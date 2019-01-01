|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-20
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.910
|REV
|10.214M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of The Intergroup (NASDAQ: INTG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in The Intergroup’s space includes: FRP Holdings (NASDAQ:FRPH), IRSA Inversiones y (NYSE:IRS), Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP), Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) and J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS).
There is no analysis for The Intergroup
The stock price for The Intergroup (NASDAQ: INTG) is $56.93 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for The Intergroup.
The Intergroup’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for The Intergroup.
The Intergroup is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.