Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday
On Tuesday, 205 companies set new 52-week highs.
Areas of Interest:
- Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.
- SoftBank (OTC: SOBKY) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high
- Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 310.0% to reach a new 52-week high.
- Truxton (OTC: TRUX) made the biggest move downwards of the group, plummetting 29.8% shortly after reaching its 52-week high.
Over the course of the trading on Tuesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:
- Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.51 on Tuesday, moving down 1.91%.
- Osisko Mining (OTC: OBNNF) shares were down 1.91% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.94.
- BHP Gr (OTC: BHPBF) shares were up 1.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.45.
- Universal Media Group (OTC: UMGP) shares were up 112.64% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.51 for a change of up 112.64%.
- Laurion Mineral Explr (OTC: LMEFF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.09 on Tuesday, moving up 26.14%.
- ASML Holding (OTC: ASMLF) shares set a new 52-week high of $230.93 on Tuesday, moving up 2.03%.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares hit a yearly high of $229.35. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.
- US Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ: USLM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $84.99 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.08%.
- ESCO Technologies (NYSE: ESE) stock set a new 52-week high of $84.21 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.46%.
- Sonic Automotive (OTC: SAFRY) shares hit $37.86 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.93%.
- Safran (NYSE: SAH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $24.32 with a daily change of up 1.91%.
- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) shares set a new 52-week high of $242.82 on Tuesday, moving up 0.53%.
- SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.11 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.47%.
- Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.06 on Tuesday, moving up 1.81%.
- Rekor Systems (OTC: RCRUY) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.85. The stock was up 2.39% for the day.
- Recruit Holdings Co (NASDAQ: REKR) shares hit $3.89 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.69%.
- Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.80 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.65%.
- Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) shares set a new 52-week high of $118.63 on Tuesday, moving up 1.65%.
- Safran (OTC: SAFRF) shares hit a yearly high of $151.50. The stock traded up 10.27% on the session.
- Peloton Minerals (OTC: PMCCF) shares hit $0.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.14%.
- Shenzhou Intl Gr Hldgs (OTC: SHZHY) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.43 on Tuesday, moving up 2.5%.
- Compass Group (OTC: CMPGY) shares set a new yearly high of $24.99 this morning. The stock was down 0.32% on the session.
- Talon Metals (OTC: TLOFF) shares hit $0.19 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 17.61%.
- Northern Star Resources (OTC: NESRF) shares set a new yearly high of $9.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.81% on the session.
- Los Andes Copper (OTC: LSANF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.36 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).
- Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $82.22 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.75%.
- DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.19 on Tuesday, moving up 3.03%.
- Manhattan Associates (OTC: LZAGY) shares hit $72.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.02%.
- Lonza Group (NASDAQ: MANH) shares hit $35.14 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.55%.
- K92 Mining (OTC: KNTNF) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.08 Tuesday. The stock was down 4.46% for the day.
- Gatekeeper Systems (OTC: GKPRF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.10 on Tuesday, moving up 37.57%.
- Sekisui House (OTC: SKHSF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.40. The stock traded up 5.65% on the session.
- Lundin Gold (OTC: FTMNF) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.20 on Tuesday, moving up 0.23%.
- ANTA Sports Products (OTC: ANPDF) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.43 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.5%.
- Dream Industrial REIT (OTC: DREUF) shares set a new yearly high of $9.30 this morning. The stock was up 2.02% on the session.
- Recruit Holdings Co (OTC: RCRRF) shares set a new yearly high of $34.45 this morning. The stock was up 4.27% on the session.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.07 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%.
- Wilmar International (OTC: WLMIY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.51 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.51%.
- WNS (Holdings) (NYSE: WNS) shares hit $28.86 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.09%.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares were down 1.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $88.55.
- Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $78.75. Shares traded up 1.55%.
- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares were up 1.05% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $212.96 for a change of up 1.05%.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares hit $21.40 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 7.9%.
- Hershey (NYSE: HSY) shares set a new 52-week high of $147.59 on Tuesday, moving up 0.38%.
- Eastern Michigan Finl (OTC: EFIN) shares set a new yearly high of $26.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.
