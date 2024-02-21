Earnings Scheduled For February 21, 2024

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 21, 2024 5:09 AM | 19 min read
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Gatos Silver GATO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $83.00 million.

• Wix.com WIX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $402.83 million.

• Rio Tinto RIO is expected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2023.

• Euroseas ESEA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.50 per share on revenue of $49.57 million.

• Bausch & Lomb BLCO is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Clean Harbors CLH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• Constellium CSTM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• Exelon EXC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $4.17 billion.

• Gildan Activewear GIL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Medical Properties Trust MPW is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ProPetro Holding PUMP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $359.44 million.

• Sprott SII is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $64.49 million.

• United Therapeutics UTHR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.19 per share on revenue of $575.87 million.

• Kimbell Royalty Partners KRP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $83.85 million.

• Target Hospitality TH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $23.36 million.

• Analog Devices ADI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.

• Avista AVA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $545.78 million.

• BrightSpire Capital BRSP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $29.56 million.

• HF Sinclair DINO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $8.05 billion.

• Theratechnologies THTX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $23.36 million.

• Travel+Leisure TNL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $943.11 million.

• Global E Online GLBE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $181.99 million.

• Garmin GRMN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $174.76 million.

• Materialise MTLS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $66.10 million.

• NiSource NI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• OGE Energy OGE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Pagaya Techs PGY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $222.40 million.

• Photronics PLAB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $220.00 million.

• PROG Holdings PRG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $564.03 million.

• Repligen RGEN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $155.39 million.

• Gibraltar Industries ROCK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $331.33 million.

• Shenandoah SHEN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $72.30 million.

• Gentherm THRM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $358.33 million.

• Unisys UIS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $535.27 million.

• Verisk Analytics VRSK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $672.19 million.

• Vertiv Hldgs VRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

• Wingstop WING is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $119.63 million.

• WalkMe WKME is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $67.58 million.

• Wolverine World Wide WWW is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $511.37 million.

• Expro Gr Hldgs XPRO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $382.91 million.

• Caesarstone CSTE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $125.07 million.

• Alight ALIT is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lanvin Gr Hldgs LANV is likely to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2023.

• Shutterstock SSTK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $224.00 million.

• Phinia PHIN is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• LivaNova LIVN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $287.39 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Ormat Technologies ORA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $239.71 million.

• John Hancock Finl Opps BTO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $678.86 million.

• B2Gold BTG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $501.42 million.

• Alamos Gold AGI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $354.01 million.

• Chord Energy CHRD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.97 per share on revenue of $868.68 million.

• Genco Shipping & Trading GNK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $71.98 million.

• Goosehead Insurance GSHD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $68.27 million.

• Haverty Furniture Cos HVT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $232.84 million.

• Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de KOF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $3.83 billion.

• Pan American Silver PAAS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $665.54 million.

• SenesTech SNES is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $380 thousand.

• Spok Holdings SPOK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $32.65 million.

• Trip.com Group TCOM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• Corporacion Inmobiliaria VTMX is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• APA APA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• Fidelity National Finl FNF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.

• Jack In The Box JACK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $481.56 million.

• Sunnova Energy Intl NOVA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $224.75 million.

• Nutrien NTR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $5.35 billion.

• NVIDIA NVDA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.53 per share on revenue of $20.24 billion.

• Arcus Biosciences RCUS is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.02 per share on revenue of $28.37 million.

• Range Resources RRC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $668.42 million.

• SJW Gr SJW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $161.00 million.

• St. Joe JOE is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Coca-Cola Consolidated COKE is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• F&G Annuities & Life FG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• ACV Auctions ACVA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $118.26 million.

• Avangrid AGR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion.

• AssetMark Financial Hldgs AMK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $137.34 million.

• AMERISAFE AMSF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $75.15 million.

• Ansys ANSS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.71 per share on revenue of $797.38 million.

• ATN International ATNI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $192.65 million.

• American States Water AWR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $132.00 million.

