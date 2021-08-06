Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 175 companies set new 52-week highs.
Key Facts:
- Nike (NYSE:NKE) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY).
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)'s stock saw the most upside, trading up 42.3% to reach a new 52-week high.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:
- Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares set a new 52-week high of $174.38 on Friday, moving down 0.15%.
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares hit a yearly high of $321.81. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $99.24. Shares traded up 1.12%.
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $56.25. Shares traded up 0.28%.
- Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) stock made a new 52-week high of $213.94 Friday. The stock was up 0.01% for the day.
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares broke to $151.69 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.19%.
- Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares hit $388.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.6%.
- UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) shares were up 0.72% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.89.
- Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $33.42. Shares traded up 0.54%.
- America Movil (NYSE:AMX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $17.18. Shares traded down 0.23%.
- Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $72.64 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.82%.
- T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) stock hit a yearly high price of $214.31. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $155.49. Shares traded up 0.01%.
- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $232.99. Shares traded up 0.56%.
- BCE (NYSE:BCE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $50.94. Shares traded up 0.73%.
- BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) shares hit a yearly high of $6.75. The stock traded up 1.28% on the session.
- Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $134.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%.
- KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) shares were up 0.22% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $67.77 for a change of up 0.22%.
- Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $231.89. Shares traded up 3.27%.
- Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $130.07 on Friday morning, moving up 1.41%.
- Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares were up 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $315.97.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $202.35 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.2%.
- Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares were up 0.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $184.99 for a change of up 0.25%.
- Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $178.60 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.
- Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares broke to $165.68 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.75%.
- Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $208.00 on Friday morning, moving up 0.22%.
- State Street (NYSE:STT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $89.69 with a daily change of up 2.45%.
- HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $661.34 with a daily change of down 1.46%.
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares were up 6.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $372.01.
- CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $191.66. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.
- Dover (NYSE:DOV) shares set a new 52-week high of $170.69 on Friday, moving up 0.28%.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) shares hit a yearly high of $199.91. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session.
- Xylem (NYSE:XYL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $128.85. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
- Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $90.10. The stock traded down 0.11% on the session.
- Ameren (NYSE:AEE) shares broke to $87.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.27%.
- Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) stock hit a yearly high price of $89.41. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
- NVR (NYSE:NVR) shares were up 0.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $5,332.08 for a change of up 0.35%.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMA) shares hit a yearly high of $49.14. The stock traded up 1.32% on the session.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMK) shares were up 1.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.91.
- Textron (NYSE:TXT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $72.72. Shares traded up 0.8%.
- CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $26.33. Shares traded up 0.02%.
- Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.59. The stock was down 0.69% for the day.
- Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $37.05 with a daily change of up 0.22%.
- Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $53.44. Shares traded up 0.21%.
- Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $53.72. Shares traded up 0.65%.
- McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $32.83 with a daily change of up 6.88%.
- Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) stock set a new 52-week high of $97.84 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.07%.
- Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $241.68 with a daily change of up 8.08%.
- Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $253.19. Shares traded up 1.25%.
- Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $33.00. Shares traded up 2.94%.
- Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.42. The stock traded down 0.21% on the session.
- Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares were down 0.23% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $73.71.
- Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares were up 0.7% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.31.
- Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) stock set a new 52-week high of $112.99 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.17%.
- Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $100.32. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.
- Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.55 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.17%.
- Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares were up 0.77% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $77.46.
- Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $64.37. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
- Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) shares hit a yearly high of $206.60. The stock traded up 1.02% on the session.
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $109.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.51%.
- Genpact (NYSE:G) shares were up 1.0% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.00.
- YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $105.40. Shares traded down 1.53%.
- Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) shares broke to $62.54 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.03%.
- Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) stock set a new 52-week high of $58.80 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.37%.
- Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $171.60. Shares traded up 1.77%.
- MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $41.30. Shares traded up 0.73%.
- Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.77 on Friday, moving up 0.47%.
- Switch (NYSE:SWCH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.59 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 24.42%.
- Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.28 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.72%.
- Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) shares set a new 52-week high of $167.49 on Friday, moving down 0.06%.
- Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) shares set a new 52-week high of $115.98 on Friday, moving up 0.36%.
- Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares were up 15.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $170.49.
- WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) shares set a new 52-week high of $116.18 on Friday, moving up 2.92%.
- Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) stock made a new 52-week high of $163.60 Friday. The stock was up 2.16% for the day.
- Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $107.32 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.35%.
- AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) shares were up 1.17% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $110.25 for a change of up 1.17%.
- American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $171.30 with a daily change of up 0.88%.
- Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.1%.
- Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.95. The stock traded up 1.46% on the session.
- National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.80 Friday. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.
- Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) shares were up 2.08% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.69 for a change of up 2.08%.
- Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares broke to $120.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.33%.
- Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) shares were up 0.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.21.
- Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $86.87. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.
- Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) shares were up 2.53% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $73.49 for a change of up 2.53%.
- Insperity (NYSE:NSP) shares were up 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $102.24.
- Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.33 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.45%.
- ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $72.73 with a daily change of up 0.5%.
- Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.00. The stock was up 13.48% for the day.
- Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.10 on Friday, moving up 5.46%.
- Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) shares hit $76.26 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.58%.
- Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.61 Friday. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.
- Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.30 on Friday morning, moving up 2.36%.
- American States Water (NYSE:AWR) shares broke to $91.97 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.54%.
- Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) shares hit $39.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.54%.
- California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) shares broke to $65.99 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.21%.
- Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.89 on Friday, moving up 0.35%.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.45 on Friday, moving down 0.34%.
- MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) shares were up 0.34% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $81.13 for a change of up 0.34%.
- CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) shares hit $158.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%.
- Retail Props of America (NYSE:RPAI) shares were up 2.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.98.
- Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) shares were up 1.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $82.95 for a change of up 1.69%.
- Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.74 on Friday morning, moving up 1.2%.
- Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) shares set a new yearly high of $15.88 this morning. The stock was up 1.87% on the session.
- Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $316.81. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session.
- Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) shares were down 0.3% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $130.22 for a change of down 0.3%.
- Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) shares were up 0.78% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.52.
- Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares were up 0.1% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.36 for a change of up 0.1%.
- Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $245.00 Friday. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
- Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares were up 0.45% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.28 for a change of up 0.45%.
- BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) shares hit $26.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.53%.
- Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.21. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.
- Meredith (NYSE:MDP) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.66 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%.
- WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) shares hit a yearly high of $23.53. The stock traded up 3.4% on the session.
- Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $137.01 on Friday morning, moving up 0.58%.
- StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.90 Friday. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.
- iStar (NYSE:STAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.90. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.
- Score Media and Gaming (NASDAQ:SCR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.51 on Friday morning, moving up 1.16%.
- MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) stock hit a yearly high price of $100.68. The stock was up 2.09% for the day.
- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.52 on Friday, moving up 0.69%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETV) shares hit $16.71 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.1%.
- Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) shares were up 0.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.63 for a change of up 0.69%.
- Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $54.82. Shares traded up 10.29%.
- Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $103.66 with a daily change of up 13.52%.
- GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares hit $7.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.11%.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares set a new yearly high of $25.13 this morning. The stock was up 13.64% on the session.
- Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) shares were down 0.9% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.14 for a change of down 0.9%.
- OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.91. The stock traded up 0.89% on the session.
- FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) shares broke to $12.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.96%.
- Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.22 Friday. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.
- UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) shares hit a yearly high of $24.45. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session.
- Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares were up 5.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.06.
- Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $50.31. Shares traded up 0.87%.
- HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $110.55 on Friday morning, moving up 12.43%.
- Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $27.75. Shares traded up 11.38%.
- Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.46 on Friday morning, moving up 12.97%.
- Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.71.
- PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PCN) shares broke to $19.34 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) shares hit a yearly high of $5.73. The stock traded up 4.87% on the session.
- Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE:SPLP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $34.15. Shares traded up 9.91%.
- Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.97. The stock was up 1.79% for the day.
- Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE:BLX) shares set a new yearly high of $17.21 this morning. The stock was up 1.3% on the session.
- One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) shares were up 0.27% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.14 for a change of up 0.27%.
- Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $23.09 with a daily change of up 4.81%.
- Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) shares were up 0.97% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $76.06.
- Verso (NYSE:VRS) shares were up 1.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.34.
- Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE:EFT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.83 on Friday morning, moving up 1.3%.
- City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) shares were up 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.27.
- John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPI) shares hit $21.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.27%.
- Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) shares were up 0.23% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.56.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.71 Friday. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
- Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.10 Friday. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.
- MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $20.94. Shares traded up 0.43%.
- TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.75. The stock traded up 2.32% on the session.
- West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $31.33. Shares traded up 2.55%.
- John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $22.42 with a daily change of up 0.22%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.72 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%.
- Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.11 Friday. The stock was up 4.88% for the day.
- Guggenheim Enhanced (NYSE:GPM) shares hit a yearly high of $9.29. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
- Western Asset High Income (NYSE:HIX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $7.58. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
- Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST) shares set a new yearly high of $16.19 this morning. The stock was up 1.38% on the session.
- Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) shares were up 1.95% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.61.
- Bluerock Residential (AMEX:BRG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.41%.
- Legato Merger (NASDAQ:LEGO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.68%.
- Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) shares broke to $13.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.8%.
- Pioneer High IT (NYSE:PHT) shares set a new yearly high of $10.37 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.
- Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) shares broke to $33.02 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.39%.
- PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) shares hit a yearly high of $13.09. The stock traded down 0.09% on the session.
- Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.49 Friday. The stock was up 1.85% for the day.
- Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $23.60 with a daily change of down 1.33%.
- Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.05 Friday. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
- Pioneer Diversified High (AMEX:HNW) shares were up 0.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.46.
- NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF) shares were up 4.87% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.23 for a change of up 4.87%.
- Mfs Inv Grade Municipal (NYSE:CXH) shares hit a yearly high of $10.74. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $5.61. Shares traded up 42.3%.
