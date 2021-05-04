 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 10:12am   Comments
Share:

 

 

Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 166 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Interesting Facts:

  • The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high was UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH).
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was High Income Securities (NYSE:PCF).
  • BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX)'s stock saw the most upside, trading up 83.7% to reach a new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:

  • UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) stock set a new 52-week high of $407.48 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.16%.
  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) shares were up 0.2% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $115.57 for a change of up 0.2%.
  • United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $214.11 with a daily change of up 0.43%.
  • Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) shares broke to $84.59 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.48%.
  • CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) stock set a new 52-week high of $80.17 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.29%.
  • Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $39.01 with a daily change of up 0.03%.
  • Waste Management (NYSE:WM) shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $141.20.
  • Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) shares were up 0.99% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $365.64 for a change of up 0.99%.
  • Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.46 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.
  • Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) shares were down 0.12% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.32.
  • Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $282.62 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.36%.
  • TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) shares hit $50.28 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.06%.
  • Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $98.88. The stock traded up 4.45% on the session.
  • IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $108.79. The stock traded down 0.21% on the session.
  • Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.17%.
  • BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $213.00 with a daily change of down 9.68%.
  • Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $50.65. Shares traded up 0.29%.
  • L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $214.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.94%.
  • Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.19 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.15%.
  • Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) shares set a new yearly high of $120.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.
  • Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) stock set a new 52-week high of $108.70 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.28%.
  • Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $212.42.
  • Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) shares were up 0.31% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $121.30 for a change of up 0.31%.
  • Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) shares were up 1.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.32 for a change of up 1.25%.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) stock made a new 52-week high of $263.90 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.
  • MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) shares were up 0.48% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.03 for a change of up 0.48%.
  • Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) shares set a new 52-week high of $270.21 on Tuesday, moving up 0.65%.
  • Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares hit $86.98 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%.
  • Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) stock made a new 52-week high of $183.53 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.65% for the day.
  • Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares hit $115.76 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.22%.
  • Hess (NYSE:HES) shares hit $78.36 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.44%.
  • International Paper (NYSE:IP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.75 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.81%.
  • Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) stock hit a yearly high price of $363.60. The stock was up 1.97% for the day.
  • Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.84 on Tuesday, moving down 0.92%.
  • KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.20 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.59%.
  • Xylem (NYSE:XYL) stock hit a yearly high price of $115.59. The stock was up 1.48% for the day.
  • Gartner (NYSE:IT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $239.09. The stock traded up 18.47% on the session.
  • Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $80.74 with a daily change of up 0.82%.
  • Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares hit a yearly high of $114.39. The stock traded down 0.5% on the session.
  • Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $168.24 with a daily change of up 0.09%.
  • Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $115.70 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.07%.
  • Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $84.18. The stock traded down 0.39% on the session.
  • Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $31.49. Shares traded up 0.24%.
  • Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) shares broke to $436.58 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.1%.
  • Masco (NYSE:MAS) shares set a new yearly high of $65.43 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
  • Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) shares set a new yearly high of $135.54 this morning. The stock was up 1.39% on the session.
  • WestRock (NYSE:WRK) shares were up 0.66% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $58.19.
  • Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $68.91 with a daily change of up 0.07%.
  • Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) stock made a new 52-week high of $150.95 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.
  • Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) stock set a new 52-week high of $205.20 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%.
  • Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $14.19. Shares traded up 0.57%.
  • Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) shares were up 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $151.79.
  • Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) shares broke to $57.41 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.86%.
  • Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.34 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.76%.
  • Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) shares were down 1.2% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.50 for a change of down 1.2%.
  • Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) stock made a new 52-week high of $75.79 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
  • Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) shares set a new 52-week high of $166.91 on Tuesday, moving up 0.77%.
  • AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $155.65 with a daily change of up 1.46%.
  • Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) shares were down 2.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $103.53.
  • Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $137.12. Shares traded down 0.65%.
  • Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE:ACH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.20. The stock traded up 6.5% on the session.
  • Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) shares set a new yearly high of $55.86 this morning. The stock was up 3.9% on the session.
  • Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) shares set a new yearly high of $66.75 this morning. The stock was up 3.52% on the session.
  • National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.21%.
  • Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.95. The stock was down 0.44% for the day.
  • Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) shares broke to $53.29 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.42%.
  • Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) stock hit a yearly high price of $130.00. The stock was up 2.8% for the day.
  • Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares were up 1.57% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.74.
  • Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.62 on Tuesday morning, moving up 5.01%.
  • Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) shares broke to $67.11 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.14%.
  • Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.90 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.
  • BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) stock hit a yearly high price of $68.68. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.
  • Crane (NYSE:CR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $99.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.55%.
  • Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) shares hit $189.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.92%.
  • Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) stock hit a yearly high price of $117.84. The stock was up 6.1% for the day.
  • Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) stock made a new 52-week high of $116.51 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
  • Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $56.86 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.
  • Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) shares set a new 52-week high of $73.00 on Tuesday, moving up 1.4%.
  • LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $177.07 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.09%.
  • Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) shares were up 2.01% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.98 for a change of up 2.01%.
  • Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.45 on Tuesday, moving up 4.04%.
  • Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.95 on Tuesday, moving down 0.95%.
  • Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) shares broke to $84.83 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.
  • Greif (NYSE:GEF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $63.66 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.21%.
  • Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.48 Tuesday. The stock was up 12.19% for the day.
  • Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.25%.
  • CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) shares were down 1.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.73.
  • Cabot (NYSE:CBT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.70. The stock traded up 3.79% on the session.
  • Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) shares broke to $82.59 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.44%.
  • Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) shares were up 0.64% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $85.67.
  • Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.63. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.
  • Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.63 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%.
  • O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) shares set a new yearly high of $17.03 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
  • Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) stock made a new 52-week high of $76.19 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.75% for the day.
  • Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP) shares were up 0.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $71.20.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NZF) shares broke to $16.68 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.18%.
  • Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) shares hit $10.78 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%.
  • NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) shares were up 0.9% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.53 for a change of up 0.9%.
  • Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.29 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.03% for the day.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares hit $66.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.41%.
  • Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $281.99. The stock traded down 0.59% on the session.
  • Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares were down 3.66% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.78 for a change of down 3.66%.
  • Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) shares hit a yearly high of $48.47. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.66. The stock traded up 3.32% on the session.
  • Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.54 Tuesday. The stock was down 1.26% for the day.
  • Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.13. The stock was down 1.33% for the day.
  • Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.26. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.
  • Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $77.72 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%.
  • Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $51.76. Shares traded up 0.99%.
  • The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.14. The stock traded up 10.42% on the session.
  • MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) stock hit a yearly high price of $81.73. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
  • Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) shares set a new yearly high of $11.31 this morning. The stock was down 3.73% on the session.
  • Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.00 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.18% for the day.
  • Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE:RNP) shares set a new yearly high of $26.08 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
  • SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $37.21 with a daily change of down 6.56%.
  • WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.19 with a daily change of up 2.11%.
  • UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.88 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.66%.
  • Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.85 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.04%.
  • Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.38. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.
  • Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.71. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • BlackRock Resources (NYSE:BCX) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.67 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.21%.
  • Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) shares were down 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.36.
  • Valhi (NYSE:VHI) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.90 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
  • PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.57. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.
  • Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.55%.
  • Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) shares set a new yearly high of $24.12 this morning. The stock was down 1.8% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE:EOI) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.91 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.34%.
  • Western Asset High Income (NYSE:HIX) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.17 on Tuesday, moving up 0.13%.
  • Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE:MUI) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.37 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.2%.
  • CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) shares hit $12.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.83%.
  • PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE:ISD) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.17. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.
  • One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) shares broke to $25.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.31%.
  • City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) shares were down 0.7% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.54.
  • Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ) shares broke to $14.79 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.07%.
  • CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) shares set a new yearly high of $19.99 this morning. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.
  • PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFL) shares hit $12.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.16%.
  • Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.06 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.53%.
  • Cohen & Steers Closed-end (NYSE:FOF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.11 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%.
  • Wells Fargo Multi-Sector (AMEX:ERC) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.63%.
  • Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.42. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.
  • Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE:ARDC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.48 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.45%.
  • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares set a new yearly high of $4.13 this morning. The stock was down 4.32% on the session.
  • Barings Global Short (NYSE:BGH) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.55 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.21%.
  • BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) shares broke to $4.06 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.75%.
  • MFS Municipal IT (NYSE:MFM) shares hit a yearly high of $6.95. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.
  • BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.10 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 83.7%.
  • BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE:DHF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.21. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session.
  • Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) shares were up 1.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.00.
  • Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) shares hit a yearly high of $31.23. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MPA) shares broke to $15.30 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.85.
  • Blackstone / GSO (NYSE:BGX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $14.46 with a daily change of up 0.77%.
  • Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE:RIV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.92. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.
  • Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.09 with a daily change of down 2.98%.
  • Western Asset Premier (NYSE:WEA) shares hit $14.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.02%.
  • Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) shares hit a yearly high of $12.36. The stock traded down 0.42% on the session.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.76 on Tuesday, moving up 0.12%.
  • Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares were up 63.23% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.97.
  • Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE:AGD) shares broke to $11.70 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.17%.
  • Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE:JSD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.38. The stock traded down 0.1% on the session.
  • BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (NYSE:DCF) shares were up 0.51% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.50 for a change of up 0.51%.
  • Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) shares were up 16.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.16.
  • Cohen & Steers MLP Inc (NYSE:MIE) shares were up 0.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.56 for a change of up 0.57%.
  • Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE:FMO) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.88.
  • Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) shares were up 36.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.40.
  • High Income Securities (NYSE:PCF) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.61 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.

 

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.

 

Related Articles (MUI + MPLX)

Earnings Scheduled For May 4, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com