• Ballys BALY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $623.54 million.

• Bel Fuse BELFB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $151.90 million.

• Bel Fuse BELFA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $150.50 million.

• Broadstone Net Lease BNL is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Bridge Investment Group BRDG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $89.83 million.

• Dutch Bros BROS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $252.75 million.

• Cheesecake Factory CAKE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $878.04 million.

• Crescent Capital BDC CCAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $47.73 million.

• Cross Country Healthcare CCRN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $404.42 million.

• Consensus Cloud Solutions CCSI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $88.86 million.

• Coeur Mining CDE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $248.20 million.

• Century Aluminum CENX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $477.13 million.

• Churchill Downs CHDN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $553.68 million.

• Cannae Holdings CNNE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $138.27 million.

• Chesapeake Utilities CPK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $234.60 million.

• Carriage Servs CSV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $93.27 million.

• Camping World Holdings CWH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Genworth Finl GNW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Gladstone Commercial GOOD is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Herbalife HLF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $317.56 million.

• Host Hotels & Resorts HST is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Joby Aviation JOBY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.05 million.

• Jackson Finl JXN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.49 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Pebblebrook Hotel PEB is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Remitly Global RELY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $261.32 million.

• Rogers ROG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $220.00 million.

• SSR Mining SSRM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $434.60 million.

• Suncor Energy SU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $11.44 billion.

• Yunhong Green CTI YHGJ is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vimeo VMEO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $102.31 million.

• Ingevity NGVT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $332.30 million.

• DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $177.71 million.

• Encore Capital Gr ECPG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $330.72 million.

• Energy Recovery ERII is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $63.57 million.

• Etsy ETSY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $827.99 million.

• Exact Sciences EXAS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $637.22 million.

• Five9 FIVN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $238.00 million.

• Glaukos GKOS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $78.03 million.

• Ferroglobe GSM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $318.80 million.

• Huntsman HUN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• Icon ICLR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.45 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.

• Inseego INSG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $40.57 million.

• Kaiser Aluminum KALU is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $718.74 million.

• Kennedy-Wilson Holdings KW is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $123.35 million.

• Lucid Gr LCID is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $178.30 million.

• Pulmonx LUNG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $18.27 million.

• Mativ Holdings MATV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $461.05 million.

• Mister Car Wash MCW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $230.11 million.

• McGrath RentCorp MGRC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $214.42 million.

• Mosaic MOS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.

• Marathon Oil MRO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Nordson NDSN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $628.54 million.

• Nexa Res NEXA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $624.11 million.

• Newpark Resources NR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $171.13 million.

• Nevro NVRO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $112.48 million.

• New York Mortgage Trust NYMT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $21.07 million.

• ONE Gas OGS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $896.05 million.

• Olo OLO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $58.87 million.

• Blue Owl Capital OBDC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $397.75 million.

• Outfront Media OUT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $495.89 million.

• Perdoceo Education PRDO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $146.20 million.

• Q2 Holdings QTWO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $161.48 million.

• Sturm Ruger & Co RGR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $133.75 million.

• Rivian Automotive RIVN is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Root ROOT is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.79 per share on revenue of $126.99 million.

• Sunrun RUN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $532.02 million.

• Ryerson Holding RYI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• SM Energy SM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $608.12 million.

• Synopsys SNPS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.43 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $203.41 million.

• Texas Pacific Land TPL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $12.46 per share on revenue of $152.20 million.

• Tenaris TS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.

• Ultra Clean Hldgs UCTT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $444.84 million.

• Marriott Vacations VAC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Valmont Industries VMI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Veris Residential VRE is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vital Energy VTLE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $440.23 million.

• Weave Communications WEAV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $44.20 million.

• Ziff Davis ZD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $397.82 million.

• Outset Medical OM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $30.40 million.

• TrueBlue TBI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $472.53 million.

• Western Midstream WES is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Triple Flag Precious TFPM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $66.99 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

