Range
29.43 - 31.14
Vol / Avg.
789.9K/287.8K
Div / Yield
0.13/0.41%
52 Wk
27.58 - 38.35
Mkt Cap
53.2B
Payout Ratio
13.75
Open
29.52
P/E
35.67
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 6:26AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Safran is a key player in the global commercial and military aerospace propulsion and equipment sectors. The group has three reportable segments: aerospace propulsion (commercial and military aircraft engines and spare parts); aircraft equipment, defense, and aerosystems (diversified business supplying components ranging from landing gear to avionics); and aircraft interiors (seats, cabins, and in-flight entertainment systems). Safran is a partner to the CFM joint venture with GE Aviation, which produces narrow-body engines.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Safran Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Safran (SAFRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Safran (OTCPK: SAFRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Safran's (SAFRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Safran.

Q

What is the target price for Safran (SAFRY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Safran (OTCPK: SAFRY) was reported by Barclays on March 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SAFRY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Safran (SAFRY)?

A

The stock price for Safran (OTCPK: SAFRY) is $31.14 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Safran (SAFRY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 23, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 20, 2012.

Q

When is Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY) reporting earnings?

A

Safran does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Safran (SAFRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Safran.

Q

What sector and industry does Safran (SAFRY) operate in?

A

Safran is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.