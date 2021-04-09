Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

During the morning session on Friday, 178 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:MSFT) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high. The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB).

(NASDAQ:CNNB). Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 41.86% to reach a new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares hit $254.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.

(NASDAQ:MSFT) shares hit $254.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $318.61 with a daily change of up 1.05%.

(NYSE:HD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $318.61 with a daily change of up 1.05%. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.68 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.58%.

(NASDAQ:INTC) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.68 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.58%. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares were up 0.11% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $75.59 for a change of up 0.11%.

(NYSE:ORCL) shares were up 0.11% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $75.59 for a change of up 0.11%. Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $286.15. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.

(NYSE:ACN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $286.15. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session. Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) shares were up 2.06% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $227.40 for a change of up 2.06%.

(NYSE:HON) shares were up 2.06% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $227.40 for a change of up 2.06%. Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) shares broke to $198.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.16%.

(NYSE:LOW) shares broke to $198.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.16%. BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $805.43.

(NYSE:BLK) shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $805.43. 3M (NYSE:MMM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $198.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.32%.

(NYSE:MMM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $198.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.32%. Diageo (NYSE:DEO) stock made a new 52-week high of $175.58 Friday. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.

(NYSE:DEO) stock made a new 52-week high of $175.58 Friday. The stock was up 0.15% for the day. Stryker (NYSE:SYK) stock set a new 52-week high of $253.06 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.1%.

(NYSE:SYK) stock set a new 52-week high of $253.06 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.1%. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $57.45 with a daily change of up 0.73%.

(NYSE:USB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $57.45 with a daily change of up 0.73%. Infosys (NYSE:INFY) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.53 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.91%.

(NYSE:INFY) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.53 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.91%. Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $93.14 on Friday morning, moving up 0.06%.

(NYSE:DELL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $93.14 on Friday morning, moving up 0.06%. ABB (NYSE:ABB) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.93 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.92%.

(NYSE:ABB) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.93 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.92%. Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) stock set a new 52-week high of $125.70 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.26%.

(NYSE:MMC) stock set a new 52-week high of $125.70 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.26%. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $91.87. Shares traded up 0.86%.

(NYSE:BMO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $91.87. Shares traded up 0.86%. Waste Management (NYSE:WM) shares were up 0.87% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $134.16 for a change of up 0.87%.

(NYSE:WM) shares were up 0.87% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $134.16 for a change of up 0.87%. Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.83 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.53%.

(NYSE:BX) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.83 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.53%. RELX (NYSE:RELX) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.39 on Friday, moving up 0.38%.

(NYSE:RELX) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.39 on Friday, moving up 0.38%. Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) stock hit a yearly high price of $127.88. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ROST) stock hit a yearly high price of $127.88. The stock was down 0.09% for the day. Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.70 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.85%.

(NYSE:BK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.70 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.85%. IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shares set a new yearly high of $206.82 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.

(NYSE:IQV) shares set a new yearly high of $206.82 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session. Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $114.75 on Friday morning, moving down 0.45%.

(NYSE:YUM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $114.75 on Friday morning, moving down 0.45%. Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $114.54.

(NYSE:WCN) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $114.54. KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) shares were down 0.76% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.85.

(NYSE:KKR) shares were down 0.76% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.85. Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $250.32. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ODFL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $250.32. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session. Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) shares set a new 52-week high of $133.34 on Friday, moving up 0.54%.

(NYSE:AJG) shares set a new 52-week high of $133.34 on Friday, moving up 0.54%. Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $154.73 with a daily change of up 0.69%.

(NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $154.73 with a daily change of up 0.69%. Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $108.08. Shares traded up 0.82%.

(NASDAQ:NTRS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $108.08. Shares traded up 0.82%. Waters (NYSE:WAT) stock hit a yearly high price of $305.50. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.

(NYSE:WAT) stock hit a yearly high price of $305.50. The stock was up 0.28% for the day. Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) stock set a new 52-week high of $80.17 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.39%.

(NASDAQ:STX) stock set a new 52-week high of $80.17 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.39%. L Brands (NYSE:LB) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.16 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.26%.

(NYSE:LB) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.16 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.26%. Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) shares were up 0.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $133.81.

