Range
1.34 - 1.46
Vol / Avg.
105.8K/449K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.92 - 4.55
Mkt Cap
20.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.41
P/E
-
Shares
14.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd provides online education and technology services in China. The services comprises of two aspects - Online vocational training and Virtual simulation experimental training. It covers a wide range of subjects, including mechanics, electronics, auto repair and construction. Majority of the revenues is generated from the People's Republic of China.

Earnings

H1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.000
REV11.852M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Skillful Craftsman Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Skillful Craftsman (EDTK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ: EDTK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Skillful Craftsman's (EDTK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Skillful Craftsman (EDTK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Skillful Craftsman

Q

Current Stock Price for Skillful Craftsman (EDTK)?

A

The stock price for Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ: EDTK) is $1.4 last updated Today at 8:39:56 PM.

Q

Does Skillful Craftsman (EDTK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Skillful Craftsman.

Q

When is Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) reporting earnings?

A

Skillful Craftsman’s $H1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on December 3, 2021.

Q

Is Skillful Craftsman (EDTK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Skillful Craftsman.

Q

What sector and industry does Skillful Craftsman (EDTK) operate in?

A

Skillful Craftsman is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.