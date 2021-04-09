 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2021 10:22am   Comments
During the morning session on Friday, 178 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB).
  • Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 41.86% to reach a new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares hit $254.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.
  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $318.61 with a daily change of up 1.05%.
  • Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.68 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.58%.
  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares were up 0.11% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $75.59 for a change of up 0.11%.
  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $286.15. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.
  • Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) shares were up 2.06% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $227.40 for a change of up 2.06%.
  • Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) shares broke to $198.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.16%.
  • BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $805.43.
  • 3M (NYSE:MMM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $198.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.32%.
  • Diageo (NYSE:DEO) stock made a new 52-week high of $175.58 Friday. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
  • Stryker (NYSE:SYK) stock set a new 52-week high of $253.06 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.1%.
  • U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $57.45 with a daily change of up 0.73%.
  • Infosys (NYSE:INFY) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.53 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.91%.
  • Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $93.14 on Friday morning, moving up 0.06%.
  • ABB (NYSE:ABB) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.93 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.92%.
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) stock set a new 52-week high of $125.70 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.26%.
  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $91.87. Shares traded up 0.86%.
  • Waste Management (NYSE:WM) shares were up 0.87% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $134.16 for a change of up 0.87%.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.83 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.53%.
  • RELX (NYSE:RELX) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.39 on Friday, moving up 0.38%.
  • Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) stock hit a yearly high price of $127.88. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.
  • Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.70 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.85%.
  • IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shares set a new yearly high of $206.82 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.
  • Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $114.75 on Friday morning, moving down 0.45%.
  • Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $114.54.
  • KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) shares were down 0.76% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.85.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $250.32. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session.
  • Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) shares set a new 52-week high of $133.34 on Friday, moving up 0.54%.
  • Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $154.73 with a daily change of up 0.69%.
  • Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $108.08. Shares traded up 0.82%.
  • Waters (NYSE:WAT) stock hit a yearly high price of $305.50. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
  • Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) stock set a new 52-week high of $80.17 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.39%.
  • L Brands (NYSE:LB) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.16 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.26%.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) shares were up 0.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $133.81.
  • Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) shares broke to $78.14 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%.
  • IDEX (NYSE:IEX) shares were up 0.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $217.97.
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) shares were up 0.17% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.58 for a change of up 0.17%.
  • Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) shares broke to $193.14 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.6%.
  • Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) shares hit a yearly high of $1,281.41. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.
  • James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $32.97. Shares traded up 1.68%.
  • Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) shares were up 1.98% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.28 for a change of up 1.98%.
  • Loews (NYSE:L) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.59. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.
  • WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) stock set a new 52-week high of $79.81 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.34%.
  • Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $99.44. Shares traded up 0.5%.
  • Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $38.59. Shares traded down 0.13%.
  • Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) shares were down 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $236.52.
  • Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) shares broke to $26.29 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.
  • Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) stock made a new 52-week high of $110.00 Friday. The stock was up 5.7% for the day.
  • Watsco (NYSE:WSO) stock set a new 52-week high of $275.66 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.62%.
  • Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) shares hit $27.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.52%.
  • AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.23 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.06%.
  • United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) shares hit a yearly high of $202.68. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.
  • Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) shares broke to $171.42 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.
  • SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.3%.
  • Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $29.06. Shares traded down 0.52%.
  • Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) shares broke to $115.40 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.06%.
  • Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares were up 0.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.40 for a change of up 0.16%.
  • Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $23.48 with a daily change of down 0.15%.
  • Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.96 Friday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
  • First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.72 Friday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.
  • SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.30 on Friday, moving up 0.03%.
  • EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $116.07. Shares traded up 0.53%.
  • Essent Gr (NYSE:ESNT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $49.84. Shares traded down 0.02%.
  • ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $104.00. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares broke to $32.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%.
  • Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $100.99. The stock traded down 0.26% on the session.
  • Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) shares set a new yearly high of $28.62 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.
  • Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $91.70. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.
  • Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $135.19. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.
  • Stantec (NYSE:STN) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.17 Friday. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
  • MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.26 with a daily change of up 0.25%.
  • PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $58.00. Shares traded up 0.22%.
  • Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) shares hit $19.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.02%.
  • CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares broke to $17.37 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.83%.
  • NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $67.09. Shares traded up 1.04%.
  • Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) shares hit $33.28 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.45%.
  • Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) shares hit $56.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.13%.
  • Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares were up 7.52% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.34.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares were up 0.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.54.
  • Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ:CSQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.30 on Friday morning, moving up 0.49%.
  • Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) shares broke to $78.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%.
  • Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $41.59. Shares traded up 0.02%.
  • Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.77 Friday. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.
  • TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.89.
  • FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) shares were up 0.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.15 for a change of up 0.67%.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares were up 1.88% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.35.
  • Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.71 on Friday morning, moving up 0.15%.
  • Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) shares hit a yearly high of $20.50. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.
  • Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares were up 4.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.43 for a change of up 4.69%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE:ETY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.14 with a daily change of up 0.15%.
  • Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) shares hit a yearly high of $28.62. The stock traded up 4.19% on the session.
  • EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE:EVT) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.73. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
  • Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $16.95. Shares traded up 0.18%.
  • COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.38 on Friday morning, moving up 0.07%.
  • BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $18.12. Shares traded up 0.11%.
  • BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares set a new yearly high of $9.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.
  • BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.40 on Friday morning, moving down 0.53%.
  • Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.35 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.02%.
  • Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE:USA) shares were up 0.64% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.88 for a change of up 0.64%.
  • Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.98. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
  • Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $56.73. Shares traded down 0.14%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) shares hit a yearly high of $19.76. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE:BXMX) shares set a new yearly high of $13.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session.
  • Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares broke to $28.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.38%.
  • Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares hit a yearly high of $14.35. The stock traded down 0.17% on the session.
  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) shares were up 1.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $68.00 for a change of up 1.63%.
  • Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE:BIF) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.07. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares hit $34.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.77%.
  • Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.86 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%.
  • Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares were up 22.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.70.
  • CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ:CHI) shares were up 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.21.
  • Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.72 Friday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
  • Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $68.95 with a daily change of up 5.06%.
  • Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) shares were down 1.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.98.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) shares were up 0.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.05.
  • Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (NYSE:JQC) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.64. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
  • Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.68%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) shares hit a yearly high of $11.91. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.
  • CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.78. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.
  • Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.74 Friday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
  • Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.20 on Friday, moving down 2.08%.
  • Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE:VTA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.56 on Friday morning, moving up 0.43%.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE:EOI) shares hit $17.47 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.3%.
  • Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) shares hit $10.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.9%.
  • Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ:CHW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.90. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.
  • Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE:AVK) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.45. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares were up 2.44% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.83 for a change of up 2.44%.
  • Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.85 Friday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
  • Blackstone / GSO (NYSE:BGB) shares broke to $13.42 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.04%.
  • Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.80 on Friday morning, moving up 2.96%.
  • New Senior Investment Gr (NYSE:SNR) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.68 on Friday, moving up 0.76%.
  • PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE:ISD) shares set a new yearly high of $15.89 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares set a new yearly high of $33.30 this morning. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.
  • Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $5.78 with a daily change of up 13.73%.
  • First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) shares hit $21.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.11%.
  • Blackrock Debt Strategies (NYSE:DSU) shares hit a yearly high of $11.09. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session.
  • TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $15.65. Shares traded up 0.39%.
  • Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $23.88 with a daily change of up 0.89%.
  • Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.98 Friday. The stock was up 2.12% for the day.
  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.52 on Friday morning, moving up 1.8%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.94. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
  • Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.68%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.10 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares were up 1.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.93.
  • First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) shares set a new yearly high of $19.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.52% on the session.
  • SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.15 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.41%.
  • Guggenheim Enhanced (NYSE:GPM) shares hit $7.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.62. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.
  • WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) shares were up 1.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.15.
  • Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.52. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.
  • Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.87 with a daily change of up 0.58%.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE:SPXX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.05. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.
  • Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE:PHD) shares set a new yearly high of $11.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.
  • Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE:BGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.68 on Friday, moving up 0.23%.
  • BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $3.84. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
  • HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) shares set a new yearly high of $19.69 this morning. The stock was up 1.08% on the session.
  • Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM) shares set a new yearly high of $13.48 this morning. The stock was up 1.13% on the session.
  • SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) shares set a new yearly high of $15.83 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.
  • Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) shares were up 41.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.00.
  • Apollo Senior Floating (NYSE:AFT) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.14 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%.
  • Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.65 Friday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
  • First Trust Dynamic (NYSE:FDEU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.04. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.
  • Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE:AIF) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.25. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
  • First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.55 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%.
  • RiverNorth/DoubleLine (NYSE:OPP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.43 with a daily change of up 2.52%.
  • Guggenheim Credit (NYSE:GGM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $21.50 with a daily change of up 0.34%.
  • SWK Holdings (NASDAQ:SWKH) shares hit a yearly high of $16.43. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.
  • Miller/Howard High Income (NYSE:HIE) shares broke to $9.90 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.61%.
  • Blackstone / GSO (NYSE:BGX) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.38 on Friday, moving down 0.21%.
  • Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) shares set a new yearly high of $2.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.27% on the session.
  • Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) shares set a new yearly high of $10.10 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.46 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.78%.
  • Citizens Community (NASDAQ:CZWI) shares hit a yearly high of $13.49. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.
  • Delaware Investments Div (NYSE:DDF) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.61 Friday. The stock was down 0.4% for the day.
  • Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) shares hit a yearly high of $4.70. The stock traded up 3.12% on the session.
  • MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.42. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.
  • MFS Special Value (NYSE:MFV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.1%.
  • Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) shares broke to $13.24 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.68%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!

 

