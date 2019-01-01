QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Catalyst Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It mainly focuses on developing novel medicines to address serious medical conditions for individuals in need of treatment options. The company emphasizes product development efforts in the field of hemostasis and to develop valuable therapies for individuals with hemophilia. It is engaged in the clinical development of improved, next-generation subcutaneous prophylaxis using enhanced potency Factor VIIa and Factor IX variants.

Catalyst Biosciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ: CBIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Catalyst Biosciences's (CBIO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ: CBIO) was reported by Raymond James on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CBIO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)?

A

The stock price for Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ: CBIO) is $0.63 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Catalyst Biosciences.

Q

When is Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) reporting earnings?

A

Catalyst Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Catalyst Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) operate in?

A

Catalyst Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.