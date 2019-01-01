The Intergroup Corp is a US-based company operating in the real estate sector. It is formed to buy, develop, operate, rehabilitate and dispose of real property of various types and descriptions, and to engage in such other related business and investment activities. The company operates through three segments namely Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations segment which generates the majority of the revenue covers the operation of the Hilton hotel and garage. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of the operation of multifamily rental properties whereas the Investment Transactions segment includes an investment of cash in marketable securities and other investments.