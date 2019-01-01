QQQ
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 9:39AM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Universal Media Group Inc is a producer and distributor of both short and long form content. It also focuses on the implementation of celebrity-based programming through social media and interactive TV. The company generates revenue from media and production.

Universal Media Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Universal Media Group (UMGP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Universal Media Group (OTCPK: UMGP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Universal Media Group's (UMGP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Universal Media Group.

Q

What is the target price for Universal Media Group (UMGP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Universal Media Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Universal Media Group (UMGP)?

A

The stock price for Universal Media Group (OTCPK: UMGP) is $0.899404 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:59:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Universal Media Group (UMGP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Universal Media Group.

Q

When is Universal Media Group (OTCPK:UMGP) reporting earnings?

A

Universal Media Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Universal Media Group (UMGP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Universal Media Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Universal Media Group (UMGP) operate in?

A

Universal Media Group is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.