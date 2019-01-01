QQQ
6.26 - 6.33
1.7K/2.9K
0.36/5.80%
5.34 - 6.71
13.4B
94.12
6.33
16.36
2.1B
Sector: Utilities. Industry: Electric Utilities
Power Assets Holdings is an investment holding company with a focus on regulated utility assets. The firm owns a portfolio of regulated electricity and gas assets and similarly stable utilities in Hong Kong, the U.K., Australia, Canada, Europe, and New Zealand. Profit from its regulated assets make up around 80% of total income, with contribution from its U.K. and Australian assets totaling more than 60% of group profit. The firm is part of CK Hutchison Holdings, a Hong Kong-based multinational conglomerate, and is currently 34% owned by CK Infrastructure Holdings.

Power Assets Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Power Assets Holdings (HGKGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Power Assets Holdings (OTCPK: HGKGY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Power Assets Holdings's (HGKGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Power Assets Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Power Assets Holdings (HGKGY) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Power Assets Holdings (HGKGY)?

A

The stock price for Power Assets Holdings (OTCPK: HGKGY) is $6.261 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:49:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Power Assets Holdings (HGKGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 8, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 15, 2015.

Q

When is Power Assets Holdings (OTCPK:HGKGY) reporting earnings?

A

Power Assets Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Power Assets Holdings (HGKGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Power Assets Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Power Assets Holdings (HGKGY) operate in?

A

Power Assets Holdings is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.