(NYSE:J) shares were up 0.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $133.81. Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) shares broke to $78.14 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%.

(NYSE:OMC) shares broke to $78.14 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%. IDEX (NYSE:IEX) shares were up 0.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $217.97.

(NYSE:IEX) shares were up 0.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $217.97. Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) shares were up 0.17% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.58 for a change of up 0.17%.

(NASDAQ:ACGL) shares were up 0.17% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.58 for a change of up 0.17%. Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) shares broke to $193.14 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.6%.

(NYSE:AVY) shares broke to $193.14 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.6%. Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) shares hit a yearly high of $1,281.41. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.

(NYSE:SAM) shares hit a yearly high of $1,281.41. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session. James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $32.97. Shares traded up 1.68%.

(NYSE:JHX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $32.97. Shares traded up 1.68%. Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) shares were up 1.98% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.28 for a change of up 1.98%.

(NYSE:CCK) shares were up 1.98% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.28 for a change of up 1.98%. Loews (NYSE:L) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.59. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.

(NYSE:L) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.59. The stock was up 0.18% for the day. WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) stock set a new 52-week high of $79.81 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.34%.

(NYSE:WRB) stock set a new 52-week high of $79.81 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.34%. Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $99.44. Shares traded up 0.5%.

(NYSE:FBHS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $99.44. Shares traded up 0.5%. Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $38.59. Shares traded down 0.13%.

(NASDAQ:CG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $38.59. Shares traded down 0.13%. Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) shares were down 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $236.52.

(NYSE:SNA) shares were down 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $236.52. Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) shares broke to $26.29 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.

(NYSE:IVZ) shares broke to $26.29 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%. Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) stock made a new 52-week high of $110.00 Friday. The stock was up 5.7% for the day.

(NYSE:FND) stock made a new 52-week high of $110.00 Friday. The stock was up 5.7% for the day. Watsco (NYSE:WSO) stock set a new 52-week high of $275.66 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.62%.

(NYSE:WSO) stock set a new 52-week high of $275.66 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.62%. Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) shares hit $27.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.52%.

(NYSE:LEVI) shares hit $27.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.52%. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.23 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.06%.

(NASDAQ:AGNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.23 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.06%. United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) shares hit a yearly high of $202.68. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.

(NASDAQ:UTHR) shares hit a yearly high of $202.68. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session. Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) shares broke to $171.42 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.

(NYSE:CSL) shares broke to $171.42 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%. SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.3%.

(NASDAQ:SEIC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.3%. Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $29.06. Shares traded down 0.52%.

(NYSE:SC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $29.06. Shares traded down 0.52%. Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) shares broke to $115.40 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.06%.

(NYSE:ARW) shares broke to $115.40 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.06%. Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares were up 0.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.40 for a change of up 0.16%.

(NASDAQ:ARCC) shares were up 0.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.40 for a change of up 0.16%. Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $23.48 with a daily change of down 0.15%.

(NYSE:ORI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $23.48 with a daily change of down 0.15%. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.96 Friday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.

(NYSE:LPX) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.96 Friday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day. First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.72 Friday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.

(NYSE:FAF) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.72 Friday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day. SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.30 on Friday, moving up 0.03%.

(NASDAQ:SLM) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.30 on Friday, moving up 0.03%. EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $116.07. Shares traded up 0.53%.

(NYSE:EME) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $116.07. Shares traded up 0.53%. Essent Gr (NYSE:ESNT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $49.84. Shares traded down 0.02%.

(NYSE:ESNT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $49.84. Shares traded down 0.02%. ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $104.00. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.

(NYSE:ASGN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $104.00. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session. American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares broke to $32.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%.

(NYSE:AEO) shares broke to $32.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%. Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $100.99. The stock traded down 0.26% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EXPO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $100.99. The stock traded down 0.26% on the session. Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) shares set a new yearly high of $28.62 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.

(NYSE:NOMD) shares set a new yearly high of $28.62 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session. Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $91.70. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NEOG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $91.70. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session. Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $135.19. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.

(NYSE:THG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $135.19. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session. Stantec (NYSE:STN) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.17 Friday. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.

