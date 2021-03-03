Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, 198 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday are the following:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.53 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.09%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.