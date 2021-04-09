Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
During the morning session on Friday, 178 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Noteworthy Points:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB).
- Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 41.86% to reach a new 52-week high.
During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares hit $254.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.
- Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $318.61 with a daily change of up 1.05%.
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.68 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.58%.
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares were up 0.11% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $75.59 for a change of up 0.11%.
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $286.15. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.
- Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) shares were up 2.06% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $227.40 for a change of up 2.06%.
- Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) shares broke to $198.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.16%.
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $805.43.
- 3M (NYSE:MMM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $198.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.32%.
- Diageo (NYSE:DEO) stock made a new 52-week high of $175.58 Friday. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) stock set a new 52-week high of $253.06 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.1%.
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $57.45 with a daily change of up 0.73%.
- Infosys (NYSE:INFY) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.53 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.91%.
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $93.14 on Friday morning, moving up 0.06%.
- ABB (NYSE:ABB) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.93 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.92%.
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) stock set a new 52-week high of $125.70 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.26%.
- Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $91.87. Shares traded up 0.86%.
- Waste Management (NYSE:WM) shares were up 0.87% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $134.16 for a change of up 0.87%.
- Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.83 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.53%.
- RELX (NYSE:RELX) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.39 on Friday, moving up 0.38%.
- Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) stock hit a yearly high price of $127.88. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.
- Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.70 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.85%.
- IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shares set a new yearly high of $206.82 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.
- Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $114.75 on Friday morning, moving down 0.45%.
- Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $114.54.
- KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) shares were down 0.76% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.85.
- Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $250.32. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session.
- Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) shares set a new 52-week high of $133.34 on Friday, moving up 0.54%.
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $154.73 with a daily change of up 0.69%.
- Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $108.08. Shares traded up 0.82%.
- Waters (NYSE:WAT) stock hit a yearly high price of $305.50. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
- Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) stock set a new 52-week high of $80.17 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.39%.
- L Brands (NYSE:LB) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.16 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.26%.
- Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) shares were up 0.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $133.81.
- Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) shares broke to $78.14 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%.
- IDEX (NYSE:IEX) shares were up 0.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $217.97.
- Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) shares were up 0.17% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.58 for a change of up 0.17%.
- Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) shares broke to $193.14 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.6%.
- Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) shares hit a yearly high of $1,281.41. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.
- James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $32.97. Shares traded up 1.68%.
- Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) shares were up 1.98% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.28 for a change of up 1.98%.
- Loews (NYSE:L) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.59. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.
- WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) stock set a new 52-week high of $79.81 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.34%.
- Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $99.44. Shares traded up 0.5%.
- Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $38.59. Shares traded down 0.13%.
- Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) shares were down 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $236.52.
- Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) shares broke to $26.29 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.
- Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) stock made a new 52-week high of $110.00 Friday. The stock was up 5.7% for the day.
- Watsco (NYSE:WSO) stock set a new 52-week high of $275.66 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.62%.
- Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) shares hit $27.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.52%.
- AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.23 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.06%.
- United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) shares hit a yearly high of $202.68. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.
- Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) shares broke to $171.42 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.
- SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.3%.
- Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $29.06. Shares traded down 0.52%.
- Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) shares broke to $115.40 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.06%.
- Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares were up 0.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.40 for a change of up 0.16%.
- Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $23.48 with a daily change of down 0.15%.
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.96 Friday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
- First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.72 Friday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.
- SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.30 on Friday, moving up 0.03%.
- EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $116.07. Shares traded up 0.53%.
- Essent Gr (NYSE:ESNT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $49.84. Shares traded down 0.02%.
- ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $104.00. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares broke to $32.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%.
- Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $100.99. The stock traded down 0.26% on the session.
- Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) shares set a new yearly high of $28.62 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.
- Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $91.70. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.
- Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $135.19. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.
- Stantec (NYSE:STN) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.17 Friday. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
- MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.26 with a daily change of up 0.25%.
- PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $58.00. Shares traded up 0.22%.
- Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) shares hit $19.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.02%.
- CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares broke to $17.37 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.83%.
- NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $67.09. Shares traded up 1.04%.
- Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) shares hit $33.28 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.45%.
- Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) shares hit $56.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.13%.
- Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares were up 7.52% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.34.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares were up 0.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.54.
- Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ:CSQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.30 on Friday morning, moving up 0.49%.
- Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) shares broke to $78.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%.
- Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $41.59. Shares traded up 0.02%.
- Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.77 Friday. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.
- TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.89.
- FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) shares were up 0.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.15 for a change of up 0.67%.
- Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares were up 1.88% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.35.
- Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.71 on Friday morning, moving up 0.15%.
- Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) shares hit a yearly high of $20.50. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares were up 4.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.43 for a change of up 4.69%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE:ETY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.14 with a daily change of up 0.15%.
- Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) shares hit a yearly high of $28.62. The stock traded up 4.19% on the session.
- EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE:EVT) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.73. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
- Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $16.95. Shares traded up 0.18%.
- COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.38 on Friday morning, moving up 0.07%.
- BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $18.12. Shares traded up 0.11%.
- BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares set a new yearly high of $9.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.
- BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.40 on Friday morning, moving down 0.53%.
- Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.35 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.02%.
- Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE:USA) shares were up 0.64% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.88 for a change of up 0.64%.
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.98. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
- Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $56.73. Shares traded down 0.14%.
- Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) shares hit a yearly high of $19.76. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.
- Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE:BXMX) shares set a new yearly high of $13.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session.
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares broke to $28.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.38%.
- Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares hit a yearly high of $14.35. The stock traded down 0.17% on the session.
- Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) shares were up 1.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $68.00 for a change of up 1.63%.
- Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE:BIF) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.07. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares hit $34.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.77%.
- Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.86 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%.
- Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares were up 22.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.70.
- CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ:CHI) shares were up 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.21.
- Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.72 Friday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
- Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $68.95 with a daily change of up 5.06%.
- Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) shares were down 1.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.98.
- CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) shares were up 0.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.05.
- Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (NYSE:JQC) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.64. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
- Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.68%.
- Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) shares hit a yearly high of $11.91. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.
- CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.78. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.
- Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.74 Friday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
- Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.20 on Friday, moving down 2.08%.
- Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE:VTA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.56 on Friday morning, moving up 0.43%.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE:EOI) shares hit $17.47 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.3%.
- Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) shares hit $10.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.9%.
- Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ:CHW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.90. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.
- Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE:AVK) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.45. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares were up 2.44% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.83 for a change of up 2.44%.
- Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.85 Friday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
- Blackstone / GSO (NYSE:BGB) shares broke to $13.42 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.04%.
- Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.80 on Friday morning, moving up 2.96%.
- New Senior Investment Gr (NYSE:SNR) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.68 on Friday, moving up 0.76%.
- PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE:ISD) shares set a new yearly high of $15.89 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.
- Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares set a new yearly high of $33.30 this morning. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $5.78 with a daily change of up 13.73%.
- First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) shares hit $21.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.11%.
- Blackrock Debt Strategies (NYSE:DSU) shares hit a yearly high of $11.09. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session.
- TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $15.65. Shares traded up 0.39%.
- Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $23.88 with a daily change of up 0.89%.
- Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.98 Friday. The stock was up 2.12% for the day.
- Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.52 on Friday morning, moving up 1.8%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.94. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
- Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.68%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.10 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).
- Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares were up 1.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.93.
- First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) shares set a new yearly high of $19.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.52% on the session.
- SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.15 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.41%.
- Guggenheim Enhanced (NYSE:GPM) shares hit $7.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.62. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.
- WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) shares were up 1.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.15.
- Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.52. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.
- Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.87 with a daily change of up 0.58%.
- Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE:SPXX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.05. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.
- Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE:PHD) shares set a new yearly high of $11.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.
- Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE:BGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.68 on Friday, moving up 0.23%.
- BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $3.84. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
- HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) shares set a new yearly high of $19.69 this morning. The stock was up 1.08% on the session.
- Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM) shares set a new yearly high of $13.48 this morning. The stock was up 1.13% on the session.
- SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) shares set a new yearly high of $15.83 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.
- Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) shares were up 41.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.00.
- Apollo Senior Floating (NYSE:AFT) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.14 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%.
- Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.65 Friday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
- First Trust Dynamic (NYSE:FDEU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.04. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.
- Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE:AIF) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.25. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
- First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.55 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%.
- RiverNorth/DoubleLine (NYSE:OPP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.43 with a daily change of up 2.52%.
- Guggenheim Credit (NYSE:GGM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $21.50 with a daily change of up 0.34%.
- SWK Holdings (NASDAQ:SWKH) shares hit a yearly high of $16.43. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.
- Miller/Howard High Income (NYSE:HIE) shares broke to $9.90 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.61%.
- Blackstone / GSO (NYSE:BGX) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.38 on Friday, moving down 0.21%.
- Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) shares set a new yearly high of $2.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.27% on the session.
- Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) shares set a new yearly high of $10.10 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.46 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.78%.
- Citizens Community (NASDAQ:CZWI) shares hit a yearly high of $13.49. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.
- Delaware Investments Div (NYSE:DDF) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.61 Friday. The stock was down 0.4% for the day.
- Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) shares hit a yearly high of $4.70. The stock traded up 3.12% on the session.
- MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.42. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.
- MFS Special Value (NYSE:MFV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.1%.
- Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) shares broke to $13.24 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.68%.
Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!
