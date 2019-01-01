QQQ
Medusa Mining Ltd is an Australian based gold producer company. It is engaged in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and production of properties. The company's segments include Mining, Exploration, and Other. The Mining segment generates all of its revenues. Its projects include the Co-O mine, Philippines exploration, and Queensland projects. It derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver. Its geographical segments include Australia, the Philippines, and Hong Kong, of which all of the revenues are generated from Hong Kong.

Medusa Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medusa Mining (MDSMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medusa Mining (OTCPK: MDSMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medusa Mining's (MDSMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medusa Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Medusa Mining (MDSMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medusa Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Medusa Mining (MDSMF)?

A

The stock price for Medusa Mining (OTCPK: MDSMF) is $0.5743 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:44:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medusa Mining (MDSMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medusa Mining.

Q

When is Medusa Mining (OTCPK:MDSMF) reporting earnings?

A

Medusa Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medusa Mining (MDSMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medusa Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Medusa Mining (MDSMF) operate in?

A

Medusa Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.