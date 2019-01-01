Lanvin Gr Hldgs Stock (NYSE:LANV), Quotes and News Summary

|Day Range4.860 - 6.310
|52 Wk Range4.190 - 22.810
|Open / Close6.110 / 5.310
|Float / Outstanding36.843M / 147.273M
|Vol / Avg.299.959K / 415.650K
|Mkt Cap745.202M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price7.170
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float36.843M
|EPS-
Lanvin Gr Hldgs Stock (NYSE: LANV) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Day Range4.860 - 6.310
|52 Wk Range4.190 - 22.810
|Open / Close6.110 / 5.310
|Float / Outstanding36.843M / 147.273M
|Vol / Avg.299.959K / 415.650K
|Mkt Cap745.202M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price7.170
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float36.843M
|EPS-
You can purchase shares of Lanvin Gr Hldgs (NYSE: LANV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Lanvin Gr Hldgs.
The latest price target for Lanvin Gr Hldgs (NYSE: LANV) was reported by Citigroup on Monday, January 9, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.50 expecting LANV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.46% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lanvin Gr Hldgs (NYSE: LANV) is $5.06 last updated Today at January 9, 2023 at 8:59 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Lanvin Gr Hldgs.
Lanvin Gr Hldgs’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Lanvin Gr Hldgs.
Lanvin Gr Hldgs is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Lanvin Gr Hldgs Stock (NYSE: LANV) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Day Range4.860 - 6.310
|52 Wk Range4.190 - 22.810
|Open / Close6.110 / 5.310
|Float / Outstanding36.843M / 147.273M
|Vol / Avg.299.959K / 415.650K
|Mkt Cap745.202M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price7.170
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float36.843M
|EPS-
You can purchase shares of Lanvin Gr Hldgs (NYSE: LANV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Lanvin Gr Hldgs.
The latest price target for Lanvin Gr Hldgs (NYSE: LANV) was reported by Citigroup on Monday, January 9, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.50 expecting LANV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.46% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lanvin Gr Hldgs (NYSE: LANV) is $5.06 last updated Today at January 9, 2023 at 8:59 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Lanvin Gr Hldgs.
Lanvin Gr Hldgs’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Lanvin Gr Hldgs.
Lanvin Gr Hldgs is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Lanvin Gr Hldgs Stock (NYSE: LANV) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Day Range4.860 - 6.310
|52 Wk Range4.190 - 22.810
|Open / Close6.110 / 5.310
|Float / Outstanding36.843M / 147.273M
|Vol / Avg.299.959K / 415.650K
|Mkt Cap745.202M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price7.170
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float36.843M
|EPS-
You can purchase shares of Lanvin Gr Hldgs (NYSE: LANV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Lanvin Gr Hldgs.
The latest price target for Lanvin Gr Hldgs (NYSE: LANV) was reported by Citigroup on Monday, January 9, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.50 expecting LANV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.46% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lanvin Gr Hldgs (NYSE: LANV) is $5.06 last updated Today at January 9, 2023 at 8:59 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Lanvin Gr Hldgs.
Lanvin Gr Hldgs’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Lanvin Gr Hldgs.
Lanvin Gr Hldgs is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Lanvin Gr Hldgs Stock (NYSE: LANV) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Day Range4.860 - 6.310
|52 Wk Range4.190 - 22.810
|Open / Close6.110 / 5.310
|Float / Outstanding36.843M / 147.273M
|Vol / Avg.299.959K / 415.650K
|Mkt Cap745.202M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price7.170
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float36.843M
|EPS-
You can purchase shares of Lanvin Gr Hldgs (NYSE: LANV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Lanvin Gr Hldgs.
The latest price target for Lanvin Gr Hldgs (NYSE: LANV) was reported by Citigroup on Monday, January 9, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.50 expecting LANV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.46% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lanvin Gr Hldgs (NYSE: LANV) is $5.06 last updated Today at January 9, 2023 at 8:59 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Lanvin Gr Hldgs.
Lanvin Gr Hldgs’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Lanvin Gr Hldgs.
Lanvin Gr Hldgs is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Lanvin Gr Hldgs Stock (NYSE: LANV) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Day Range4.860 - 6.310
|52 Wk Range4.190 - 22.810
|Open / Close6.110 / 5.310
|Float / Outstanding36.843M / 147.273M
|Vol / Avg.299.959K / 415.650K
|Mkt Cap745.202M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price7.170
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float36.843M
|EPS-
You can purchase shares of Lanvin Gr Hldgs (NYSE: LANV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Lanvin Gr Hldgs.
The latest price target for Lanvin Gr Hldgs (NYSE: LANV) was reported by Citigroup on Monday, January 9, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.50 expecting LANV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.46% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lanvin Gr Hldgs (NYSE: LANV) is $5.06 last updated Today at January 9, 2023 at 8:59 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Lanvin Gr Hldgs.
Lanvin Gr Hldgs’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Lanvin Gr Hldgs.
Lanvin Gr Hldgs is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Lanvin Gr Hldgs Stock (NYSE: LANV) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Day Range4.860 - 6.310
|52 Wk Range4.190 - 22.810
|Open / Close6.110 / 5.310
|Float / Outstanding36.843M / 147.273M
|Vol / Avg.299.959K / 415.650K
|Mkt Cap745.202M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price7.170
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float36.843M
|EPS-
You can purchase shares of Lanvin Gr Hldgs (NYSE: LANV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Lanvin Gr Hldgs.
The latest price target for Lanvin Gr Hldgs (NYSE: LANV) was reported by Citigroup on Monday, January 9, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.50 expecting LANV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.46% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lanvin Gr Hldgs (NYSE: LANV) is $5.06 last updated Today at January 9, 2023 at 8:59 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Lanvin Gr Hldgs.
Lanvin Gr Hldgs’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Lanvin Gr Hldgs.
Lanvin Gr Hldgs is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Lanvin Gr Hldgs Stock (NYSE: LANV) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Day Range4.860 - 6.310
|52 Wk Range4.190 - 22.810
|Open / Close6.110 / 5.310
|Float / Outstanding36.843M / 147.273M
|Vol / Avg.299.959K / 415.650K
|Mkt Cap745.202M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price7.170
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float36.843M
|EPS-
You can purchase shares of Lanvin Gr Hldgs (NYSE: LANV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Lanvin Gr Hldgs.
The latest price target for Lanvin Gr Hldgs (NYSE: LANV) was reported by Citigroup on Monday, January 9, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.50 expecting LANV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.46% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lanvin Gr Hldgs (NYSE: LANV) is $5.06 last updated Today at January 9, 2023 at 8:59 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Lanvin Gr Hldgs.
Lanvin Gr Hldgs’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Lanvin Gr Hldgs.
Lanvin Gr Hldgs is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Lanvin Gr Hldgs Stock (NYSE: LANV) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Day Range4.860 - 6.310
|52 Wk Range4.190 - 22.810
|Open / Close6.110 / 5.310
|Float / Outstanding36.843M / 147.273M
|Vol / Avg.299.959K / 415.650K
|Mkt Cap745.202M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price7.170
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float36.843M
|EPS-
You can purchase shares of Lanvin Gr Hldgs (NYSE: LANV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Lanvin Gr Hldgs.
The latest price target for Lanvin Gr Hldgs (NYSE: LANV) was reported by Citigroup on Monday, January 9, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.50 expecting LANV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.46% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lanvin Gr Hldgs (NYSE: LANV) is $5.06 last updated Today at January 9, 2023 at 8:59 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Lanvin Gr Hldgs.
Lanvin Gr Hldgs’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Lanvin Gr Hldgs.
Lanvin Gr Hldgs is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.