Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2021 10:15am   Comments
On Wednesday morning, 198 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX:COHN) made the largest move up, trading up 152.87% to reach its 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday are the following:

  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.53 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.09%.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $82.94. Shares traded up 2.18%.
  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) shares hit $70.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.67%.
  • Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) shares were up 2.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $340.10.
  • General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares were up 2.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.45.
  • American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares were up 1.71% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $142.74.
  • Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $138.18. Shares traded up 2.3%.
  • Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) shares were up 0.52% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $66.76 for a change of up 0.52%.
  • ING Groep (NYSE:ING) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.71 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.9%.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $69.79 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.25% for the day.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) shares set a new yearly high of $69.68 this morning. The stock was up 1.35% on the session.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares were up 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $95.62.
  • Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) stock set a new 52-week high of $57.72 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%.
  • Barclays (NYSE:BCS) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.41. The stock was up 3.54% for the day.
  • DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock made a new 52-week high of $72.16 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.46% for the day.
  • Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares hit $39.88 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.64%.
  • Magna International (NYSE:MGA) shares were up 1.85% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $88.50.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares broke to $224.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.27%.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares were up 0.71% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.62.
  • Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $60.80. Shares traded up 5.35%.
  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) stock hit a yearly high price of $97.63. The stock was up 1.67% for the day.
  • Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) shares were down 0.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.06 for a change of down 0.48%.
  • Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $141.70 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.8%.
  • Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) shares broke to $23.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.49%.
  • Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.22 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%.
  • Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) shares were up 1.12% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $110.72 for a change of up 1.12%.
  • Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) stock hit a yearly high price of $73.04. The stock was up 2.02% for the day.
  • Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.78 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.68% for the day.
  • Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.27. The stock was up 2.14% for the day.
  • WPP (NYSE:WPP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $62.95 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.47%.
  • Cemex (NYSE:CX) shares were up 2.66% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.16 for a change of up 2.66%.
  • Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $213.24 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.28% for the day.
  • Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $32.71. Shares traded down 0.08%.
  • BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) shares set a new yearly high of $47.19 this morning. The stock was up 1.85% on the session.
  • Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.13 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.38%.
  • Bunge (NYSE:BG) shares broke to $79.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.14%.
  • Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares hit $23.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.26%.
  • Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares broke to $27.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.82%.
  • Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares hit a yearly high of $5.01. The stock traded up 2.99% on the session.
  • Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares were up 10.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.24.
  • Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) shares hit $24.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $244.40. Shares traded up 1.37%.
  • Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) shares hit $124.38 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.56%.
  • Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares were down 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.83.
  • Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) shares were up 2.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.18.
  • Voya Finl (NYSE:VOYA) shares set a new yearly high of $63.03 this morning. The stock was up 1.14% on the session.
  • Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) shares were up 1.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.60.
  • TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares set a new yearly high of $54.84 this morning. The stock was up 3.84% on the session.
  • Ternium (NYSE:TX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $37.83. Shares traded up 8.6%.
  • Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) shares set a new yearly high of $63.54 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.
  • Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.99. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.
  • Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) shares set a new yearly high of $25.36 this morning. The stock was up 2.22% on the session.
  • Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) shares set a new yearly high of $54.70 this morning. The stock was up 2.78% on the session.
  • Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $71.46. Shares traded up 2.36%.
  • Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) stock made a new 52-week high of $217.60 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.
  • Alcoa (NYSE:AA) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.18 Wednesday. The stock was up 7.24% for the day.
  • Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $56.86. Shares traded up 1.49%.
  • Evercore (NYSE:EVR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $127.43. Shares traded up 2.02%.
  • Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) shares hit $58.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.34%.
  • Crane (NYSE:CR) shares were up 1.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $88.83.
  • DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.89 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.9%.
  • Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares set a new 52-week high of $120.98 on Wednesday, moving up 1.8%.
  • Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $137.21 on Wednesday morning, moving up 17.1%.
  • Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.43%.
  • Avient (NYSE:AVNT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $48.68 with a daily change of up 7.15%.
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) shares were up 1.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.71.
  • Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.96 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.34%.
  • Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares broke to $61.59 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.42%.
  • Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) shares set a new 52-week high of $94.91 on Wednesday, moving up 0.27%.
  • Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.60 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.71%.
  • Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares set a new 52-week high of $160.68 on Wednesday, moving up 1.17%.
  • Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) shares were up 0.93% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.52 for a change of up 0.93%.
  • FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKR) shares set a new yearly high of $19.90 this morning. The stock was up 1.91% on the session.
  • Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) shares hit a yearly high of $34.49. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.
  • Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.82 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.32%.
  • Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.51. The stock was up 1.74% for the day.
  • Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) shares were up 3.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.40 for a change of up 3.23%.
  • Albany International (NYSE:AIN) shares hit a yearly high of $85.37. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.
  • SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) stock set a new 52-week high of $64.49 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.02%.
  • Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.19 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.53%.
  • Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) shares hit $22.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares set a new yearly high of $58.77 this morning. The stock was up 2.69% on the session.
  • Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.25 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.89%.
  • FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) shares were up 1.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.18.
  • Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) stock made a new 52-week high of $67.74 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.44% for the day.
  • Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) shares were up 1.4% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.15.
  • Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.25 on Wednesday, moving up 3.28%.
  • Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares were up 2.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.96.
  • iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.10. The stock traded up 1.27% on the session.
  • Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.47 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.18%.
  • Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) shares set a new yearly high of $29.99 this morning. The stock was up 2.31% on the session.
  • Heartland Financial (NASDAQ:HTLF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.74 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.08%.
  • Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) shares hit $82.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.78%.
  • Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE:NTB) shares set a new yearly high of $38.67 this morning. The stock was up 3.41% on the session.
  • Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) shares hit $13.78 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.25%.
  • HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) shares broke to $35.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.37%.
  • Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) shares broke to $23.72 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.77%.
  • EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) shares hit a yearly high of $85.72. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.
  • Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) shares set a new yearly high of $13.99 this morning. The stock was up 3.03% on the session.
  • Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares were up 2.26% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.32 for a change of up 2.26%.
  • E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) shares hit a yearly high of $20.66. The stock traded up 1.8% on the session.
  • BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $8.95. Shares traded down 0.15%.
  • ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.90. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.
  • Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.41% for the day.
  • Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.67 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.59%.
  • Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.20. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.
  • Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) shares broke to $17.79 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.88%.
  • Meredith (NYSE:MDP) shares were up 5.94% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.38 for a change of up 5.94%.
  • ITeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) shares were down 0.09% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.76 for a change of down 0.09%.
  • G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.13 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.85% for the day.
  • Ferro (NYSE:FOE) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.70 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.68%.
  • Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.53. The stock traded up 1.91% on the session.
  • WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) shares were up 1.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.07.
  • Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) stock set a new 52-week high of $81.70 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.28%.
  • BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $60.79 with a daily change of up 3.0%.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares were up 4.97% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.50 for a change of up 4.97%.
  • The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $21.61. Shares traded up 2.42%.
  • Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares hit a yearly high of $4.45. The stock traded up 7.09% on the session.
  • MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.30. The stock was down 3.76% for the day.
  • H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.33 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.05% for the day.
  • Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.75. The stock was down 1.46% for the day.
  • Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) shares hit $86.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.29%.
  • Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) shares hit $56.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.59%.
  • Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) shares hit $37.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.97%.
  • Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.47 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.21%.
  • Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) shares were up 1.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.85 for a change of up 1.13%.
  • Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) shares were up 1.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.96.
  • Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.40. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.
  • Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) shares broke to $34.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.33%.
  • Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) shares hit $17.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.27%.
  • Energy Fuels Inc Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX:UUUU) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.95 on Wednesday, moving up 3.11%.
