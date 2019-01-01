|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ: CBIO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Catalyst Biosciences’s space includes: Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN), BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX), Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX), Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) and CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR).
The latest price target for Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ: CBIO) was reported by Raymond James on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CBIO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ: CBIO) is $0.63 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Catalyst Biosciences.
Catalyst Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Catalyst Biosciences.
Catalyst Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.