Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021
On Friday morning, 154 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Significant Points:

  • The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was Nike (NYSE:NKE).
  • The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Mfs High Yield Municipal (NYSE:CMU).
  • Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 24.24% to reach its new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

  • Nike (NYSE:NKE) stock hit a yearly high price of $167.87. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.
  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.78 on Friday morning, moving up 1.25%.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $536.59. Shares traded down 0.14%.
  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) shares hit $119.14 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.58%.
  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) shares set a new yearly high of $428.28 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.
  • Linde (NYSE:LIN) shares set a new yearly high of $308.80 this morning. The stock was up 2.27% on the session.
  • Target (NYSE:TGT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $263.18. Shares traded up 0.19%.
  • Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock set a new 52-week high of $105.82 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.38%.
  • Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares set a new 52-week high of $199.97 on Friday, moving up 1.14%.
  • S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) shares were up 0.78% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $427.94 for a change of up 0.78%.
  • Prologis (NYSE:PLD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $129.36 on Friday morning, moving up 1.0%.
  • Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $209.93.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.90 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.09%.
  • Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) stock set a new 52-week high of $349.25 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 24.24%.
  • Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $114.22 with a daily change of down 0.24%.
  • Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $158.38 with a daily change of up 0.28%.
  • Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) shares were up 0.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $100.50 for a change of up 0.25%.
  • UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) shares were up 0.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.64.
  • RELX (NYSE:RELX) shares set a new yearly high of $29.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.88% on the session.
  • Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares hit $316.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.46%.
  • Dollar General (NYSE:DG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $234.35 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.
  • Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $691.00. Shares traded up 1.64%.
  • Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) stock made a new 52-week high of $106.29 Friday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) stock hit a yearly high price of $1,863.54. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
  • MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $598.77 on Friday, moving up 0.63%.
  • TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) shares broke to $147.40 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%.
  • DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $497.99 on Friday morning, moving up 7.35%.
  • Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.57 on Friday morning, moving up 0.85%.
  • IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $116.65 on Friday morning, moving up 0.9%.
  • Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.62 Friday. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.
  • ResMed (NYSE:RMD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $270.06 on Friday morning, moving down 0.07%.
  • Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) shares set a new 52-week high of $130.77 on Friday, moving up 0.16%.
  • Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) shares hit a yearly high of $118.21. The stock traded up 1.89% on the session.
  • KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) stock set a new 52-week high of $64.29 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%.
  • Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares hit $307.86 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.44%.
  • Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) shares set a new yearly high of $125.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.
  • AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) stock hit a yearly high price of $232.70. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.
  • AMETEK (NYSE:AME) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $139.27. Shares traded up 0.32%.
  • McKesson (NYSE:MCK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $206.48 with a daily change of up 0.45%.
  • Equifax (NYSE:EFX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $261.53 with a daily change of up 0.34%.
  • Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $89.33 with a daily change of down 0.02%.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $407.34 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.
  • Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) stock set a new 52-week high of $202.69 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.33%.
  • Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $45.48. Shares traded up 1.19%.
  • Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) shares were up 1.05% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $298.67.
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) stock set a new 52-week high of $177.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.7%.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.18 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.28%.
  • Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) shares were up 1.65% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $199.07 for a change of up 1.65%.
  • Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) shares set a new yearly high of $196.37 this morning. The stock was up 1.17% on the session.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $743.79 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.18%.
  • Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) shares broke to $336.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.29%.
  • Steris (NYSE:STE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $217.74. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.
  • L Brands (NYSE:LB) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $80.36. Shares traded up 0.73%.
  • Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) stock set a new 52-week high of $420.08 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.02%.
  • Charles River (NYSE:CRL) shares hit a yearly high of $408.06. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
  • PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) stock hit a yearly high price of $181.41. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.
  • Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.69. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session.
  • Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $443.44 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.11%.
  • Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.66 Friday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.
  • Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) stock hit a yearly high price of $244.98. The stock was up 0.52% for the day.
  • Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) stock made a new 52-week high of $481.20 Friday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
  • Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) shares were up 1.38% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.02.
  • UDR (NYSE:UDR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $56.30 on Friday morning, moving up 0.81%.
  • Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $84.83 on Friday morning, moving up 1.72%.
  • Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) stock made a new 52-week high of $152.63 Friday. The stock was up 1.81% for the day.
  • W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) shares broke to $82.37 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.79%.
  • American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $42.58 with a daily change of up 1.09%.
  • Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) shares hit $123.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.42%.
  • Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) shares were up 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.95.
  • Pentair (NYSE:PNR) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.31 Friday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
  • Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) stock made a new 52-week high of $57.01 Friday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
  • Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares hit a yearly high of $415.43. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.
  • VEREIT (NYSE:VER) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $49.90 with a daily change of up 1.87%.
  • Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $98.40 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.83%.
  • Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) stock hit a yearly high price of $203.22. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.
