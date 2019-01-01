QQQ
Range
0.05 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
22K/7.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
5.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
105.7M
Outstanding
Peloton Minerals Corp is an exploration stage company that engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The projects include gold exploration projects located in Nevada, Montana, and Northern Ontario. Its properties include Silver Bell St. Lawrence, Golden Trail, River Stage and Independence Valley, among others.

Peloton Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Peloton Minerals (PMCCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Peloton Minerals (OTCQB: PMCCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Peloton Minerals's (PMCCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Peloton Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Peloton Minerals (PMCCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Peloton Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Peloton Minerals (PMCCF)?

A

The stock price for Peloton Minerals (OTCQB: PMCCF) is $0.055 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:16:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Peloton Minerals (PMCCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Peloton Minerals.

Q

When is Peloton Minerals (OTCQB:PMCCF) reporting earnings?

A

Peloton Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Peloton Minerals (PMCCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Peloton Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Peloton Minerals (PMCCF) operate in?

A

Peloton Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.