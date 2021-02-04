Earnings Scheduled For February 4, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $50.49 billion.

• AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.

• Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $12.90 million.

• Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $7.80 billion.

• Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $706.45 million.

• BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $539.11 million.

• Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $553.02 million.

• Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

• CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.

• DSP Gr (NASDAQ:DSPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $30.00 million.

• Euronav (NYSE:EURN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $136.23 million.

• Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.

• International Paper (NYSE:IP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $5.30 billion.

• Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $61.66 million.

• Meredith (NYSE:MDP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $849.31 million.

• Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $330.71 million.

• MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $155.21 million.

• Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $7.43 billion.

• Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $36.94 million.

• Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $231.55 million.

• Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $309.84 million.

• Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share on revenue of $942.78 million.

• SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $240.15 million.

• Timken (NYSE:TKR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $874.23 million.

• Unilever (NYSE:UL) is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2020.

• Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $599.91 million.

• Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $520.13 million.

• Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $407.90 million.

• Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $7.08 million.

• Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $15.34 million.

• Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $729.63 million.

• BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $175.67 million.

• Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $229.00 million.

• Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion.

• Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $321.75 million.

• Spire (NYSE:SR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $580.66 million.

• Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $77.04 million.

• Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.

• Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.82 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

• First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• BCE (NYSE:BCE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.

• Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ:BCLI) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $10.73 billion.

• Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.80 per share on revenue of $5.19 billion.

• Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $6.67 billion.

• Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $268.23 million.

• iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $8.44 million.

• Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $362.82 million.

• Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $611.00 million.

• New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $498.29 million.

• Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $7.41 billion.

• Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $743.50 million.

• Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $967.88 million.

• Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $227.24 million.

• Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• WEC Energy Gr (NYSE:WEC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.

• Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• AMETEK (NYSE:AME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.24 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.

• Canada Goose Hldgs (NYSE:GOOS) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $12.68 billion.

• NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $350.87 million.

• Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Maximus (NYSE:MMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $845.62 million.

• OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $183.27 million.

• Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.

• Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $4.88 billion.

• Ball (NYSE:BLL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.

• Cigna (NYSE:CI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.68 per share on revenue of $39.99 billion.

• Lear (NYSE:LEA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.47 per share on revenue of $5.01 billion.

• Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $8.76 million.

• Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $218.12 million.

• Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $228.57 million.

• Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $611.67 million.

• ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion.

• Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC Royal Dutch Shell American Depositary Shares (Each representing two Class A Ordinary Shares) (NYSE:RDS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $54.91 billion.

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC Royal Dutch Shell PLC American Depositary Shares (Each representing two Class B Ordinary Shares) (NYSE:RDS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $58.51 billion.

• ABB (NYSE:ABB) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (NYSE:MUFG) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $315.96 million.

• Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $414.16 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $192.18 million.

• Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $394.28 million.

• BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $271.24 million.

• National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $532.68 million.

• PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.92 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $171.64 million.

• Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $355.70 million.

• Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $250.37 million.

• Corporate Office Props (NYSE:OFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $138.36 million.

• Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $263.70 million.

• Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $428.40 million.

• DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $4.20 billion.

• Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $366.27 million.

• Evans Bancorp, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:EVBN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $19.82 million.

• FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $191.49 million.

• Fortive (NYSE:FTV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $225.74 million.

• NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $630.53 million.

• Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $59.29 million.

• Unum (NYSE:UNM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.

• Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $277.93 million.

• Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.

• Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.

• Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $47.07 million.

• Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $950.41 million.

• Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $32.18 million.

• Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $11.30 million.

• CURO Group Holdings (NYSE:CURO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $200.09 million.

• Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.07 per share on revenue of $963.38 million.

• Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $33.89 billion.

• Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $104.11 million.

• GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $373.60 million.

• US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $140.90 million.

• Knowles (NYSE:KN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $239.98 million.

• LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $143.45 million.

• Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $269.28 million.

• Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $431.98 million.

• Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $357.37 million.

• T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $19.93 billion.

• Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $35.32 million.

• USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $145.65 million.

• USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $153.03 million.

• Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $7.33 billion.

• Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $814.84 million.

• YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $54.42 million.

• Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $86.69 million.

• Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $521.33 million.

• Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $866.91 million.

• Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $32.92 million.

• Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $91.48 million.

• Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $108.40 million.

• Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $603.24 million.

• Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $722.36 million.

• Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion.

• Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $927.13 million.

• Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $141.23 million.

• Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class A Voting Shares (NYSE:LGF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $776.47 million.

• Monmouth Real Estate (NYSE:MNR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $37.48 million.

• Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $467.97 million.

• Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $17.15 million.

• Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $8.72 per share on revenue of $904.20 million.

• Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $262.40 million.

• New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $165.09 million.

• NOV (NYSE:NOV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• News (NASDAQ:NWS) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• News (NASDAQ:NWSA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.

• Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $255.05 million.

• Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $150.54 million.

• Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $645.58 million.

• Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $14.99 billion.

• Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $522.34 million.

• Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $857.39 million.

• Silvercorp Metals Inc. Common Shares (AMEX:SVM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $35.00 million.

• Standex International (NYSE:SXI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $153.41 million.

• Teradata (NYSE:TDC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $475.35 million.

• Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $25.38 million.

• Unity Software (NYSE:U) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $204.23 million.

• Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $81.10 million.

• Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $172.10 million.

• Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $615.62 million.

• World Wrestling Enter (NYSE:WWE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $245.69 million.

• Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.31 per share on revenue of $722.30 million.