There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Potash America Inc is engaged in the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets like Potash, Montmorillonite, Bentonite, and Gypsum.

Potash America Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Potash America (PTAM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Potash America (OTCPK: PTAM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Potash America's (PTAM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Potash America.

Q

What is the target price for Potash America (PTAM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Potash America (OTCPK: PTAM) was reported by JP Morgan on December 5, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting PTAM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 555455.56% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Potash America (PTAM)?

A

The stock price for Potash America (OTCPK: PTAM) is $0.0072 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:48:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Potash America (PTAM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Potash America.

Q

When is Potash America (OTCPK:PTAM) reporting earnings?

A

Potash America does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Potash America (PTAM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Potash America.

Q

What sector and industry does Potash America (PTAM) operate in?

A

Potash America is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.