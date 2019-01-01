QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.1 - 16.65
Mkt Cap
72.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
82.21
EPS
-0.02
Shares
6.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 10:34AM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 4:01PM
Benzinga - May 17, 2021, 4:04PM
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 10:20AM
Benzinga - Mar 2, 2021, 4:35PM
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc acts as the mutual holding company reorganization of PyraMax Bank, FSB, to become the savings and loan holding company of PyraMax Bank, FSB. Its business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to-four family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (BCOW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ: BCOW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin's (BCOW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Q

What is the target price for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (BCOW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

Q

Current Stock Price for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (BCOW)?

A

The stock price for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ: BCOW) is $11.33 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (BCOW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Q

When is 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) reporting earnings?

A

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (BCOW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Q

What sector and industry does 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (BCOW) operate in?

A

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.