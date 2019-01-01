QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
690.8K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
8.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Zim Corp has sold its operations and is currently focused on biomedical research.

Analyst Ratings

Zim Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zim (ZIMCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zim (OTCPK: ZIMCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zim's (ZIMCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zim.

Q

What is the target price for Zim (ZIMCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zim

Q

Current Stock Price for Zim (ZIMCF)?

A

The stock price for Zim (OTCPK: ZIMCF) is $0.0849 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:45:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zim (ZIMCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zim.

Q

When is Zim (OTCPK:ZIMCF) reporting earnings?

A

Zim does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zim (ZIMCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zim.

Q

What sector and industry does Zim (ZIMCF) operate in?

A

Zim is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.