Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
On Wednesday morning, 198 companies hit new 52-week highs.
Areas of Significance:
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX:COHN) made the largest move up, trading up 152.87% to reach its 52-week high.
The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday are the following:
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.53 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.09%.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $82.94. Shares traded up 2.18%.
- Citigroup (NYSE:C) shares hit $70.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.67%.
- Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) shares were up 2.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $340.10.
- General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares were up 2.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.45.
- American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares were up 1.71% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $142.74.
- Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $138.18. Shares traded up 2.3%.
- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) shares were up 0.52% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $66.76 for a change of up 0.52%.
- ING Groep (NYSE:ING) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.71 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.9%.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $69.79 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.25% for the day.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) shares set a new yearly high of $69.68 this morning. The stock was up 1.35% on the session.
- Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares were up 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $95.62.
- Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) stock set a new 52-week high of $57.72 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%.
- Barclays (NYSE:BCS) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.41. The stock was up 3.54% for the day.
- DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock made a new 52-week high of $72.16 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.46% for the day.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares hit $39.88 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.64%.
- Magna International (NYSE:MGA) shares were up 1.85% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $88.50.
- Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares broke to $224.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.27%.
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares were up 0.71% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.62.
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $60.80. Shares traded up 5.35%.
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) stock hit a yearly high price of $97.63. The stock was up 1.67% for the day.
- Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) shares were down 0.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.06 for a change of down 0.48%.
- Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $141.70 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.8%.
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) shares broke to $23.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.49%.
- Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.22 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%.
- Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) shares were up 1.12% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $110.72 for a change of up 1.12%.
- Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) stock hit a yearly high price of $73.04. The stock was up 2.02% for the day.
- Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.78 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.68% for the day.
- Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.27. The stock was up 2.14% for the day.
- WPP (NYSE:WPP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $62.95 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.47%.
- Cemex (NYSE:CX) shares were up 2.66% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.16 for a change of up 2.66%.
- Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $213.24 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.28% for the day.
- Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $32.71. Shares traded down 0.08%.
- BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) shares set a new yearly high of $47.19 this morning. The stock was up 1.85% on the session.
- Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.13 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.38%.
- Bunge (NYSE:BG) shares broke to $79.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.14%.
- Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares hit $23.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.26%.
- Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares broke to $27.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.82%.
- Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares hit a yearly high of $5.01. The stock traded up 2.99% on the session.
- Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares were up 10.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.24.
- Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) shares hit $24.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $244.40. Shares traded up 1.37%.
- Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) shares hit $124.38 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.56%.
- Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares were down 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.83.
- Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) shares were up 2.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.18.
- Voya Finl (NYSE:VOYA) shares set a new yearly high of $63.03 this morning. The stock was up 1.14% on the session.
- Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) shares were up 1.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.60.
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares set a new yearly high of $54.84 this morning. The stock was up 3.84% on the session.
- Ternium (NYSE:TX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $37.83. Shares traded up 8.6%.
- Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) shares set a new yearly high of $63.54 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.
- Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.99. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.
- Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) shares set a new yearly high of $25.36 this morning. The stock was up 2.22% on the session.
- Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) shares set a new yearly high of $54.70 this morning. The stock was up 2.78% on the session.
- Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $71.46. Shares traded up 2.36%.
- Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) stock made a new 52-week high of $217.60 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.
- Alcoa (NYSE:AA) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.18 Wednesday. The stock was up 7.24% for the day.
- Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $56.86. Shares traded up 1.49%.
- Evercore (NYSE:EVR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $127.43. Shares traded up 2.02%.
- Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) shares hit $58.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.34%.
- Crane (NYSE:CR) shares were up 1.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $88.83.
- DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.89 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.9%.
- Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares set a new 52-week high of $120.98 on Wednesday, moving up 1.8%.
- Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $137.21 on Wednesday morning, moving up 17.1%.
- Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.43%.
- Avient (NYSE:AVNT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $48.68 with a daily change of up 7.15%.
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) shares were up 1.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.71.
- Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.96 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.34%.
- Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares broke to $61.59 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.42%.
- Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) shares set a new 52-week high of $94.91 on Wednesday, moving up 0.27%.
- Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.60 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.71%.
- Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares set a new 52-week high of $160.68 on Wednesday, moving up 1.17%.
- Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) shares were up 0.93% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.52 for a change of up 0.93%.
- FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKR) shares set a new yearly high of $19.90 this morning. The stock was up 1.91% on the session.
- Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) shares hit a yearly high of $34.49. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.
- Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.82 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.32%.
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.51. The stock was up 1.74% for the day.
- Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) shares were up 3.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.40 for a change of up 3.23%.
- Albany International (NYSE:AIN) shares hit a yearly high of $85.37. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.
- SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) stock set a new 52-week high of $64.49 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.02%.
- Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.19 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.53%.
- Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) shares hit $22.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares set a new yearly high of $58.77 this morning. The stock was up 2.69% on the session.
- Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.25 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.89%.
- FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) shares were up 1.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.18.
- Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) stock made a new 52-week high of $67.74 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.44% for the day.
- Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) shares were up 1.4% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.15.
- Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.25 on Wednesday, moving up 3.28%.
- Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares were up 2.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.96.
- iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.10. The stock traded up 1.27% on the session.
- Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.47 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.18%.
- Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) shares set a new yearly high of $29.99 this morning. The stock was up 2.31% on the session.
- Heartland Financial (NASDAQ:HTLF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.74 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.08%.
- Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) shares hit $82.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.78%.
- Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE:NTB) shares set a new yearly high of $38.67 this morning. The stock was up 3.41% on the session.
- Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) shares hit $13.78 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.25%.
- HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) shares broke to $35.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.37%.
- Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) shares broke to $23.72 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.77%.
- EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) shares hit a yearly high of $85.72. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.
- Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) shares set a new yearly high of $13.99 this morning. The stock was up 3.03% on the session.
- Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares were up 2.26% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.32 for a change of up 2.26%.
- E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) shares hit a yearly high of $20.66. The stock traded up 1.8% on the session.
- BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $8.95. Shares traded down 0.15%.
- ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.90. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.
- Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.41% for the day.
- Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.67 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.59%.
- Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.20. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.
- Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) shares broke to $17.79 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.88%.
- Meredith (NYSE:MDP) shares were up 5.94% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.38 for a change of up 5.94%.
- ITeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) shares were down 0.09% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.76 for a change of down 0.09%.
- G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.13 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.85% for the day.
- Ferro (NYSE:FOE) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.70 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.68%.
- Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.53. The stock traded up 1.91% on the session.
- WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) shares were up 1.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.07.
- Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) stock set a new 52-week high of $81.70 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.28%.
- BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $60.79 with a daily change of up 3.0%.
- Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares were up 4.97% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.50 for a change of up 4.97%.
- The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $21.61. Shares traded up 2.42%.
- Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares hit a yearly high of $4.45. The stock traded up 7.09% on the session.
- MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.30. The stock was down 3.76% for the day.
- H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.33 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.05% for the day.
- Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.75. The stock was down 1.46% for the day.
- Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) shares hit $86.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.29%.
- Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) shares hit $56.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.59%.
- Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) shares hit $37.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.97%.
- Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.47 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.21%.
- Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) shares were up 1.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.85 for a change of up 1.13%.
- Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) shares were up 1.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.96.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.40. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.
- Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) shares broke to $34.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.33%.
- Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) shares hit $17.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.27%.
- Energy Fuels Inc Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX:UUUU) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.95 on Wednesday, moving up 3.11%.
- BlackRock Resources (NYSE:BCX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.33 with a daily change of up 0.76%.
- Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.62 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.65%.
- Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.21. The stock traded up 1.47% on the session.
- Circor International (NYSE:CIR) shares hit a yearly high of $40.15. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.
- Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZON) shares were up 17.56% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.07 for a change of up 17.56%.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.61. The stock was up 12.72% for the day.
- Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) shares hit $42.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.49%.
- HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.68 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.45%.
- Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN) shares were up 1.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.10.
- TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) shares broke to $13.07 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.32%.
- Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) shares hit $21.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.63%.
- Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) shares set a new yearly high of $34.32 this morning. The stock was up 3.44% on the session.
- John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $36.81. Shares traded up 0.78%.
- Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.42. The stock traded up 3.55% on the session.
- Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.88. The stock was up 1.24% for the day.
- Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BXG) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.24 on Wednesday, moving up 1.77%.
- Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) shares were up 21.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.45.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) shares hit $69.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.19%.
- Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.59 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.9%.
- Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) shares broke to $18.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%.
- Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) shares were up 6.85% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.26.
- PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE:ISD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%.
- Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.74. The stock traded up 5.39% on the session.
- The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) shares set a new yearly high of $17.25 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.63 on Wednesday, moving up 0.22%.
- PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) shares hit a yearly high of $12.18. The stock traded down 0.12% on the session.
- Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) shares hit a yearly high of $30.65. The stock traded up 17.53% on the session.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $6.23. Shares traded up 6.4%.
- icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.39. The stock traded up 3.99% on the session.
- Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.08. Shares traded up 0.26%.
- Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $21.73 with a daily change of up 2.42%.
- Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) shares hit $23.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.13%.
- Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) shares set a new 52-week high of $82.46 on Wednesday, moving up 4.38%.
- HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.01%.
- Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.74 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.87%.
- Regional Management (NYSE:RM) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.80. The stock was up 1.48% for the day.
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares were up 1.82% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.89.
- Southern National Bancorp (NASDAQ:SONA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.98. Shares traded up 1.04%.
- Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) shares set a new yearly high of $4.03 this morning. The stock was up 3.76% on the session.
- Adams Natural Resources (NYSE:PEO) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.60 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
- Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $10.04. Shares traded up 1.73%.
- Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) shares were up 5.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.25.
- Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE:CEM) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.95 on Wednesday, moving up 1.14%.
- KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.14 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 74.97%.
- WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.07. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.
- Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) shares were up 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.91.
- Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) shares were up 3.73% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.81.
- Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) shares set a new yearly high of $6.07 this morning. The stock was up 3.13% on the session.
- ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.22. The stock traded down 0.06% on the session.
- Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.84. Shares traded up 0.59%.
- Orrstown Finl Servs (NASDAQ:ORRF) shares hit a yearly high of $20.45. The stock traded up 2.12% on the session.
- Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares hit $3.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.81%.
- HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) shares set a new yearly high of $16.75 this morning. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.
- Pacific Mercantile (NASDAQ:PMBC) shares were up 2.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.75.
- Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) shares hit $7.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.58%.
- Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.60. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE:CTR) shares set a new yearly high of $19.75 this morning. The stock was up 1.78% on the session.
- USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.50 on Wednesday, moving up 4.16%.
- Acme United Corporation. Common Stock (AMEX:ACU) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.02 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.62% for the day.
- Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) shares were up 7.04% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.04.
- The Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $38.99. Shares traded up 2.34%.
- United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.75. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
- 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.47. Shares traded up 40.89%.
- Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX:COHN) shares were up 152.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.69.
- Village Bank & Trust Finl (NASDAQ:VBFC) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.51 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.62%.
- Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE:CEN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.18 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.28%.
- Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) shares were up 1.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.70.
Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.
