Talon Metals Corp is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project in Minnesota, United States of America. The company operates in one business segment, namely, mineral exploration and geographically in the United States of America and Brazil. Talon Metals also holds interests in Trairao Project in Brazil.

Talon Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Talon Metals (TLOFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Talon Metals (OTCPK: TLOFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Talon Metals's (TLOFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Talon Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Talon Metals (TLOFF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Talon Metals (OTCPK: TLOFF) was reported by Roth Capital on June 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.00 expecting TLOFF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 99.60% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Talon Metals (TLOFF)?

A

The stock price for Talon Metals (OTCPK: TLOFF) is $0.50099 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Talon Metals (TLOFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Talon Metals.

Q

When is Talon Metals (OTCPK:TLOFF) reporting earnings?

A

Talon Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Talon Metals (TLOFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Talon Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Talon Metals (TLOFF) operate in?

A

Talon Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.