Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 10:28am   Comments
Share:

 

 

This morning 194 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Interesting Facts:

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Comstock Mining, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:LODE) was the biggest winner, trading up 257.17% to reach its 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) shares hit a yearly high of $145.38. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.
  • JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) stock set a new 52-week high of $108.28 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.58%.
  • BHP Gr (NYSE:BBL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.25. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.
  • Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) shares hit $89.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.03%.
  • Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) shares were down 0.17% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $313.50 for a change of down 0.17%.
  • China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE:SNP) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.79 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.91% for the day.
  • Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.29 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.66%.
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $120.96. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
  • Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) shares hit $34.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.56%.
  • Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $166.67 with a daily change of up 1.92%.
  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) stock set a new 52-week high of $136.98 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.59%.
  • Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.31 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.06%.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) shares were up 0.93% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.29 for a change of up 0.93%.
  • SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $529.41 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.14%.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.92. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
  • Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) stock set a new 52-week high of $252.45 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.37%.
  • Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $39.10. Shares traded down 0.28%.
  • Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $360.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.72%.
  • Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) shares broke to $20.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.54%.
  • Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $166.55 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.62%.
  • Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) shares were down 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.77.
  • Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) shares were up 0.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.56 for a change of up 0.55%.
  • Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.18 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.
  • Charles River (NYSE:CRL) shares hit $303.79 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.78%.
  • News (NASDAQ:NWSA) shares hit $24.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.32%.
  • Churchill Capital (NYSE:CCIV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $57.49 with a daily change of up 2.53%.
  • News (NASDAQ:NWS) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.11 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
  • Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.25 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.52%.
  • Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) shares were up 2.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.50.
  • Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.06 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%.
  • Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $78.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.51%.
  • Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.80 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.99%.
  • Comerica (NYSE:CMA) shares set a new yearly high of $66.75 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.
  • Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $75.81. Shares traded up 0.84%.
  • Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $82.72 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.73%.
  • United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $177.66 with a daily change of up 3.35%.
  • MP Materials (NYSE:MP) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 7.1% for the day.
  • Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE:ACH) shares were up 6.65% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.40.
  • MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) shares set a new 52-week high of $172.84 on Wednesday, moving down 0.81%.
  • Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.18 Wednesday. The stock was down 1.01% for the day.
  • Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $103.71 with a daily change of down 0.89%.
  • Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.58. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.
  • Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) shares set a new yearly high of $79.46 this morning. The stock was up 0.37% on the session.
  • KT (NYSE:KT) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.92 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.
  • Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) shares set a new yearly high of $120.92 this morning. The stock was up 20.9% on the session.
  • Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.99. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.
  • EQT (NYSE:EQT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.79 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.63%.
  • Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares broke to $45.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.19%.
  • UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.53 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 4.36%.
  • Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) shares broke to $16.72 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.48%.
  • Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares were up 1.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $137.28.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $72.03 with a daily change of up 16.96%.
  • 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares broke to $31.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 3.03%.
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares hit $25.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.72%.
  • Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) shares were up 8.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.00.
  • National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.16 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.09%.
  • Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) stock set a new 52-week high of $187.37 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%.
  • BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.67 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.12%.
  • Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) shares were up 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.72.
  • Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.45 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.72%.
  • Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.25 on Wednesday, moving up 8.06%.
  • Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%.
  • Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $65.84 with a daily change of up 0.96%.
  • Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.79. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $94.73.
  • Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.11. The stock was up 4.13% for the day.
  • Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) shares set a new yearly high of $11.24 this morning. The stock was up 1.19% on the session.
  • United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.99 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.4%.
  • Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ:CSQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.92. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
  • LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) shares hit $14.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.35%.
  • Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) shares hit $52.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.02%.
  • Star Peak Energy (NYSE:STPK) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.33 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.71%.
  • California Resources (NYSE:CRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.05 on Wednesday, moving up 4.61%.
  • First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) shares were up 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.56.
  • FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) shares were up 2.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.16.
  • Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.89. Shares traded up 4.29%.
  • Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.84 on Wednesday, moving down 0.03%.
  • Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares broke to $51.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%.
  • Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) shares were up 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.08.
  • Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) shares were up 0.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.75 for a change of up 0.35%.
  • Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SENS) shares hit $5.56 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 5.14%.
  • So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.04% for the day.
  • Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.90 on Wednesday, moving up 0.81%.
  • SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares broke to $14.37 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.36%.
  • E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.37%.
  • Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.14 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.55%.
  • Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) stock hit a yearly high price of $68.99. The stock was up 3.63% for the day.
  • NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) shares set a new 52-week high of $104.19 on Wednesday, moving down 0.81%.
  • Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) shares set a new yearly high of $48.14 this morning. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.
  • CC Neuberger Principal (NYSE:PRPB) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.37 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.49%.
  • TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.40 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.
  • Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) shares broke to $46.62 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.7%.
  • NOW (NYSE:DNOW) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $11.15. Shares traded up 1.58%.
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.66 on Wednesday, moving up 2.67%.
  • WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.58 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.25% for the day.
  • SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) shares hit a yearly high of $48.49. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.
  • Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.07. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.
  • First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) shares were up 0.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.68.
  • Denison Mines Corp Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX:DNN) shares set a new yearly high of $1.80 this morning. The stock was up 8.54% on the session.
  • Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.92 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.82%.
  • CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) shares were up 4.52% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.40 for a change of up 4.52%.
  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.87. The stock was up 1.61% for the day.
  • Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares were up 1.86% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.07.
  • Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.15 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.31%.
  • German American (NASDAQ:GABC) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.78. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.
  • Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) shares were up 6.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.61 for a change of up 6.02%.
  • Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.00. The stock was up 9.25% for the day.
  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.88 on Wednesday, moving up 19.62%.
  • Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) shares broke to $27.60 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.18%.
  • HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $42.47 with a daily change of up 0.52%.
  • Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.47%.
  • Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.52 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.37%.
  • DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM) shares were up 0.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.16 for a change of up 0.15%.
  • Danaos (NYSE:DAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.80. The stock was up 2.52% for the day.
  • Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.57. The stock traded up 3.62% on the session.
  • Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $26.50 with a daily change of up 3.92%.
  • MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.16 on Wednesday morning, moving up 15.5%.
  • BlackRock Resources (NYSE:BCX) shares hit $8.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.61 with a daily change of up 3.16%.
  • Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) shares were up 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.77 for a change of up 1.02%.
  • CAI International (NYSE:CAI) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.00. The stock was up 7.39% for the day.
  • HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.73 on Wednesday, moving down 0.34%.
  • BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.90 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%.
  • Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) shares were up 2.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $91.89.
  • Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares were up 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.90.
  • Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) shares were up 6.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.31.
  • Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.80. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.
  • Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.66 Wednesday. The stock was up 8.82% for the day.
  • Starboard Value (NASDAQ:SVAC) shares were up 3.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.55.
  • India Fund (NYSE:IFN) shares were up 0.56% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.45 for a change of up 0.56%.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE:DFP) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.07 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%.
  • The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.50. The stock was up 12.21% for the day.
  • SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.50. The stock was up 2.64% for the day.
  • Uranium Energy Corp. Common Stock (AMEX:UEC) shares were up 1.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.55.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.05. The stock was up 25.99% for the day.
  • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares hit $38.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.52%.
  • Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.72 on Wednesday, moving up 10.24%.
  • Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares were up 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.65.
  • ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares broke to $6.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.82%.
  • Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) shares hit $6.97 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.9%.
  • Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares broke to $1.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 35.16%.
  • Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.66 on Wednesday morning, moving up 11.03%.
  • CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.36. The stock traded down 0.54% on the session.
  • TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.40 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 155.59%.
  • Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $69.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.63%.
  • Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) shares were down 0.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.29 for a change of down 0.05%.
  • eMagin Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:EMAN) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.24 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.9%.
  • PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.96 with a daily change of up 4.45%.
  • SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.78. Shares traded down 2.23%.
  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 25.91%.
  • Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.85%.
  • Comstock Mining, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:LODE) shares were up 257.17% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.82.
  • Ur Energy Inc Common Shares (Canada) (AMEX:URG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.57 on Wednesday morning, moving up 8.03%.
  • Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.78 with a daily change of up 0.3%.
  • CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares hit $18.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 241.43%.
  • Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) shares were up 7.96% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.25 for a change of up 7.96%.
  • Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.09%.
  • Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.95 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.55%.
  • BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.25. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
  • Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.40 on Wednesday, moving up 2.88%.
  • Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.18 on Wednesday morning, moving up 13.33%.
  • San Juan Basin Royalty (NYSE:SJT) shares were up 1.01% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.50 for a change of up 1.01%.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.38 on Wednesday, moving up 9.67%.
  • Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) shares were up 4.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.72.
  • SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) shares hit a yearly high of $10.13. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.
  • Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) shares hit $17.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.39%.
  • Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.70. The stock was up 37.87% for the day.
  • Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) shares hit $12.65 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.75%.
  • Alpha Healthcare (NASDAQ:AHAC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.33. Shares traded up 15.01%.
  • One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.27 with a daily change of up 13.12%.
  • Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1.97. Shares traded down 2.95%.
  • ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) shares were up 35.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.00.
  • 5:01 Acquisition (NASDAQ:FVAM) shares set a new yearly high of $10.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.65% on the session.
  • Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.67. The stock traded up 17.81% on the session.
  • AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $6.94. Shares traded up 31.31%.
  • Voya Asia Pacific High (NYSE:IAE) shares were up 0.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.61.
  • Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.60 on Wednesday morning, moving up 20.22%.
  • Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares hit a yearly high of $3.87. The stock traded up 61.43% on the session.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares hit a yearly high of $1.85. The stock traded down 3.46% on the session.
  • SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.37%.
  • Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.13%.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.14. The stock was up 40.36% for the day.
  • JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.96 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.13% for the day.
  • Yunhong Intl (NASDAQ:ZGYH) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.07 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.05% for the day.
  • inTest Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:INTT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.20 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.36%.
  • Solitario Zinc Corp. Common Stock (AMEX:XPL) shares were up 14.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.22.
  • MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.23 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.83%.
  • Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.28. The stock was up 5.44% for the day.
  • GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) shares set a new yearly high of $2.46 this morning. The stock was up 0.83% on the session.
  • Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.68%.
  • Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.38 on Wednesday morning, moving up 11.17%.
  • Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) shares were up 9.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.95.
  • Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) shares were up 0.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.56.
  • Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.81. The stock was down 1.41% for the day.

 

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.

 

Related Articles (A + RGLS)

P/E Ratio Insights for Agilent Technologies
Why Is It Moving? Looking At Agilent Technologies's Price Action Today
Recap: Agilent Technologies Q1 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2021
Looking Into Agilent Technologies's Return On Capital Employed
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Approved for Emergency Use, Gamida, Genfit Jump On Data, 2 IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com