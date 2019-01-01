QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First of Long Island Corp is a holding company which provides financial services. It offers services of saving account, current account, and capital gain accounts. The company also provides lending services, such as commercial and residential mortgage loans, industrial loans, small business credit scored loans and other credit facilities. In addition, the company provides account reconciliation services, ATM Banking, bill payment, cash management services, mobile banking, online banking, and payroll services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, and public bodies. Revenue earned by the company mainly consists of the interest on loans and investment securities, fees on deposit accounts and income from investment management.

First of Long Island Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First of Long Island (FLIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ: FLIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First of Long Island's (FLIC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First of Long Island (FLIC) stock?

A

The latest price target for First of Long Island (NASDAQ: FLIC) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting FLIC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -18.29% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First of Long Island (FLIC)?

A

The stock price for First of Long Island (NASDAQ: FLIC) is $22.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First of Long Island (FLIC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 4, 2022.

Q

When is First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) reporting earnings?

A

First of Long Island’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is First of Long Island (FLIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First of Long Island.

Q

What sector and industry does First of Long Island (FLIC) operate in?

A

First of Long Island is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.