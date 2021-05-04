Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 166 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Interesting Facts:

The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high was UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

(NYSE:UNH). The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was High Income Securities (NYSE:PCF).

(NYSE:PCF). BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX)'s stock saw the most upside, trading up 83.7% to reach a new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) stock set a new 52-week high of $407.48 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.16%.

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.