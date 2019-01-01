|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Potash America (OTCPK: PTAM) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Potash America.
The latest price target for Potash America (OTCPK: PTAM) was reported by JP Morgan on December 5, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting PTAM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 555455.56% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Potash America (OTCPK: PTAM) is $0.0072 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:48:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Potash America.
Potash America does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Potash America.
Potash America is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.