- DynaCERT (OTC: DYFSF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.40 on Tuesday, moving up 0.43%.
- Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGLP) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.33 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
- Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGLO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.59 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.34%.
- Truxton (OTC: TRUX) shares were up 1.15% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.00 for a change of up 1.15%.
- Hochschild Mining (OTC: HCHDF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.76 with a daily change of down 0.74%.
- Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) shares broke to $14.28 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.21%.
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ: KTOS) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.56 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.94%.
- The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) stock made a new 52-week high of $104.23 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.
- Outfront Media (NYSE: OUT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.98 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.55%.
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were up 0.47% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $201.90.
- TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.93. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.
- Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.30 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.61%.
- OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ: OSW) shares hit $15.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.26%.
- Retail Value (OTC: RPNRF) shares hit a yearly high of $36.55. The stock traded up 22.22% on the session.
- Rapid Nutrition (NYSE: RVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.33 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.75%.
- Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTC: CZMWY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $109.64. The stock traded up 2.18% on the session.
- The a2 Milk Co (OTC: ACOPF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $11.78. Shares traded up 0.09%.
- Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) shares were up 2.5% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.40 for a change of up 2.5%.
- TC Pipelines (NYSE: TCP) shares set a new yearly high of $40.99 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Rentokil Initial (OTC: RKLIF) shares were up 0.81% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.27 for a change of up 0.81%.
- Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ: BPYPP) shares were down 0.31% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.49.
- LRAD (NASDAQ: LRAD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.14. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Bid Corp (OTC: BPPPF) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.00 on Tuesday, moving up 11.39%.
- XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) shares hit a yearly high of $7.41. The stock traded up 8.47% on the session.
- Liberty Prop Trust (NYSE: LPT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.92 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.14%.
- KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $137.75 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.15%.
- IBERIABANK (NASDAQ: IBKCP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.92 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.19%.
- Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $84.99. Shares traded up 2.74%.
- China Oilfield Services (OTC: CHOLF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.12 with a daily change of down 0.9%.
- Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) shares were up 8.7% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $115.98 for a change of up 8.7%.
- Josemaria Resources (OTC: NGQRF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.91 with a daily change of down 5.9%.
- Simtrol (OTC: SMRL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, moving up 310.0%.
- Novartis (OTC: NVSEF) shares set a new yearly high of $94.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.
- Inphi (NYSE: IPHI) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.10. The stock was up 2.0% for the day.
- Americas Silver (AMEX: USAS) shares broke to $3.13 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 3.99%.
- IEH (OTC: IEHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.83. The stock was up 2.22% for the day.
- Clarivate Analytics (NYSE: CCC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.89 with a daily change of up 0.32%.
- Medusa Mining (OTC: MDSMF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.51 on Tuesday morning, moving up 9.39%.
- Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX) shares were up 0.78% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.52.
- Teranga Gold (OTC: TGCDF) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.65. The stock was up 4.55% for the day.
- Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) shares hit a yearly high of $124.23. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.
- Intermediate Capital Gr (OTC: ICGUF) shares set a new yearly high of $17.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session.
- Joint (NASDAQ: JYNT) shares broke to $21.22 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.87%.
- Marathon Gold (OTC: MGDPF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.96 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.8% for the day.
- Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) shares were up 1.85% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.43.
- Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE: NEM) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.98. The stock was down 0.68% for the day.
- Kodiak Energy (OTC: KDKN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $0.01. Shares traded up 15.38%.
- FalconStor Software (OTC: FALC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $26.74. Shares traded up 1.09%.
- Enstar Gr (NASDAQ: ESGRP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.17 on Tuesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
- ASM International (OTC: ASMIY) shares set a new 52-week high of $73.70 on Tuesday, moving up 6.57%.
- KBR (NYSE: KBR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.41. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session.
- Altium (OTC: ALMFF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.73. The stock traded up 2.22% on the session.
- WellTek (OTC: WTKN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.05 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 25.0%.
- Insperity (NYSE: NSP) shares hit $138.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.9%.
- CGI (NYSE: GIB) shares were down 0.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $79.72 for a change of down 0.45%.
- Teuton Resources (OTC: TEUTF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.22 this morning. The stock was up 8.0% on the session.
