Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
The Intergroup Corp is a US-based company operating in the real estate sector. It is formed to buy, develop, operate, rehabilitate and dispose of real property of various types and descriptions, and to engage in such other related business and investment activities. The company operates through three segments namely Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations segment which generates the majority of the revenue covers the operation of the Hilton hotel and garage. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of the operation of multifamily rental properties whereas the Investment Transactions segment includes an investment of cash in marketable securities and other investments.

The Intergroup Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy The Intergroup (INTG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of The Intergroup (NASDAQ: INTG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are The Intergroup's (INTG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for The Intergroup (INTG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for The Intergroup

Q

Current Stock Price for The Intergroup (INTG)?

A

The stock price for The Intergroup (NASDAQ: INTG) is $56.93 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does The Intergroup (INTG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for The Intergroup.

Q

When is The Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG) reporting earnings?

A

The Intergroup’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.

Q

Is The Intergroup (INTG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for The Intergroup.

Q

What sector and industry does The Intergroup (INTG) operate in?

A

The Intergroup is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.