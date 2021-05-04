Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 166 companies hit new 52-week highs.
Interesting Facts:
- The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high was UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH).
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was High Income Securities (NYSE:PCF).
- BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX)'s stock saw the most upside, trading up 83.7% to reach a new 52-week high.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:
- UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) stock set a new 52-week high of $407.48 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.16%.
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) shares were up 0.2% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $115.57 for a change of up 0.2%.
- United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $214.11 with a daily change of up 0.43%.
- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) shares broke to $84.59 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.48%.
- CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) stock set a new 52-week high of $80.17 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.29%.
- Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $39.01 with a daily change of up 0.03%.
- Waste Management (NYSE:WM) shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $141.20.
- Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) shares were up 0.99% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $365.64 for a change of up 0.99%.
- Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.46 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.
- Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) shares were down 0.12% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.32.
- Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $282.62 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.36%.
- TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) shares hit $50.28 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.06%.
- Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $98.88. The stock traded up 4.45% on the session.
- IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $108.79. The stock traded down 0.21% on the session.
- Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.17%.
- BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $213.00 with a daily change of down 9.68%.
- Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $50.65. Shares traded up 0.29%.
- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $214.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.94%.
- Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.19 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.15%.
- Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) shares set a new yearly high of $120.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.
- Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) stock set a new 52-week high of $108.70 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.28%.
- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $212.42.
- Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) shares were up 0.31% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $121.30 for a change of up 0.31%.
- Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) shares were up 1.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.32 for a change of up 1.25%.
- Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) stock made a new 52-week high of $263.90 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.
- MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) shares were up 0.48% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.03 for a change of up 0.48%.
- Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) shares set a new 52-week high of $270.21 on Tuesday, moving up 0.65%.
- Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares hit $86.98 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%.
- Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) stock made a new 52-week high of $183.53 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.65% for the day.
- Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares hit $115.76 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.22%.
- Hess (NYSE:HES) shares hit $78.36 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.44%.
- International Paper (NYSE:IP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.75 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.81%.
- Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) stock hit a yearly high price of $363.60. The stock was up 1.97% for the day.
- Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.84 on Tuesday, moving down 0.92%.
- KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.20 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.59%.
- Xylem (NYSE:XYL) stock hit a yearly high price of $115.59. The stock was up 1.48% for the day.
- Gartner (NYSE:IT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $239.09. The stock traded up 18.47% on the session.
- Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $80.74 with a daily change of up 0.82%.
- Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares hit a yearly high of $114.39. The stock traded down 0.5% on the session.
- Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $168.24 with a daily change of up 0.09%.
- Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $115.70 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.07%.
- Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $84.18. The stock traded down 0.39% on the session.
- Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $31.49. Shares traded up 0.24%.
- Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) shares broke to $436.58 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.1%.
- Masco (NYSE:MAS) shares set a new yearly high of $65.43 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) shares set a new yearly high of $135.54 this morning. The stock was up 1.39% on the session.
- WestRock (NYSE:WRK) shares were up 0.66% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $58.19.
- Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $68.91 with a daily change of up 0.07%.
- Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) stock made a new 52-week high of $150.95 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.
- Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) stock set a new 52-week high of $205.20 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%.
- Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $14.19. Shares traded up 0.57%.
- Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) shares were up 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $151.79.
- Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) shares broke to $57.41 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.86%.
- Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.34 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.76%.
- Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) shares were down 1.2% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.50 for a change of down 1.2%.
- Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) stock made a new 52-week high of $75.79 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) shares set a new 52-week high of $166.91 on Tuesday, moving up 0.77%.
- AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $155.65 with a daily change of up 1.46%.
- Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) shares were down 2.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $103.53.
- Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $137.12. Shares traded down 0.65%.
- Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE:ACH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.20. The stock traded up 6.5% on the session.
- Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) shares set a new yearly high of $55.86 this morning. The stock was up 3.9% on the session.
- Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) shares set a new yearly high of $66.75 this morning. The stock was up 3.52% on the session.
- National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.21%.
- Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.95. The stock was down 0.44% for the day.
- Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) shares broke to $53.29 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.42%.
- Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) stock hit a yearly high price of $130.00. The stock was up 2.8% for the day.
- Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares were up 1.57% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.74.
- Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.62 on Tuesday morning, moving up 5.01%.
- Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) shares broke to $67.11 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.14%.
- Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.90 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.
- BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) stock hit a yearly high price of $68.68. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.
- Crane (NYSE:CR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $99.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.55%.
- Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) shares hit $189.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.92%.
- Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) stock hit a yearly high price of $117.84. The stock was up 6.1% for the day.
- Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) stock made a new 52-week high of $116.51 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
- Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $56.86 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.
- Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) shares set a new 52-week high of $73.00 on Tuesday, moving up 1.4%.
- LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $177.07 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.09%.
- Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) shares were up 2.01% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.98 for a change of up 2.01%.
- Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.45 on Tuesday, moving up 4.04%.
- Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.95 on Tuesday, moving down 0.95%.
- Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) shares broke to $84.83 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.
- Greif (NYSE:GEF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $63.66 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.21%.
- Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.48 Tuesday. The stock was up 12.19% for the day.
- Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.25%.
- CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) shares were down 1.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.73.
- Cabot (NYSE:CBT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.70. The stock traded up 3.79% on the session.
- Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) shares broke to $82.59 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.44%.
- Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) shares were up 0.64% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $85.67.
- Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.63. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.
- Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.63 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%.
- O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) shares set a new yearly high of $17.03 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
- Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) stock made a new 52-week high of $76.19 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.75% for the day.
- Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP) shares were up 0.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $71.20.
- Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NZF) shares broke to $16.68 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.18%.
- Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) shares hit $10.78 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%.
- NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) shares were up 0.9% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.53 for a change of up 0.9%.
- Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.29 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.03% for the day.
- Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares hit $66.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.41%.
- Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $281.99. The stock traded down 0.59% on the session.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares were down 3.66% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.78 for a change of down 3.66%.
- Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) shares hit a yearly high of $48.47. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.
- Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.66. The stock traded up 3.32% on the session.
- Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.54 Tuesday. The stock was down 1.26% for the day.
- Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.13. The stock was down 1.33% for the day.
- Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.26. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.
- Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $77.72 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%.
- Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $51.76. Shares traded up 0.99%.
- The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.14. The stock traded up 10.42% on the session.
- MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) stock hit a yearly high price of $81.73. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
- Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) shares set a new yearly high of $11.31 this morning. The stock was down 3.73% on the session.
- Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.00 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.18% for the day.
- Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE:RNP) shares set a new yearly high of $26.08 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
- SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $37.21 with a daily change of down 6.56%.
- WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.19 with a daily change of up 2.11%.
- UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.88 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.66%.
- Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.85 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.04%.
- Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.38. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.
- Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.71. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- BlackRock Resources (NYSE:BCX) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.67 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.21%.
- Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) shares were down 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.36.
- Valhi (NYSE:VHI) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.90 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
- PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.57. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.
- Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.55%.
- Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) shares set a new yearly high of $24.12 this morning. The stock was down 1.8% on the session.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE:EOI) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.91 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.34%.
- Western Asset High Income (NYSE:HIX) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.17 on Tuesday, moving up 0.13%.
- Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE:MUI) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.37 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.2%.
- CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) shares hit $12.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.83%.
- PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE:ISD) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.17. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.
- One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) shares broke to $25.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.31%.
- City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) shares were down 0.7% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.54.
- Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ) shares broke to $14.79 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.07%.
- CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) shares set a new yearly high of $19.99 this morning. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.
- PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFL) shares hit $12.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.16%.
- Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.06 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.53%.
- Cohen & Steers Closed-end (NYSE:FOF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.11 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%.
- Wells Fargo Multi-Sector (AMEX:ERC) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.63%.
- Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.42. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.
- Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE:ARDC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.48 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.45%.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares set a new yearly high of $4.13 this morning. The stock was down 4.32% on the session.
- Barings Global Short (NYSE:BGH) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.55 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.21%.
- BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) shares broke to $4.06 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.75%.
- MFS Municipal IT (NYSE:MFM) shares hit a yearly high of $6.95. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.
- BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.10 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 83.7%.
- BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE:DHF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.21. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session.
- Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) shares were up 1.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.00.
- Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) shares hit a yearly high of $31.23. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.
- Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MPA) shares broke to $15.30 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.85.
- Blackstone / GSO (NYSE:BGX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $14.46 with a daily change of up 0.77%.
- Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE:RIV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.92. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.
- Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.09 with a daily change of down 2.98%.
- Western Asset Premier (NYSE:WEA) shares hit $14.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.02%.
- Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) shares hit a yearly high of $12.36. The stock traded down 0.42% on the session.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.76 on Tuesday, moving up 0.12%.
- Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares were up 63.23% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.97.
- Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE:AGD) shares broke to $11.70 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.17%.
- Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE:JSD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.38. The stock traded down 0.1% on the session.
- BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (NYSE:DCF) shares were up 0.51% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.50 for a change of up 0.51%.
- Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) shares were up 16.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.16.
- Cohen & Steers MLP Inc (NYSE:MIE) shares were up 0.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.56 for a change of up 0.57%.
- Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE:FMO) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.88.
- Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) shares were up 36.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.40.
- High Income Securities (NYSE:PCF) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.61 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.
As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.