- Tudor Gold (OTC: TDRRF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.45 Tuesday. The stock was up 15.58% for the day.
- Newcrest Mining (OTC: NCMGF) shares were up 1.89% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.75 for a change of up 1.89%.
- International Speedway (OTC: ISCB) shares were up 1.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.50.
- Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $126.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%.
- Model N (NYSE: MODN) shares hit $20.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.83%.
- Linde (NYSE: LIN) stock hit a yearly high price of $205.62. The stock was up 1.47% for the day.
- Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE: EPD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $30.82 with a daily change of down 0.08%.
- Pioneer Railcorp (OTC: PRRR) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.76.
- Centerra Gold (OTC: CAGDF) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.47. The stock was down 1.48% for the day.
- Power REIT (AMEX: PW) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.70. The stock was up 3.75% for the day.
- Enstar Gr (NASDAQ: ESGRO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.38 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.34%.
- IMPACT Silver (OTC: ISVLF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.35 with a daily change of up 9.34%.
- Israel Discount Bank (OTC: ISDAY) shares broke to $42.65 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.31%.
- Silvercorp Metals (AMEX: SVM) shares hit $3.17 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.32%.
- Arcadis (OTC: ARCAY) shares hit $20.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.38%.
- CorVel (NASDAQ: CRVL) shares were up 0.66% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $93.33.
- Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE: GPK) shares hit a yearly high of $15.06. The stock traded up 5.85% on the session.
- NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $29.13. Shares traded up 0.83%.
- Greggs (OTC: GGGSF) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.95 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.23% for the day.
- Hinto Energy (OTC: HENI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.01 with a daily change of up 12.5%.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) stock set a new 52-week high of $72.14 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.45%.
- Tokio Marine Holdings (OTC: TKOMY) shares hit a yearly high of $53.56. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session.
- Detour Gold (OTC: DRGDF) shares hit a yearly high of $15.40. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session.
- Krung Thai Bank (OTC: KGTFY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.82 with a daily change of up 1.75%.
- Sabina Gold & Silver (OTC: SGSVF) shares were down 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.20.
- Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $43.56. Shares traded down 0.53%.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) shares were down 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $126.20.
- Central Securities (AMEX: CET) shares hit a yearly high of $31.05. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.
- Capstead Mortgage (NYSE: CMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.17 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.16%.
- Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $208.54 with a daily change of up 1.73%.
- Royal Philips (OTC: RYLPF) shares were up 6.58% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.85 for a change of up 6.58%.
- MTU Aero Engines (OTC: MTUAY) shares were up 4.95% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $125.68.
- Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $24.49. Shares traded up 5.18%.
- Silver Predator (OTC: SVROF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.10. The stock traded up 8.88% on the session.
- VolitionRX (AMEX: VNRX) shares hit $3.63 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.83%.
- AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) shares were up 7.54% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.46.
- Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.40. The stock traded up 5.8% on the session.
- Tetragon Financial Group (OTC: TGONF) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.42 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.42%.
- Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) stock hit a yearly high price of $479.98. The stock was up 7.14% for the day.
- Argonaut Gold (OTC: ARNGF) shares broke to $1.96 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.34%.
- Minco Silver (OTC: MISVF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.55 on Tuesday, moving up 7.12%.
- KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) shares hit $26.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.81%.
- US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) shares were up 1.39% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.56.
- National Research (NASDAQ: NRC) shares were up 3.26% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $61.66.
- Nuveen Virginia Quality (NYSE: NPV) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.10 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.
- Nuveen North Carolina (NYSE: NNC) shares hit a yearly high of $13.44. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.
- Alexco Resource (AMEX: AXU) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.75 on Tuesday, moving down 1.91%.
- Chiasma (NASDAQ: CHMA) shares set a new yearly high of $8.30 this morning. The stock was up 25.32% on the session.
- Greencore Group (OTC: GNCGF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.86. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session.
- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) stock hit a yearly high price of $79.50. The stock was up 8.71% for the day.
- Zim (OTC: ZIMCF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.30 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.91%.
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.10. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares were down 1.29% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.98.
- Opthea (OTC: CKDXY) shares were up 5.38% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.80 for a change of up 5.38%.