  • BlackRock Resources (NYSE:BCX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.33 with a daily change of up 0.76%.
  • Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.62 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.65%.
  • Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.21. The stock traded up 1.47% on the session.
  • Circor International (NYSE:CIR) shares hit a yearly high of $40.15. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.
  • Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZON) shares were up 17.56% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.07 for a change of up 17.56%.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.61. The stock was up 12.72% for the day.
  • Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) shares hit $42.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.49%.
  • HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.68 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.45%.
  • Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN) shares were up 1.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.10.
  • TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) shares broke to $13.07 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.32%.
  • Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) shares hit $21.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.63%.
  • Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) shares set a new yearly high of $34.32 this morning. The stock was up 3.44% on the session.
  • John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $36.81. Shares traded up 0.78%.
  • Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.42. The stock traded up 3.55% on the session.
  • Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.88. The stock was up 1.24% for the day.
  • Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BXG) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.24 on Wednesday, moving up 1.77%.
  • Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) shares were up 21.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.45.
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) shares hit $69.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.19%.
  • Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.59 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.9%.
  • Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) shares broke to $18.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%.
  • Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) shares were up 6.85% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.26.
  • PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE:ISD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%.
  • Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.74. The stock traded up 5.39% on the session.
  • The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) shares set a new yearly high of $17.25 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.63 on Wednesday, moving up 0.22%.
  • PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) shares hit a yearly high of $12.18. The stock traded down 0.12% on the session.
  • Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) shares hit a yearly high of $30.65. The stock traded up 17.53% on the session.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $6.23. Shares traded up 6.4%.
  • icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.39. The stock traded up 3.99% on the session.
  • Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.08. Shares traded up 0.26%.
  • Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $21.73 with a daily change of up 2.42%.
  • Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) shares hit $23.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.13%.
  • Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) shares set a new 52-week high of $82.46 on Wednesday, moving up 4.38%.
  • HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.01%.
  • Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.74 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.87%.
  • Regional Management (NYSE:RM) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.80. The stock was up 1.48% for the day.
  • Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares were up 1.82% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.89.
  • Southern National Bancorp (NASDAQ:SONA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.98. Shares traded up 1.04%.
  • Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) shares set a new yearly high of $4.03 this morning. The stock was up 3.76% on the session.
  • Adams Natural Resources (NYSE:PEO) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.60 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
  • Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $10.04. Shares traded up 1.73%.
  • Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) shares were up 5.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.25.
  • Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE:CEM) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.95 on Wednesday, moving up 1.14%.
  • KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.14 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 74.97%.
  • WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.07. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.
  • Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) shares were up 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.91.
  • Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) shares were up 3.73% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.81.
  • Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) shares set a new yearly high of $6.07 this morning. The stock was up 3.13% on the session.
  • ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.22. The stock traded down 0.06% on the session.
  • Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.84. Shares traded up 0.59%.
  • Orrstown Finl Servs (NASDAQ:ORRF) shares hit a yearly high of $20.45. The stock traded up 2.12% on the session.
  • Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares hit $3.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.81%.
  • HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) shares set a new yearly high of $16.75 this morning. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.
  • Pacific Mercantile (NASDAQ:PMBC) shares were up 2.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.75.
  • Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) shares hit $7.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.58%.
  • Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.60. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE:CTR) shares set a new yearly high of $19.75 this morning. The stock was up 1.78% on the session.
  • USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.50 on Wednesday, moving up 4.16%.
  • Acme United Corporation. Common Stock (AMEX:ACU) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.02 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.62% for the day.
  • Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) shares were up 7.04% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.04.
  • The Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $38.99. Shares traded up 2.34%.
  • United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.75. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
  • 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.47. Shares traded up 40.89%.
  • Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX:COHN) shares were up 152.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.69.
  • Village Bank & Trust Finl (NASDAQ:VBFC) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.51 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.62%.
  • Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE:CEN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.18 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.28%.
  • Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) shares were up 1.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.70.

 

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