(NYSE:STN) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.17 Friday. The stock was up 0.07% for the day. MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.26 with a daily change of up 0.25%.

(NYSE:MTG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.26 with a daily change of up 0.25%. PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $58.00. Shares traded up 0.22%.

(NASDAQ:PCH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $58.00. Shares traded up 0.22%. Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) shares hit $19.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.02%.

(NYSE:TRQ) shares hit $19.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.02%. CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares broke to $17.37 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.83%.

(NASDAQ:COMM) shares broke to $17.37 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.83%. NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $67.09. Shares traded up 1.04%.

(NASDAQ:NWE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $67.09. Shares traded up 1.04%. Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) shares hit $33.28 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.45%.

(NYSE:SUN) shares hit $33.28 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.45%. Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) shares hit $56.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.13%.

(NYSE:KTB) shares hit $56.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.13%. Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares were up 7.52% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.34.

(NASDAQ:ORGO) shares were up 7.52% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.34. Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares were up 0.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.54.

(NYSE:EXG) shares were up 0.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.54. Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ:CSQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.30 on Friday morning, moving up 0.49%.

(NASDAQ:CSQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.30 on Friday morning, moving up 0.49%. Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) shares broke to $78.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%.

(NYSE:FIX) shares broke to $78.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%. Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $41.59. Shares traded up 0.02%.

(NYSE:MAIN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $41.59. Shares traded up 0.02%. Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.77 Friday. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SGRY) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.77 Friday. The stock was down 1.28% for the day. TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.89.

(NYSE:TAC) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.89. FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) shares were up 0.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.15 for a change of up 0.67%.

(NYSE:FSK) shares were up 0.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.15 for a change of up 0.67%. Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares were up 1.88% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.35.

(NYSE:ANF) shares were up 1.88% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.35. Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.71 on Friday morning, moving up 0.15%.

(NYSE:GDV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.71 on Friday morning, moving up 0.15%. Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) shares hit a yearly high of $20.50. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.

(NYSE:GSBD) shares hit a yearly high of $20.50. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session. Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares were up 4.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.43 for a change of up 4.69%.

(NASDAQ:VUZI) shares were up 4.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.43 for a change of up 4.69%. Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE:ETY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.14 with a daily change of up 0.15%.

(NYSE:ETY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.14 with a daily change of up 0.15%. Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) shares hit a yearly high of $28.62. The stock traded up 4.19% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VCTR) shares hit a yearly high of $28.62. The stock traded up 4.19% on the session. EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE:EVT) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.73. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.

(NYSE:EVT) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.73. The stock was up 0.15% for the day. Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $16.95. Shares traded up 0.18%.

(NYSE:HTGC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $16.95. Shares traded up 0.18%. COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.38 on Friday morning, moving up 0.07%.

(NYSE:RQI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.38 on Friday morning, moving up 0.07%. BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $18.12. Shares traded up 0.11%.

(NYSE:BV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $18.12. Shares traded up 0.11%. BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares set a new yearly high of $9.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.

(NYSE:BDJ) shares set a new yearly high of $9.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session. BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.40 on Friday morning, moving down 0.53%.

(NYSE:BSIG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.40 on Friday morning, moving down 0.53%. Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.35 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.02%.

(NYSE:TY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.35 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.02%. Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE:USA) shares were up 0.64% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.88 for a change of up 0.64%.

(NYSE:USA) shares were up 0.64% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.88 for a change of up 0.64%. Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.98. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CMBM) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.98. The stock was up 0.08% for the day. Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $56.73. Shares traded down 0.14%.

(NYSE:STC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $56.73. Shares traded down 0.14%. Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) shares hit a yearly high of $19.76. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.

(NYSE:ETG) shares hit a yearly high of $19.76. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE:BXMX) shares set a new yearly high of $13.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session.

(NYSE:BXMX) shares set a new yearly high of $13.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session. Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares broke to $28.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.38%.

(NASDAQ:CARA) shares broke to $28.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.38%. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares hit a yearly high of $14.35. The stock traded down 0.17% on the session.

(NYSE:NFJ) shares hit a yearly high of $14.35. The stock traded down 0.17% on the session. Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) shares were up 1.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $68.00 for a change of up 1.63%.