- Summus Solutions (OTC: WENEF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.12 this morning. The stock was up 4.29% on the session.
- Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares broke to $209.54 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.78%.
- Discovery Gold (OTC: DCGD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.57. The stock traded down 29.8% on the session.
- Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $118.98 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.52%.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $105.00. Shares traded up 9.18%.
- Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG) shares hit a yearly high of $46.91. The stock traded up 2.35% on the session.
- Megaworld (OTC: MGAWY) shares were down 0.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.61.
- Liberated Syndication (OTC: LSYN) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.36 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.14%.
- Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) shares were up 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $120.01.
- Lonza Group (OTC: LZAGF) shares were up 0.99% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $349.78 for a change of up 0.99%.
- Ferrovial (OTC: FRRVY) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.40. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.
- Gran Colombia Gold (OTC: TPRFF) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.73 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.56% for the day.
- Repro-Med Systems (OTC: REPR) shares were down 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.30.
- Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.96. The stock was up 2.94% for the day.
- Generex Biotechnology (OTC: GNBT) shares set a new yearly high of $3.02 this morning. The stock was down 3.37% on the session.
- Ingenico Group (OTC: INGIY) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.45 on Tuesday, moving up 2.87%.
- Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) shares hit $281.45 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.09%.
- Uni-President China Hldgs (OTC: UPCHY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $126.88 with a daily change of up 18.03%.
- Herman Miller (NASDAQ: MLHR) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.68 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
- IWG (OTC: IWGFF) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.70 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.98% for the day.
- Balmoral Resources (OTC: BALMF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.20 on Tuesday, moving down 13.66%.
- Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) shares were up 2.04% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.15.
- Cincinnati Bancorp (OTC: CNNB) shares were up 8.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.26.
- American Manganese (OTC: AMYZF) shares broke to $0.16 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 13.33%.
- XL Axiata (OTC: PTXKY) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.55 on Tuesday, moving up 0.32%.
- Canfield Medical Supply (OTC: CNMF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.35. The stock traded up 17.5% on the session.
- Tautachrome (OTC: TTCM) shares hit a yearly high of $0.03. The stock traded down 27.34% on the session.
- Powerdyne International (OTC: PWDY) shares were up 40.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.0017.
- Potash America (OTC: PTAM) shares set a new yearly high of $0.07 this morning. The stock was down 8.22% on the session.
- LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: LPLA) stock hit a yearly high price of $86.45. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
- Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: TCGP) shares set a new yearly high of $25.02 this morning. The stock was up 0.11% on the session.
- Equifax (NYSE: EFX) shares set a new 52-week high of $140.54 on Tuesday, moving up 1.88%.
- American Creek Resources (OTC: ACKRF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.04 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.45%.
- Rentokil Initial (OTC: RTOKY) shares set a new yearly high of $27.05 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% on the session.
- AltaGas (OTC: TGAPF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $17.00. Shares traded up 1.03%.
- Bravada Gold (OTC: BGAVF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.10 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 11.11%.
- Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.92 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.93%.
- GoGold Resources (OTC: GLGDF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $0.35. Shares traded up 3.99%.
- Blackrock Gold (OTC: BKRRF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.13 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 6.29%.
- Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) stock made a new 52-week high of $85.39 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.
- Power Assets Holdings (OTC: HGKGY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $7.52. Shares traded up 2.29%.
- Santacruz Silver Mining (OTC: SZSMF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.10. The stock traded up 13.18% on the session.
- Rockwealth Resources (OTC: CRZHF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.25 with a daily change of up 0.43%.
- Atacama Resources Intl (OTC: ACRL) shares were up 57.08% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.01.
- Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE: QSR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $73.71 with a daily change of up 0.72%.
- Athena Silver (OTC: AHNR) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.06 on Tuesday, moving up 106.9%.
- Appiphany Technologies (OTC: APHD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.02 with a daily change of up 2.04%.
- Wilmar International (OTC: WLMIF) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.88 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.23%.
- Creative Vistas (OTC: CVAS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.69%.
- SoftBank (OTC: SOBKY) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.50 on Tuesday, moving up 0.56%.
