Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday morning, 282 companies set new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) shares moved down 3.29% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $174.47, drifting down 3.29%.

