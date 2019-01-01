QQQ
Range
0.11 - 0.11
Vol / Avg.
1K/47.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.21
Mkt Cap
7.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.11
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
71.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 8:10AM
Athena Gold Corp is focused on the exploration and development of precious metals in the Western United States. Its core holding is 36 unpatented claims totaling over 720 acres located in the Historic Calico Mining District in San Bernardino County, California.

Athena Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Athena Gold (AHNR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Athena Gold (OTCQB: AHNR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Athena Gold's (AHNR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Athena Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Athena Gold (AHNR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Athena Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Athena Gold (AHNR)?

A

The stock price for Athena Gold (OTCQB: AHNR) is $0.11 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:25:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Athena Gold (AHNR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Athena Gold.

Q

When is Athena Gold (OTCQB:AHNR) reporting earnings?

A

Athena Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Athena Gold (AHNR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Athena Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Athena Gold (AHNR) operate in?

A

Athena Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.