16 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.28%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.16 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.28%. Meta Materials MMAT shares fell to $0.76 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.62%.

shares fell to $0.76 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.62%. Nano Labs NA shares hit a yearly low of $5.01. The stock was up 0.96% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.01. The stock was up 0.96% on the session. Ouster OUST shares hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 2.43% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 2.43% on the session. Xos XOS stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.51. The stock was down 3.46% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.51. The stock was down 3.46% on the session. AEye LIDR shares set a new yearly low of $1.55 this morning. The stock was down 4.27% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.55 this morning. The stock was down 4.27% on the session. LL Flooring Holdings LL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.56%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.56%. Purple Innovation PRPL shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.81 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.58%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.81 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.58%. Cato CATO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.82. Shares traded down 2.7%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.82. Shares traded down 2.7%. Fossil Group FOSL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.21 and moving down 3.85%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.21 and moving down 3.85%. PFSweb PFSW shares made a new 52-week low of $9.44 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.04% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.44 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.04% for the day. Unifi UFI shares set a new yearly low of $11.36 this morning. The stock was down 1.04% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.36 this morning. The stock was down 1.04% on the session. Starbox Group Hldgs STBX shares fell to $4.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.48%.

shares fell to $4.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.48%. Doma Holdings DOMA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.60 and moving up 2.11%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.60 and moving up 2.11%. TROOPS TROO stock hit a yearly low of $1.96. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.96. The stock was down 0.5% for the day. TrueCar TRUE stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.17. The stock was down 0.68% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.17. The stock was down 0.68% on the session. SelectQuote SLQT shares were down 10.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.12.

shares were down 10.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.12. Quotient Technology QUOT stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.83. The stock was down 1.6% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.83. The stock was down 1.6% on the session. Oportun Financial OPRT shares set a new 52-week low of $5.26. The stock traded down 1.31%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.26. The stock traded down 1.31%. eHealth EHTH stock hit $6.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.5%.

stock hit $6.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.5%. Citi Trends CTRN shares made a new 52-week low of $19.13 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.73% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $19.13 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.73% for the day. USD Partners USDP shares moved up 0.41% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.79, drifting up 0.41%.

shares moved up 0.41% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.79, drifting up 0.41%. Hempacco HPCO shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.18 on Wednesday morning, moving down 10.93%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.18 on Wednesday morning, moving down 10.93%. Barnes & Noble Education BNED shares hit a yearly low of $1.90. The stock was up 14.21% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.90. The stock was up 14.21% on the session. Delta Apparel DLA stock drifted up 0.75% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.10.

stock drifted up 0.75% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.10. Caledonia Mining CMCL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.75 and moving down 1.97%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.75 and moving down 1.97%. Vera Bradley VRA shares hit a yearly low of $3.98. The stock was down 10.22% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.98. The stock was down 10.22% on the session. XBiotech XBIT shares set a new yearly low of $4.01 this morning. The stock was down 1.69% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.01 this morning. The stock was down 1.69% on the session. Magic Empire Global MEGL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.40 and moving down 5.32%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.40 and moving down 5.32%. GAN GAN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.28%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.28%. Express EXPR stock hit $1.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 20.31%.

stock hit $1.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 20.31%. Lakeland Industries LAKE shares fell to $13.40 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.28%.

shares fell to $13.40 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.28%. ChromaDex CDXC stock hit a yearly low of $1.36. The stock was up 3.57% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.36. The stock was up 3.57% for the day. IO Biotech IOBT stock hit $3.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.61%.

stock hit $3.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.61%. Kaleyra KLR shares hit a yearly low of $1.53. The stock was down 3.73% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.53. The stock was down 3.73% on the session. Unity Biotechnology UBX stock hit $0.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.0%.

stock hit $0.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.0%. GoHealth GOCO stock hit $0.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.7%.

stock hit $0.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.7%. Ventoux CCM Acquisition VTAQ shares made a new 52-week low of $9.55 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.85% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.55 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.85% for the day. Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.32. Shares traded down 0.74%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.32. Shares traded down 0.74%. AMC Entertainment APE shares made a new 52-week low of $4.73 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.17% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.73 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.17% for the day. Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.01. The stock was down 3.82% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.01. The stock was down 3.82% on the session. Integra Resources ITRG stock hit a yearly low of $0.57. The stock was up 2.88% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.57. The stock was up 2.88% for the day. Neonode NEON shares made a new 52-week low of $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.51% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.51% for the day. Tessco Technologies TESS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.01 and moving down 1.76%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.01 and moving down 1.76%. Vaccinex VCNX stock drifted down 0.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.89.

stock drifted down 0.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.89. Takung Art TKAT shares were down 3.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.53.

shares were down 3.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.53. Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.82. Shares traded up 1.97%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.82. Shares traded up 1.97%. Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock set a new 52-week low of $1.38 on Wednesday, moving down 0.36%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.38 on Wednesday, moving down 0.36%. Digital Ally DGLY shares were down 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.55.

shares were down 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.55. Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP stock hit $0.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.05%.

stock hit $0.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.05%. Forza X1 FRZA shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.11%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.11%. Cryptyde TYDE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.7%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.7%. Humanigen HGEN shares were down 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.22.

shares were down 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.22. First High-School Edu FHS shares fell to $0.60 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.74%.

shares fell to $0.60 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.74%. BiomX PHGE shares made a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.09% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.09% for the day. CohBar CWBR shares set a new yearly low of $0.15 this morning. The stock was down 3.92% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.15 this morning. The stock was down 3.92% on the session. RiceBran Tech RIBT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.32 and moving down 3.95%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.32 and moving down 3.95%. Bruush Oral Care BRSH shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.65%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.65%. Navidea Biopharmaceutical NAVB shares set a new yearly low of $0.34 this morning. The stock was down 5.81% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.34 this morning. The stock was down 5.81% on the session. ContraFect CFRX shares moved down 1.88% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.25, drifting down 1.88%.

shares moved down 1.88% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.25, drifting down 1.88%. E-Home Household Service EJH stock hit a yearly low of $0.20. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.20. The stock was up 1.19% for the day. Infobird Co IFBD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.67%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.67%. Rubicon Technology RBCN shares were down 14.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.18.

shares were down 14.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.18. Oblong OBLG shares set a new 52-week low of $0.25. The stock traded down 2.96%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.25. The stock traded down 2.96%. Crown ElectroKinetics CRKN stock set a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Wednesday, moving down 14.04%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Wednesday, moving down 14.04%. Palatin Technologies PTN shares were up 2551.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.36.