(NASDAQ:OAS) shares were up 1.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $68.00 for a change of up 1.63%. Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE:BIF) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.07. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.

(NYSE:BIF) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.07. The stock was up 1.09% for the day. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares hit $34.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.77%.

(NASDAQ:IMOS) shares hit $34.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.77%. Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.86 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%.

(NASDAQ:CHY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.86 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%. Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares were up 22.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.70.

(NASDAQ:AFMD) shares were up 22.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.70. CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ:CHI) shares were up 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.21.

(NASDAQ:CHI) shares were up 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.21. Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.72 Friday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.

(NYSE:BCSF) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.72 Friday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day. Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $68.95 with a daily change of up 5.06%.

(NASDAQ:LOVE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $68.95 with a daily change of up 5.06%. Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) shares were down 1.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.98.

(NYSE:RFP) shares were down 1.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.98. CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) shares were up 0.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.05.

(NYSE:IGR) shares were up 0.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.05. Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (NYSE:JQC) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.64. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.

(NYSE:JQC) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.64. The stock was up 0.76% for the day. Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.68%.

(NYSE:WLKP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.68%. Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) shares hit a yearly high of $11.91. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.

(NYSE:BOE) shares hit a yearly high of $11.91. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session. CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.78. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.

(NYSE:CAPL) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.78. The stock was up 0.79% for the day. Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.74 Friday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.

(NYSE:VGM) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.74 Friday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day. Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.20 on Friday, moving down 2.08%.

(NASDAQ:BCYC) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.20 on Friday, moving down 2.08%. Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE:VTA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.56 on Friday morning, moving up 0.43%.

(NYSE:VTA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.56 on Friday morning, moving up 0.43%. Eaton Vance (NYSE:EOI) shares hit $17.47 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.3%.

(NYSE:EOI) shares hit $17.47 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.3%. Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) shares hit $10.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.9%.

(NYSE:BBDC) shares hit $10.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.9%. Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ:CHW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.90. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CHW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.90. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session. Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE:AVK) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.45. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

(NYSE:AVK) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.45. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares were up 2.44% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.83 for a change of up 2.44%.

(NASDAQ:TGLS) shares were up 2.44% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.83 for a change of up 2.44%. Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.85 Friday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.

(NYSE:BLW) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.85 Friday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day. Blackstone / GSO (NYSE:BGB) shares broke to $13.42 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.04%.

(NYSE:BGB) shares broke to $13.42 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.04%. Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.80 on Friday morning, moving up 2.96%.

(NYSE:NTST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.80 on Friday morning, moving up 2.96%. New Senior Investment Gr (NYSE:SNR) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.68 on Friday, moving up 0.76%.

(NYSE:SNR) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.68 on Friday, moving up 0.76%. PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE:ISD) shares set a new yearly high of $15.89 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.

(NYSE:ISD) shares set a new yearly high of $15.89 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session. Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares set a new yearly high of $33.30 this morning. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.

(NYSE:STK) shares set a new yearly high of $33.30 this morning. The stock was down 0.06% on the session. Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $5.78 with a daily change of up 13.73%.

(NASDAQ:FBIO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $5.78 with a daily change of up 13.73%. First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) shares hit $21.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.11%.

(NASDAQ:FLIC) shares hit $21.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.11%. Blackrock Debt Strategies (NYSE:DSU) shares hit a yearly high of $11.09. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session.

(NYSE:DSU) shares hit a yearly high of $11.09. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session. TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $15.65. Shares traded up 0.39%.

(NYSE:TPVG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $15.65. Shares traded up 0.39%. Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $23.88 with a daily change of up 0.89%.

(NASDAQ:CSWC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $23.88 with a daily change of up 0.89%. Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.98 Friday. The stock was up 2.12% for the day.

(NYSE:MCB) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.98 Friday. The stock was up 2.12% for the day. Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.52 on Friday morning, moving up 1.8%.

(NASDAQ:GAIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.52 on Friday morning, moving up 1.8%. Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.94. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.

(NYSE:ETO) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.94. The stock was up 0.76% for the day. Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.68%.

