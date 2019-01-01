QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.74 - 1.9
Vol / Avg.
45.3K/170.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.5 - 3.23
Mkt Cap
553.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.9
P/E
23.24
EPS
0.05
Shares
311.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA. The company also holds the construction stage Magino project, the advanced exploration stage Cerro del Gallo project and several other exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Argonaut Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Argonaut Gold (ARNGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Argonaut Gold (OTCPK: ARNGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Argonaut Gold's (ARNGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Argonaut Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Argonaut Gold (ARNGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Argonaut Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)?

A

The stock price for Argonaut Gold (OTCPK: ARNGF) is $1.78 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:38:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Argonaut Gold (ARNGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Argonaut Gold.

Q

When is Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF) reporting earnings?

A

Argonaut Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Argonaut Gold (ARNGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Argonaut Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Argonaut Gold (ARNGF) operate in?

A

Argonaut Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.