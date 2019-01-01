Medusa Mining Ltd is an Australian based gold producer company. It is engaged in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and production of properties. The company's segments include Mining, Exploration, and Other. The Mining segment generates all of its revenues. Its projects include the Co-O mine, Philippines exploration, and Queensland projects. It derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver. Its geographical segments include Australia, the Philippines, and Hong Kong, of which all of the revenues are generated from Hong Kong.