  • The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) shares were up 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $191.60.
  • Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) shares hit $62.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.21%.
  • Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.29 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.64%.
  • Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) shares hit $163.34 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.98%.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $50.94. Shares traded up 3.02%.
  • STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.13. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $108.24 on Friday morning, moving up 2.15%.
  • Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shares broke to $138.69 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.27%.
  • AutoNation (NYSE:AN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $122.72 on Friday morning, moving up 0.75%.
  • Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.66 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.56%.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) shares broke to $62.08 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.14%.
  • First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) shares hit a yearly high of $67.19. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.
  • Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.72. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.
  • First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) shares hit a yearly high of $55.43. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session.
  • Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) shares set a new 52-week high of $56.74 on Friday, moving up 0.21%.
  • Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.80 on Friday morning, moving up 1.21%.
  • Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $134.25 with a daily change of down 0.4%.
  • Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) shares were up 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $89.86.
  • Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.31 Friday. The stock was up 1.48% for the day.
  • Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) shares were up 1.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $132.15.
  • Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) shares were up 0.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $106.37 for a change of up 0.63%.
  • Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shares were up 0.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $149.34 for a change of up 0.14%.
  • Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.98 Friday. The stock was up 4.08% for the day.
  • Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) stock made a new 52-week high of $115.36 Friday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
  • AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.68 on Friday morning, moving up 0.65%.
  • Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) shares hit $91.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.01%.
  • Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.28 on Friday morning, moving up 1.04%.
  • Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) shares set a new yearly high of $139.19 this morning. The stock was up 1.85% on the session.
  • American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $161.87. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session.
  • National Storage (NYSE:NSA) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.49 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.82%.
  • Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) shares were up 1.28% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.98 for a change of up 1.28%.
  • Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) shares set a new 52-week high of $84.84 on Friday, moving up 0.47%.
  • Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.26 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.19%.
  • Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares hit $70.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.28%.
  • AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $84.89 on Friday, moving up 1.22%.
  • Corporate Office Props (NYSE:OFC) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.51. The stock was up 2.05% for the day.
  • Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) shares set a new 52-week high of $101.61 on Friday, moving down 0.17%.
  • American States Water (NYSE:AWR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $89.38 with a daily change of up 0.32%.
  • California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) shares hit a yearly high of $64.08. The stock traded up 1.83% on the session.
  • Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $69.42 with a daily change of up 1.21%.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares were down 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $96.87.
  • MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) stock hit a yearly high price of $79.29. The stock was up 1.25% for the day.
  • Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) shares hit a yearly high of $87.31. The stock traded up 1.92% on the session.
  • CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) stock set a new 52-week high of $141.07 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.06%.
  • LendingClub (NYSE:LC) shares broke to $25.94 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.35%.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares set a new yearly high of $49.10 this morning. The stock was up 1.17% on the session.
  • Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) shares hit $17.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.02%.
  • StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) shares hit $47.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.91%.
  • iStar (NYSE:STAR) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.75.
  • Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) stock hit a yearly high price of $102.98. The stock was up 1.46% for the day.
  • Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) shares were down 0.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $80.15.
  • Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.17. The stock traded up 0.75% on the session.
  • First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE:FPF) shares hit a yearly high of $25.89. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $39.51. Shares traded up 1.15%.
  • Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) shares were up 5.4% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.45 for a change of up 5.4%.
  • Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) shares were up 1.01% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $93.74 for a change of up 1.01%.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.33 on Friday, moving up 8.13%.
  • Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.69 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.01%.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX:EIM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.92 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%.
  • Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) shares set a new yearly high of $25.78 this morning. The stock was up 7.65% on the session.
  • AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) shares were up 3.45% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.65 for a change of up 3.45%.
  • Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.90 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.66%.
  • Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE:IIM) shares were up 0.24% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.93.
  • QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6%.
  • Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE:IQI) shares were up 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.98.
  • Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) shares were up 1.13% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.37.
  • Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE:NXJ) shares hit a yearly high of $15.75. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.03. Shares traded up 0.23%.
  • Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $26.86 with a daily change of up 11.95%.
  • Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.49 on Friday morning, moving up 1.01%.
  • Invesco Muni Income Opps (NYSE:OIA) shares were up 0.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.54 for a change of up 0.32%.
  • MFS Municipal IT (NYSE:MFM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $7.42 with a daily change of up 0.14%.
  • PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.49 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.19%.
  • LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) shares hit $8.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.12%.
  • Westwood Holdings Gr (NYSE:WHG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.99 on Friday morning, moving up 0.85%.
  • Delaware Investments MN (AMEX:VMM) shares broke to $14.43 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.07%.
  • First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) shares were up 0.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.24 for a change of up 0.25%.
  • Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.77 with a daily change of up 3.01%.
  • Mfs High Yield Municipal (NYSE:CMU) shares were up 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.83.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!

 