(NASDAQ:DGICB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.68%. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.10 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:ETB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.10 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat). Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares were up 1.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.93.

(NASDAQ:FDUS) shares were up 1.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.93. First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) shares set a new yearly high of $19.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.52% on the session.

(NYSE:FFA) shares set a new yearly high of $19.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.52% on the session. SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.15 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.41%.

(NASDAQ:SSSS) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.15 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.41%. Guggenheim Enhanced (NYSE:GPM) shares hit $7.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:GPM) shares hit $7.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat). Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.62. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.

(NASDAQ:GLAD) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.62. The stock was up 0.38% for the day. WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) shares were up 1.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.15.

(NASDAQ:WHF) shares were up 1.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.15. Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.52. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.

(NYSE:TYG) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.52. The stock was up 0.72% for the day. Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.87 with a daily change of up 0.58%.

(NASDAQ:HRZN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.87 with a daily change of up 0.58%. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE:SPXX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.05. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.

(NYSE:SPXX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.05. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session. Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE:PHD) shares set a new yearly high of $11.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.

(NYSE:PHD) shares set a new yearly high of $11.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session. Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE:BGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.68 on Friday, moving up 0.23%.

(NYSE:BGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.68 on Friday, moving up 0.23%. BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $3.84. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:BKCC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $3.84. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) shares set a new yearly high of $19.69 this morning. The stock was up 1.08% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HQI) shares set a new yearly high of $19.69 this morning. The stock was up 1.08% on the session. Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM) shares set a new yearly high of $13.48 this morning. The stock was up 1.13% on the session.

(NYSE:SCM) shares set a new yearly high of $13.48 this morning. The stock was up 1.13% on the session. SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) shares set a new yearly high of $15.83 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SUNS) shares set a new yearly high of $15.83 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session. Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) shares were up 41.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.00.

(NASDAQ:CELC) shares were up 41.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.00. Apollo Senior Floating (NYSE:AFT) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.14 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%.

(NYSE:AFT) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.14 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%. Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.65 Friday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MRCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.65 Friday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day. First Trust Dynamic (NYSE:FDEU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.04. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.

(NYSE:FDEU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.04. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session. Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE:AIF) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.25. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.

(NYSE:AIF) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.25. The stock was up 0.13% for the day. First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.55 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%.

(NYSE:FIF) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.55 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%. RiverNorth/DoubleLine (NYSE:OPP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.43 with a daily change of up 2.52%.

(NYSE:OPP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.43 with a daily change of up 2.52%. Guggenheim Credit (NYSE:GGM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $21.50 with a daily change of up 0.34%.

(NYSE:GGM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $21.50 with a daily change of up 0.34%. SWK Holdings (NASDAQ:SWKH) shares hit a yearly high of $16.43. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SWKH) shares hit a yearly high of $16.43. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session. Miller/Howard High Income (NYSE:HIE) shares broke to $9.90 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.61%.

(NYSE:HIE) shares broke to $9.90 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.61%. Blackstone / GSO (NYSE:BGX) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.38 on Friday, moving down 0.21%.

(NYSE:BGX) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.38 on Friday, moving down 0.21%. Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) shares set a new yearly high of $2.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.27% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PTMN) shares set a new yearly high of $2.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.27% on the session. Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) shares set a new yearly high of $10.10 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NYSE:GER) shares set a new yearly high of $10.10 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.46 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.78%.

(NASDAQ:GROW) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.46 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.78%. Citizens Community (NASDAQ:CZWI) shares hit a yearly high of $13.49. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CZWI) shares hit a yearly high of $13.49. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session. Delaware Investments Div (NYSE:DDF) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.61 Friday. The stock was down 0.4% for the day.

(NYSE:DDF) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.61 Friday. The stock was down 0.4% for the day. Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) shares hit a yearly high of $4.70. The stock traded up 3.12% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GIFI) shares hit a yearly high of $4.70. The stock traded up 3.12% on the session. MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.42. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.

(NYSE:MVO) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.42. The stock was up 0.86% for the day. MFS Special Value (NYSE:MFV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.1%.

(NYSE:MFV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.1%. Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) shares broke to $13.24 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.68%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!