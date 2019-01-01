QQQ
Range
6.76 - 7.08
Vol / Avg.
638.9K/523.8K
Div / Yield
0.9/12.85%
52 Wk
3.75 - 7.8
Mkt Cap
326.7M
Payout Ratio
100
Open
7.06
P/E
14.35
EPS
0.12
Shares
46.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 5:06AM
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is an energy sector royalty trust in the United States. It owns approximately 75% net profit interest in a large number of natural gas properties in the San Juan Basin of New Mexico. About 98% of the royalties San Juan collects come from natural gas, with the balance coming from oil.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

San Juan Basin Royalty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy San Juan Basin Royalty (SJT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of San Juan Basin Royalty (NYSE: SJT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are San Juan Basin Royalty's (SJT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for San Juan Basin Royalty.

Q

What is the target price for San Juan Basin Royalty (SJT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for San Juan Basin Royalty

Q

Current Stock Price for San Juan Basin Royalty (SJT)?

A

The stock price for San Juan Basin Royalty (NYSE: SJT) is $7.0099 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does San Juan Basin Royalty (SJT) pay a dividend?

A

The next San Juan Basin Royalty (SJT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is San Juan Basin Royalty (NYSE:SJT) reporting earnings?

A

San Juan Basin Royalty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is San Juan Basin Royalty (SJT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for San Juan Basin Royalty.

Q

What sector and industry does San Juan Basin Royalty (SJT) operate in?

A

San Juan Basin Royalty is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.