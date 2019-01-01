QQQ
Range
2.13 - 2.35
Vol / Avg.
119.7K/121.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.6 - 3.07
Mkt Cap
626.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.35
P/E
280
EPS
0
Shares
278.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 14, 2021, 6:34AM
GoGold Resources Inc is a Canadian-based company engaged in the business of exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. It operates in two segments: Mexico, which accounts for the majority of revenue; and Canada. Its Mexico segment consists of the Parral project and the Los Ricos project.

Analyst Ratings

GoGold Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GoGold Resources (GLGDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GoGold Resources (OTCQX: GLGDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GoGold Resources's (GLGDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GoGold Resources.

Q

What is the target price for GoGold Resources (GLGDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GoGold Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for GoGold Resources (GLGDF)?

A

The stock price for GoGold Resources (OTCQX: GLGDF) is $2.2501 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:31:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GoGold Resources (GLGDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GoGold Resources.

Q

When is GoGold Resources (OTCQX:GLGDF) reporting earnings?

A

GoGold Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GoGold Resources (GLGDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GoGold Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does GoGold Resources (GLGDF) operate in?

A

GoGold Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.